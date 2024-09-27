CFIB statement on the looming Port of Montreal strike

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is very concerned about the impact a potential new strike at the Port of Montreal would have on small businesses.

This would be the third strike at the Port of Montreal since 2020.

There have been too many strikes affecting our supply chains in recent years, causing delivery delays, production slowdowns and impacting small businesses' bottom line. It's simply irresponsible for the unions to take strike action yet again.

Unfortunately, the federal government doesn't seem particularly concerned with this new strike threat and its impact. Small businesses are very worried as they remember all too well the impact of the 2020 and 2021 strikes at the Port of Montreal and the 2023 strike at BC ports.

Canada cannot afford another strike at any port across the country. The federal government should make ports an essential service, so they remain operational at all times. Small businesses and their employees should not be subjected to the uncertainty of strikes and lockouts in the nation's supply chain infrastructure.

- Jasmin Guenette, Vice President National Affairs, CFIB

