MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - CFA Montreal has been proudly recognized as the most outstanding Society in the 1,000+ members category as part of the CFA Institute 2023 Society Awards Program. This CFA Institute award highlights the achievements of the CFA Society worldwide.

This recognition underlines CFA Montreal's remarkable contribution to Montreal's financial ecosystem, its support for the profession's advancement and diversification, and the quality of its events, which have become must-attend events promoting the continuing education of its 3,300 members. It also praises CFA Montreal's leadership in upholding the highest standards of excellence in the industry.

"We are honoured by this recognition, which reflects our commitment to continually challenge ourselves. I sincerely thank the CFA Institute for highlighting CFA Montreal's achievements and influence on the network. We are committed to supporting our CFA members, who form a dynamic and engaged community of investment experts and candidates. I would like to thank and congratulate our team led by Jo-Ann Hajdamacha, all my colleagues on the Board of Directors and our volunteers, who are the keystone of this great success. I would also like to express my gratitude to our members, who are the strength of this remarkable organization," says Odrée Ducharme, CFA, Chair of the Board of Directors of CFA Montreal.

"The CFA Institute's recognition marks a significant period of transition during which CFA Montreal has built a permanent team to ensure the innovative development of its service offering to members and candidates, and to increase its influence within the investment community. This award honours the collective efforts made by the directors, employees and volunteers in living up to our mission. I am extremely grateful for their dedication, and I would also like to thank all our business partners and sponsors whose support and loyalty contribute to the growth of CFA Montreal," says Jo-Ann Hajdamacha, Executive Director of CFA Montreal.

As a promoter of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and global ESG disclosure standards for investment products, CFA Montreal will continue to highlight the expertise of CFA charterholders and embody the desired changes within the investment industry and the financial community of Greater Montreal.

About the Society Awards Program

The Society Excellence Awards recognize local societies that have made an outstanding impact and contribution to delivering member value and furthering the mission of CFA Institute in their local communities.

About CFA Montreal

Founded in 1950, CFA Montreal is part of the worldwide network of member associations of the CFA Institute. True global investment leaders, these associations promote high standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Montreal represents the interests of close to 3,000 investment professionals through education and 2,000 candidates, training, events and professional development. For more information, visit cfamontreal.org.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org.

