MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CFA Montréal is proud to announce that it is among the first signatories of CFA Institute's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Code for the investment profession in Canada and the United States. As a promoter of the DEI Code, CFA Montréal wishes to embody the desired changes within the investment industry and the Greater Montréal financial community.

The DEI Code, developed following a broad consultation exercise that began in March 2020, is a vital first initiative for CFA Institute, which recognizes that a diversity of perspectives will generate better outcomes for investors.

"CFA Montreal has been supporting the growth of women's representation in the investment industry for many years through various initiatives with universities and employers," says Odrée Ducharme, President of CFA Montréal. "Our support for the Code reflects our role as an agent of change, and it is now essential that we broaden the notion of diversity, equity and inclusion to better reflect the community in which our members and candidates are evolving."

And Sarah Maynard, Global Head, External Inclusion & Diversity Strategies and Programs, adds: "I am thrilled to welcome CFA Montréal as one of the early signatories of the DEI Code. The Board has been very supportive in the creation of the Code from the beginning. I look forward to continuing our work together as we grow the group of signatories and accelerate the integration of DEI in the investment industry in Canada."

Within the next two years, CFA Montréal will adopt a DEI policy and develop an implementation plan to incorporate the six core principles of the Code within the association. Please go here to read the official CFA Institute news release and discover the first 16 signatories.

Taking sustainable finance to the next level: Certificate in ESG Investing

In conjunction with its endorsement of CFA Institute's DEI Code, CFA Montréal notes that there is a growing demand for investment products that incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and that the number of investors and managers with this expertise is limited. ESG criteria are a set of standards related to a company's operations that investors use to select potential investments.

To address this issue, CFA Institute offers the Certificate in ESG Investing, which provides the opportunity to not only understand the ecosystem, but to become a player in it by applying sustainable investment and management principles. For more information and to register for the information session offered by CFA Montréal this coming April 1, 2022, go here.

About CFA Montréal

Founded in 1950, CFA Montréal is part of the worldwide network of member associations of the CFA Institute. True global investment leaders, these associations promote high standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Montréal represents the interests of close to 3,000 investment professionals through education and 2,000 candidates, training, events and professional development. For more information, visit cfamontreal.org .

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economics grow. There are more than 180,000 CFA charter holders worldwide in 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org.

