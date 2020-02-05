Cercle des Grands entrepreneurs du Québec: Four new entrepreneurs honoured

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, National Bank and Desjardins Group have joined together again this year to induct exceptional entrepreneurs into the Cercle des Grands entrepreneurs du Québec. The Cercle showcases the achievements and commitment of inspiring women and men whose actions have contributed to Québec's entrepreneurial vitality and economic development.

The third edition of this evening tribute will honour André Chagnon, Christiane and Jean-Yves Germain, and Marcel Dutil. The Cercle recognizes the talent of these four entrepreneurs whose forward-looking approach, authenticity, innovative outlook and distinctive personality have made them a source of pride for all Quebecers and an inspiration for a new generation of entrepreneurs.

"In addition to building noteworthy companies that are among the major driving forces of Québec entrepreneurship, the Grands entrepreneurs that we are recognizing today are true models of boldness and determination," explained Charles Émond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. "Québec's economic history was forged by the ideas and ambition of visionaries, and the Cercle recognizes the remarkable journeys of the people who have played a role in that."

Whether it is through the impact of their philanthropy, their engagement toward their community or the importance of their local business partners, all of the Grands entrepreneurs honoured this year have one thing in common: lending their expertise and immense generosity to benefit society.

"National Bank is proud to highlight the contributions made by these four entrepreneurs to Quebec's development," said Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer at National Bank. "For us, honouring these exceptional individuals is also a way of inspiring young entrepreneurs and contributing to the growth of this community. In a fast-paced business environment, having strong, competent and bold successors is extremely important to ensure our economic and social vitality."

The Cercle offers interactive content that can be viewed at cercledesgrandsentrepreneurs.com/en/ or as part of an exhibition that will be travelling across the province. Montréalers are invited to discover the history of each of this year's honourees from February 10 to 16 when the exhibition will be presented at both Espace CDPQ and Complexe Desjardins. After that, it will begin touring various regions of Québec.

"They're emblematic of modern-day Quebec," says Desjardins President and CEO Guy Cormier about the four entrepreneurs being honoured this year. "They've influenced so many of us to take a chance and step off the beaten path. Their ability to innovate and their longevity provide real inspiration for the next generation of Quebec entrepreneurs from all regions."

The recipients were selected by a jury comprised of members of the business community, Cercle members and entrepreneurs.

