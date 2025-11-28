MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on September 22, 2025, Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DII"), as investment fund manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, confirms that the Desjardins Sustainable American Equity ETF ("DSAE") was terminated and de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close of business on November 28, 2025 (the "Termination Date"). The DSAE's final distribution and final net proceeds of termination per unit are as follows:





Proceeds of Termination Desjardins ETF

Ticker

Income Distribution per Unit Capital Gains Distribution per Unit Final Net Proceeds of Termination per Unit Desjardins Sustainable American Equity ETF DSAE 0.00$ 0.00$ 29.0614$

Unitholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the DSAE. The final distribution and proceed of termination will be paid on or about December 5, 2025 to the unitholders on record on the Termination Date on a pro rata basis, without further action by those unitholders.

Income and capital gains distributions, which will take effect immediately prior to termination, are indicated on a per unit basis in the table above. The net proceeds of termination paid to each unitholder is the sum of the net asset value per unit (without the distributions) plus the income and capital gains distributions per unit indicated in the table above and represents the remaining net assets of the DSAE.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with CAN$54.5 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and other fees may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investments inc. is the manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins exchange-traded funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]