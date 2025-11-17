MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc., the manager of Desjardins Funds, is expanding its lineup of mutual funds with the launch of three new Desjardins Funds.

"The launch of these three new Desjardins Funds reflects our commitment to providing investors with diversified solutions that complement our existing line of investment funds. Backed by the expertise of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., we're proud to offer options that meet the needs of today's market," said Jean-François Girard, Vice President and Head of Investment Funds Development and Management at Desjardins Investments.

Desjardins Investments now has three new Desjardins Funds in the following share classes:

Desjardins Funds Available share classes1 Desjardins Canadian Equity Plus Fund A, K, I, C, F and D Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Equity Plus Fund A, K, I, C, F and D Desjardins American Equity Fund A, K, I, C, F and D

Desjardins Canadian Equity Plus Fund

This fund is managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of Canadian companies.

Desjardins Sustainable Canadian Equity Plus Fund

This fund is managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of Canadian companies. The fund takes a responsible approach to investing.

Desjardins American Equity Fund

This fund is managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of US companies.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $511.9 billion as at September 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $54.5 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed. Their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the portfolio manager of Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, trademarks containing the word Desjardins, and their related logos, as well as the Desjardins Sustainable® brand, are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

__________________________ 1 For a description of the shares available, see the simplified prospectus.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

