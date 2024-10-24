Centennial College touts partnerships as opportunity to shape future workforce

New campaign shows how businesses, communities and industries can benefit from engaging students

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Centennial College has launched a new campaign inviting industry and community organizations to join the College in building the workforce of the future.

A grey and green infographic shows the results of Centennial College's partnerships by the numbers. (CNW Group/Centennial College)

The campaign highlights the many ways public and private-sector organizations can engage with the College and its students, including work-integrated learning opportunities, such as co-ops, as well as student-led research that tackles complex challenges and fosters innovative solutions. Featured stories highlighting the benefits of partnering with the College will roll out in videos, blogposts, and a flipbook on a dedicated webpage and social media over the next several weeks.

The move comes as Canada faces labour-market alignment challenges where employers are struggling to find talent and graduates are struggling to find jobs. Centennial College is committed to bridging these gaps. By connecting organizations with students early in their education and career journeys, Centennial is creating employment pathways that create wins for everyone – helping students launch successful careers and producing job-ready graduates equipped to meet industry needs.

The impact of these partnerships extends beyond the many stories of organizations hiring co-op students as full-time team members. There's the engineering competition that is helping an industry association to encourage middle-school students to explore and consider a career in fluid power. There's the hackathon that enabled a non-profit organization to develop an application that assists food bank users in locating culturally relevant food options close to home.

"By fostering strong, mutually beneficial relationships, we can create a brighter future for our students, our partners, and our community," said Manjit Jheeta, VP, Industry, Employment and Community Relations, Centennial College. "Employers, industries and non-profits help develop future-ready talent and meet their next great hires. Job-ready graduates launch impactful careers. Communities thrive when organizations have the qualified talent needed to provide products, services and supports that make our lives better, from community art and seniors programs to baked goods at the grocery store."

As the College acknowledges and expresses gratitude to the longstanding partners who have made its successes to date possible, it's encouraging new organizations to become collaborators. In addition to research projects and work-integrated learning, opportunities include participating in program advisory committees, guest speaking engagements and networking events, as well as offering scholarships.

"Our partners are integral to fulfilling our mission of preparing students for career success, equipping them with real-world experience and cutting-edge skills," said Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College. "We welcome businesses, community organizations, and industries to explore how a partnership with Centennial College can elevate their impact and innovation. To our valued long-standing partners, we extend our heartfelt thanks for your ongoing support and contributions — they are pivotal to our collective success."

The campaign features:

Arts Etobicoke

Canadian Fluid Power Association

Community Outreach Canada

dentsu

FGF Brands

Giraffe Foods

Kisko Products

PFC Flexible Circuits

ruudi productions

South Asian Cultural and Health Association for Youth and Seniors (also known as SACHAYS)

Read the success stories by visiting the campaign webpage.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the college boasts five campuses and two satellite locations. Renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships, Centennial annually welcomes over 40,000 full-time and part-time students from over 130 countries. These students pursue their education in over 400 diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

Interviews are available with select College staff, partners and students on request.

