Centennial College to develop three-year degree programs to broaden career opportunities

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario government's announcement that colleges can develop new three-year degree programs is a historic breakthrough that ensures more students will acquire the professional expertise needed to succeed in their careers.

"We intend to offer labour market-focused, three-year degrees that will meet industry need for employees with the optimal mix of technical and advanced skills. It's an essential combination for continued success in today's highly competitive global marketplace," says Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop announced today colleges can begin developing three-year degree programs alongside their diploma programs and can expand their range of career-focused four-year degree programs. Presently, public colleges in the province mostly offer two- and three-year diploma programs.

"Centennial has a strong basis on which to build three-year degrees. We currently offer high-quality four-year honours degrees, as well as many advanced diploma programs that approach, if not match, the level of a three-year degree," says Dr. Marilyn Herie, Centennial's Vice President Academic and Chief Learning Officer. "We have expertise in areas where three-year degrees will be in demand and have been building capacity for several years, including facilities enhancements, faculty hiring, and research and scholarship activity that support our ability to offer these new degrees."

Expanding college degree programs will fulfil the growing demand among employers for graduates with more highly specialized qualifications, opening the door to more career options for graduates, especially graduates who wish to advance into management positions.

"Offering more comprehensive programming not only enhances student choice, but also provides opportunities for students to acquire a credential that enables them to compete for a wider range of jobs, and supports their future employment prospects for promotion and career advancement," adds Dr. Stephenson.

About Centennial College

Established as Ontario's first public college in 1966, Centennial College primarily serves the Greater Toronto Area with five campuses. It is known for its exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. Centennial offers more than 400 diploma, certificate, graduate certificate, apprenticeship and degree programs in business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, hospitality/tourism and transportation. These programs, delivered in class and online, promote experiential learning with laboratory instruction, co-op education and industry placements. Centennial enrols 25,000 full-time students and 18,000 part-time learners annually.

