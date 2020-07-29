Centennial College students launch campaign for The GenWell Project to connect youth and seniors

Youth connecting with seniors #GENCONNECT

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The GenWell Project, a human connection movement, is partnering with Centennial College students to launch a campaign encouraging youth to reach out and connect with seniors in their community.

As physical distancing measures continue to limit social interaction during COVID-19, seniors in the community are feeling more isolated than ever. With people over the age of 70 being encouraged to remain isolated until a vaccine is found, Centennial College public relations students created a campaign to encourage fellow students and younger generations to connect with seniors – whether it be a grandparent, a neighbour or a senior in the community. The students are collecting and sharing the impact of the conversations on the @GenWellProject social media platforms and using the hashtag #GENCONNECT throughout the summer.

"The GenWell Project promotes healthy face-to-face social connection to improve people's health and wellness," says Pete Bombaci, the chief connection officer at The GenWell Project. "During the ongoing pandemic, we are thrilled to be working with the students of Centennial College to highlight the opportunity that we all have to make a difference in the lives of seniors just by reaching out."

The students have been meeting with, writing and posting stories @GenWellProject about youth connecting with seniors and inspiring others to take action. One student, Yanique Blythe, reached out to her grandmother in Jamaica and had a heartwarming experience.

"My grandmother said she loved reconnecting, and that each conversation we had was the highlight of her day," Blythe says. "Her words touched my heart and we had an emotional moment. Our conversations made me happy and I know they made her happy as well."

"We also discovered many seniors need technical help to connect with loved ones and young people, either through Facetime or What's App," says Alisha D'Cruz, a post-grad PR student at Centennial College. "We prepared some simple instructions to download to help seniors connect face-to-face with loved ones and the results have been wonderful. In these trying times, we need to help seniors navigate new ways to maintain and build connections."

If you would like to contribute to #GENCONNECT, reach out to a senior today and share their story @GenWellProject on Instagram and Facebook or visit their website.

About The GenWell Project

The GenWell Project is a human connection movement whose mission is to make the world a happier and healthier place by reminding people about the importance of face-to-face social connection and inspiring them to take action and create healthy connection habits. Join the movement, bring your community together, become a generator of great conversations and connections in your life and in the lives of others. For more information, please visit their website.

About Centennial College

Centennial College is Ontario's first community college. It was established in 1966 and primarily serves the eastern portion of the Greater Toronto Area through five campuses and seven satellite locations. The college is best known for its record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. www.centennialcollege.ca

Media contact: Alisha D'Cruz at 647-446-9418 or email [email protected]

