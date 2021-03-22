Centennial College students host 'COVID Conversations'

Podcast series features experts talking directly to Gen Z and Millennials about mental health, money and more

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - A team of Centennial College public relations postgraduate students kick off COVID Conversations on March 22, a podcast series targeting Torontonians aged 18 to 32 years old, with support from the City of Toronto. Topics include: living safely with family and roommates, financial instability, mental health concerns, online learning and overall wellness and self-care.

"To counter the finger-wagging and unmerited blame aimed at younger demographics, the post-grad PR students surveyed people in their age group. The results indicated a majority are trying their best to stay home and follow COVID-19 protocols, as well as manage a significant increase in mental health and financial concerns," said Nathaniel Glassman, a Centennial College public relations student.

"The City of Toronto supports the work of Centennial College's public relations students in finding creative ways to address the unique issues facing Millennials and Gen Z throughout this pandemic," said Brad Ross, Chief Communications Officer, City of Toronto. "We hope the podcasts help reach this critical audience by igniting important conversations and assisting them with safely navigating the challenges they are facing."

COVID Conversations

To help these demographics cope, the Centennial College students invited experts, many of whom are Gen Z or Millennials, to share their advice over a five-part podcast series, available beginning March 22.

Each podcast features a conversation between the expert and a young person sharing their story. All of the podcasts will be available on Centennial College's website, SoundCloud, Apple podcast, Google podcast and Spotify.

Episode 1: March 22 - Living with family/roommates during COVID-19 with guest expert Ph.D. candidate Isha Berry ;





- Living with family/roommates during COVID-19 with guest expert Ph.D. candidate ; Episode 2: March 23 - Money matters with guest expert Dr. Tulsi Dharel;





- Money matters with guest expert Dr. Tulsi Dharel; Episode 3: March 24 - COVID-19 and your mental health with Dr. Sarah Park ;





- COVID-19 and your mental health with Dr. ; Episode 4: March 25 - Four ways to beat COVID-19 fatigue with online learning and productivity expert Rick Ezekiel ;





- Four ways to beat COVID-19 fatigue with online learning and productivity expert ; Episode 5: March 26 - Balancing act: The importance of self-care during COVID-19 with health and wellness expert Bindia Darshan .

People of all ages are encouraged to tune in from March 22 to 26 to learn more about the issues that are affecting young people. Please share and comment using #COVIDConversations on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Centennial College and the Story Arts Centre

Established in 1966, Centennial College is Ontario's first public college, primarily serving the eastern portion of the GTA through five campuses. It has a record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and partnership building. With a full-time enrolment of 25,000 students, Centennial is recognized as one of the most culturally diverse post-secondary institutions in Canada. www.centennialcollege.ca

The Story Arts Centre is home to Centennial's School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design, offering programs such as public relations and corporate communications, advertising, journalism, broadcasting and film, animation, art and design, and performance programs such as music and dance.

About the City of Toronto

Toronto is home to more than 2.9 million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, and innovation, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit http://www.toronto.ca or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CityofToronto, Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto or Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cityofto.

