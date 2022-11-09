Centennial College receives funding from the Canerector Foundation to support skilled trades

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - With Canada's economy hampered by a shortfall of skilled trades professionals, Centennial College is welcoming a remarkable gift of $420,000 in scholarship funding from the Canerector Foundation that will support as many as 100 first-year students enrolled in 21 skilled trades programs over the next four years.

"We are pleased to announce the Canerector Foundation's donation to Centennial College for scholarships and mentorships for skilled trades students," said Amanda Hawkins, Director, Canerector Foundation. "By attracting and encouraging students to pursue a skilled trades career, the foundation is investing in expanding the pool of talent needed for a successful future for everyone – the individuals, the manufacturing sector, as well as the broader economy."

Recipients of the Canerector Foundation Scholarship in the Skilled Trades will receive an initial scholarship of $1,000 applied towards student accounts. Scholars who participate in mentorship and/or co-curricular activities and maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average will be awarded additional funds throughout their education up to a maximum of $5,000, depending on the program. Applicants must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person/refugee.

"We are very grateful to the Canerector Foundation for their support and dedication to our learners, and to the promotion of our vital skilled trades," said Linda Barlow Director of Development, Major Gifts and Campaigns, Centennial College. "These scholarships encourage student success throughout their time at Centennial, giving learners much-needed support in their skilled trades career journey."

Eligible Centennial College programs supported by the new scholarship include electrical and mechanical engineering technology, automation and robotics technology, electronics engineering technology, energy systems technology, and a wide range of automotive and truck/coach technician programs. Centennial College operates the largest transportation technology training centre in Canada.

Centennial College will begin accepting applications for the Canerector Scholarship in the Skilled Trades in early 2023.

About Canerector Foundation

Since its formal establishment in October 2019, the Canerector Foundation has donated more than $3 million to worthy Canadian-based charities that support communities across the country, as well as other communities around the world.

About Centennial College

Established as Ontario's first public college in 1966, Centennial College primarily serves the Greater Toronto Area with five distinct campuses. It is known for its exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership building. Centennial offers more than 400 diploma, certificate, graduate certificate, apprenticeship and degree programs in business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, hospitality/tourism and transportation. These programs, delivered in class and online, promote experiential learning with laboratory instruction, co-op education and industry placements. Centennial enrols 25,000 full-time students and 18,000 part-time learners annually.

