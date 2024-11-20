Centennial College offers new pre-service pathway to becoming a firefighter

Hybrid program provides flexibility to working professionals considering a career switch

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Centennial College is making it easier for working professionals to pursue their dreams of becoming a firefighter with the launch of a condensed, hybrid pre-service program in January 2025.

Not everyone comes to firefighting as a first career, and not everyone can afford to give up their day job to go back to school full time. That's why Firefighting Principles and Practical Skills combines online instruction with practical fire-ground training on a flexible, part-time schedule, on evenings and weekends.

Ravi Graham, a Centennial College graduate and now instructor, can attest to how the new option will help people who want to switch careers and transition into firefighting just like he did.

"Being able to continue to work full time while completing pre-service training is a game-changer for mature students coming to firefighting as a second career," said Graham. "I encourage anyone who feels the call to serve to take the leap. There's immense pride in putting on your gear, seeing your last name on the back, showing up in the fire truck, and helping people in their time of need."

Centennial's new four-month program provides an alternative to the traditional one-year, full-time Firefighter - Pre-Service Education and Training that the College also continues to offer. The condensed version covers the same curriculum prescribed by the Office of the Fire Marshall, which administers the National Fire Protection Association certifications required to apply for firefighting jobs in Ontario.

"Busy working professionals ─ including parents with young families to support ─ deserve to be able to pursue their dreams whatever their life circumstances," said Rita Morehouse, Associate Dean, School of Community and Health Studies. "With our new program, we're letting aspiring firefighters know: It's not too late. In the same way firefighters are on call 24/7 on shift, our instructors will be just a message away any time to answer questions and provide support to students."

The program culminates in a two-week bootcamp, with the last four days reserved for provincially mandated and run exams and practical evaluations. The new option comes at a critical time. Condensed programs are in limited supply locally, and out-of-province and out-of-country programs are no longer recognized as accredited providers by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

"You shouldn't have to travel outside of Ontario or wait for a space to find pre-service training that fits your schedule," said Mike Wood, Program Coordinator, Pre-Service Firefighting. "Sometimes the passion for firefighting ignites later in life, and we want to ensure mature students have a pathway to pursue this career.

"Plenty of firefighters start their service in their thirties and forties, bringing with them life experience that is valuable on the job ─ sometimes you're running into burning buildings, but other times you're holding the hand of someone's elderly parent during a medical emergency or taking care of someone's child at an accident scene."

