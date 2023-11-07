Centennial College helps hundreds of students at Toronto East Detention Centre through Corrections Literacy Initiative

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Centennial College is celebrating the success of its Corrections Literacy Initiative, which has helped more than 300 students at Toronto East Detention Centre in just five years.

Jointly funded by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, the program provides incarcerated learners with the opportunity to prepare for post-secondary entry, apprenticeship or employment while serving their time. Centennial is the only college among the 15 providers that helps deliver a Corrections Literacy Initiative in Ontario.

Centennial's School of Advancement marked the fifth anniversary of the program at a Sept. 12 event at the Progress Campus showcasing the transformative power of education. Students shared their stories through audio and video messages, as well as in a book curating their artwork, essays and poetry, which spoke of aspirations ranging from opening a restaurant to studying accounting.

On hand for the event were former students of the program, program faculty, College leaders, elected officials, members of the justice network, program staff and distringuished guests from the Toronto East Detention Centre. The presence of former students demonstrated how the Corrections Literacy Initiative is helping students move on to employment and complete post-secondary programs by giving them a positive experience in education while incarcerated.

"The Corrections Literacy Initiative truly resonates with Centennial College, whose vision is about transforming lives and communities through learning and whose practice is about access, equal opportunity and community development," said Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO of Centennial College. "As educators, we couldn't feel more honoured and privileged to rebuild trust with students who have been failed by education in the past and help them successfully transition back into community."

"The journey of students from the Corrections Literacy Initiative has been nothing short of inspirational," added Dr. Meera Mather, Dean of the School of English and Liberal Studies, Centennial College. "As they continue to break barriers and soar high, Centennial is right beside former students, cheering them on, and providing pathways within the School of English and Liberal Studies and across the College to help them build a brighter, more promising future."

Centennial is committed to serving community members and, building on the success of the Corrections Literacy Initiative, the College is launching a New Beginnings Scholarship for justice-involved students pursuing higher education at Centennial.

Learn more about Centennial's Corrections Literacy Initiative here.

This Employment Ontario program is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

