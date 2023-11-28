Centennial College graduate and journalist Jody Porter recognized posthumously with Premier's Award

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Late journalist Jody Porter ─ a Centennial College alum ─ has been recognized for her work posthumously with a Premier's Award in the Creative Arts and Design category. Porter was among seven award recipients recognized at the annual gala honouring outstanding Ontario college graduates last night at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

A former senior reporter at CBC Thunder Bay and Wawatay News editor, Porter was known for her reporting on social justice issues impacting Indigenous communities ─ from First Nations enduring a decade or more under boil water advisories to the inquest into the deaths of seven high school students from Nishnawbe Aski Nation. Porter passed away from ovarian cancer on July 19, 2022, at the age of 50.

The prestigious Premier's Award marks a posthumous acknowledgement of the Centennial graduate's decades-long journalism career ─ one decorated with honours that include the Debwewin Citation from the Anishinabek Nation for excellence in reporting on First Nations issues. Porter graduated from Centennial's print journalism program in 1993.

"At Centennial, we couldn't be prouder of Jody Porter for her recognition as the winner of the Premier's Award," said Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College. "Jody's reporting on Indigenous issues has not only left an indelible mark on Canadian journalism, but it has shone a light on stories that must be told if we are to realize our shared commitment to truth and reconciliation."

In fact, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada has referenced Porter's work. The documentary she produced on Chanie Wenjack ─ who died after fleeing a residential school ─ sparked a series of events that moved Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip to help share the Anishinaabe boy's story.

Launched in 1992, the Premier's Awards recognize the outstanding achievements and significant economic and community contributions of college graduates. Seven recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by Ontario's 24 public colleges each year. The province partners with Colleges Ontario to administer the awards.

