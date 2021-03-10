Centennial College earns SMART + Premium program accreditation from Tourism HR Canada

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The global-oriented Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Management graduate certificate program offered by Centennial College's School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts has been awarded SMART + Premium accreditation from Tourism HR Canada.

SMART is a flexible and inclusive accreditation program that responds to the identified needs of program providers, learners and industry alike. It is a direct outcome of Tourism HR Canada's goal to improve the quality and mobility of the tourism workforce.

"We are delighted to recognize Centennial College's commitment to excellence in education," states Philip Mondor, Tourism HR Canada president and CEO. "Its focus on collaborative, hands-on programming that aligns with the current and emerging skills sought by industry helps to ensure Canada has the adaptable, inventive talent that will help our sector recover and thrive as the visitor economy reopens."

Canada's hotels, resorts and restaurants are world-renowned and their standards have become global benchmarks to which many successful organizations aspire. Centennial's courses teach these standards, supported by deep-rooted relationships with multinational hotel, resort and restaurant organizations.

The program, bolstered by Tourism HR Canada accreditation, gives students the tools to answer the call of the dynamic and truly international hospitality industry. The Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Management program includes a 14-week work integrated learning component that immerses students in real-world work situations where they can accumulate relevant experience.

"This accreditation reinforces the uniqueness and premium academic quality within the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Management program," says Cyrus K. Cooper, professor and academic coordinator of the Centennial program. "The program not only helps hospitality professionals build their skills, but also prepares them to advance their careers and make the move into senior leadership positions."

This marks the third of Centennial's programs to achieve the SMART + designation.

Learn more about Centennial's unique one-year Hotel Resort and Restaurant Management graduate certificate program. Learn more details about Tourism HR Canada's SMART + Premium accreditation.

About Centennial College

Established in 1966, Centennial College is Ontario's first public college. It primarily serves the eastern portion of the Greater Toronto Area through five campuses and six satellite locations. Best known for its record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership-building, Centennial enrols more than 25,000 full-time students and 20,000 part-time learners annually. For more information, visit www.centennialcollege.ca.

About Tourism HR Canada

Tourism HR Canada is a pan-Canadian not-for-profit organization with a mandate aimed at building a world-leading tourism workforce. Tourism HR Canada facilitates, coordinates, and enables human resource development activities that support a globally competitive and sustainable industry and foster the development of a dynamic and resilient workforce. Tourism HR Canada works on behalf of all constituency groups that make up the tourism sector's labour market, including employers, labour unions, national and provincial/territorial associations, government, and equity groups. www.tourismhr.ca

Photo is available upon request.

SOURCE Centennial College

For further information: Media contact: Mark Toljagic, Senior Communications Officer, Centennial College, 416-605-6012; [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.centennialcollege.ca

