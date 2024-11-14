Centennial College amps up electric vehicle training

Courses embedded in Automotive - Motive Power Technician program

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Centennial College's School of Transportation is helping to accelerate the availability of automotive technicians with the knowledge and skills to maintain and repair hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). As of the Fall 2024 semester, students starting the Automotive - Motive Power Technician program will now be required to complete EV/hybrid courses as part of their training.

Students test components on a plug-in hybrid vehicle. (CNW Group/Centennial College)

The move is designed to stay ahead of the curve at a time when EVs and hybrid vehicles are being added to the road in Canada by the hundreds of thousands. In the second quarter of 2024 alone, more than 100,000 new vehicles across the battery electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric categories were registered, according to Statistics Canada data.

That's why Centennial College's School of Transportation ─ the largest on-site transportation training facility in Canada ─ is expanding and strengthening the EV and hybrid vehicle training it has provided for over 15 years now. Students get hands-on experience working on a fleet that has grown to more than a dozen electrified vehicles, including the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt, 2022 Toyota Prius and 2022 Ford F150 Lightning.

"We are ensuring that new electric and hybrid vehicle technology is integrated with traditional vehicle systems in the classroom, just as it has been integrated together inside of today's cars and trucks," said Christopher Muir, Professor, EV / Continuing Education, School of Transportation. "We are building on the foundations of standard automotive training by teaching students how to work on high-voltage systems, covering everything from safety to software."

The two-year Automotive - Motive Power Technician diploma program with an optional co-op helps graduates fulfill requirements for Level One and Level Two Automotive Service Technician (310S) in-school apprenticeship training. From there, graduates must complete a few additional steps ─ including on-the-job apprenticeship training and Level Three in-school apprenticeship training ─ in order to fulfill the requirements to become a licensed automotive service technician (310S) in Ontario.

Standalone corporate training provides upskilling opportunities

Centennial College also offers six part-time continuing education courses geared towards licensed technicians, available on both a corporate and individual basis:

High Voltage Safety and Hybrid Vehicle Systems

Hybrid and Electrical Vehicle Introductory Overview

High Voltage Supporting Systems

Batteries and Charging Systems

Inverters and Regenerative Braking

Motor Operation and Diagnostics

"By offering a variety of options for learning ─ on campus, at employer locations and eventually online ─ our electric and hybrid vehicle training allows automotive technicians to expand their skill set beyond traditional training," said Janna Erichsen, Associate Dean, Part-time Learning, School of Transportation. "Traditional training remains highly relevant regardless of what type of vehicle you're maintaining or repairing, which is why it's important for us to continue to educate aspiring and experienced technicians alike on all types of vehicles."

Photo Op: Media are invited to contact Centennial College to arrange for demonstrations of EV/hybrid training and tours of the Ashtonbee Campus, located at 75 Ashtonbee Rd. in Scarborough, where automotive programs are based.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the college boasts five campuses and two satellite locations. Renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships, Centennial annually welcomes over 40,000 full-time and part-time students from over 130 countries. These students pursue their education in over 400 diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

SOURCE Centennial College

Media contact: Michelle Ervin, Media Relations Manager, Centennial College, 647-633-2092, [email protected]