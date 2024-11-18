CENCORA PRIVACY BREACH CLASS ACTION

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 30, 2024 a proposed class action was filed in Vancouver on behalf of all Canadians whose personal information was compromised in the Cencora, Inc. and Innomar Strategies, Inc. privacy breach. Court File No. VLC-S-S-247433

The allegations in the claim are that:

The breach included sensitive health and personal information collected by the above noted international pharmaceutical solutions organizations.

The information was extracted by cyber criminals including name, address, email, health diagnosis and condition, height, weight, phone number, medical history, and medical prescriptions.

The full extent of the breach is not yet known.

SOURCE Charney Lawyers

If you have been affected by the breach, please reach out to Charney Lawyers PC at [email protected].