Celebrations and community projects across the country for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Government of Canada invests over $2 million in 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - This year, Canada celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For the past 70 years, Her Majesty has been a constant presence in the lives of many Canadians and has cultivated enduring ties with Canada connecting with our rich cultures and traditions.

On the eve of the Royal Tour of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced $2.14 million in funding for celebrations and community projects marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This funding will support 360 community events and 3 major national projects. The funded initiatives will allow Canadians to learn more about the role of The Crown in Canada and to celebrate Canadian achievements over the past seven decades.

Projects involving diverse communities include community gatherings, gardens and tree plantings linked to the British initiative The Queen's Green Canopy, exhibitions, concerts and artistic performances, military parades, and educational activities.

To find out more about the recipients of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund, see the Project Table.

Quotes

"For more than 70 years, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a model of dedication and a privileged witness to the growth of and accomplishments of Canadians, and to the values that unite us. That's why I'm pleased to announce the funded projects that will allow Canadians across the country to learn more about our sovereign, celebrate this historic anniversary and reflect on the meaning of public service in today's society."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Rideau Hall Foundation is honoured to be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Department of Canadian Heritage and Canadians across the country. Thanks to this funding, we will be able to showcase the work of our Queen Elizabeth Scholars, young global leaders who are creating lasting impacts both in Canada and abroad, while highlighting themes of national and global importance from Her Majesty's 70-year reign. This is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the value of global education and the engagement of young people in the future of our country and the world at large, while celebrating Her Majesty's commitment to the diplomacy of knowledge."

—Teresa Marques, President and CEO, Rideau Hall Foundation

Quick Facts

The Celebration and Commemoration Program's Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund was created to fund community-based projects and celebrations in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70–year reign.

In 2022, Canada celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. She is Canada's longest reigning sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

The Government of Canada launched the Canadian Platinum Jubilee celebrations on February 6, 2022. Throughout the year, the Government of Canada and partners will host numerous events across the country to celebrate this historic reign. These activities include the Royal Tour, a national illumination initiative, exhibits, commemorative gardens, educational resources, and a commemorative stamp and coins.

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada from May 17 to 19, 2022. This tour is one of the many ways Canada is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Table – Recipients of Funding from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund

National Projects

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Rideau Hall Foundation Queen Elizabeth Scholars Platinum Jubilee Symposium $75,000 Monarchist League of Canada Canadian Monarchy Platinum Jubilee Educational Booklet $187,500 The Royal Canadian Geographical Society The RCGS commemorates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee $407,000



Provincial and Community Projects

Alberta

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Anzac Family Community Support Society The Queen's Jubilee High Tea and Trivia Scavenger Hunt $5,000 Anzac 12346290 Canada Association The Platinum Festival Victoria Day Long Weekend $4,000 Balzac Beiseker Station Museum Society Queen's Tea $2,500 Beiseker Bruderheim Agricultural Society Development of Queen's Park $5,000 Bruderheim 604 (Moose) Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Association 604 Squadron - Queen's Green Canopy $5,000 Calgary 783 (Calgary) Wing, Air Force Association of Canada 783 (Calgary) Wing RCAFA Queen's Jubilee Parade and Reception $4,000 Calgary Pamir Canadian Multiculturalism Council Celebrating Her Majesty The Queen Seventy Years of Service $3,600 Calgary The Aero-Space Museum Association of Calgary British Commonwealth Air Training Plan Welcome Exhibit $4,000 Calgary W.P. Puppet Theatre Society Puppet Power 2022 explores the pageantry and impact of the Queen's Jubilee $2,500 Calgary Centennial Museum Society of Canmore Platinum Jubilee Garden Party $4,000 Canmore City of Chestermere The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration $5,000 Chestermere Tri-Town Museum Society Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 $1,800 Cold Lake Didsbury and District Historical Society Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration $5,000 Didsbury Georges P. Vanier School Beautifying Outdoor Space $4,000 Donnelly 700 (City of Edmonton) Wing, RCAF Association Aviation Memorial and Walkway Garden Refresh $5,000 Edmonton Canadian Art and Leisure Association Positive Reign $4,000 Edmonton Explore Edmonton Corporation Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative First Nations Garden $4,000 Edmonton St. Michael's Extended Care Centre Society High Tea for the Queen's Birthday $1,600 Edmonton Town of Fairview Canada Day / Jubilee Celebrations $4,000 Fairview Granum and District Canada Day Society Our Royal Heritage: Small Town Connections $4,000 Granum Ross Haven Community League Queen Elizabeth Jubilee - Canada Day Celebration $2,000 Gunn County of Vermilion River Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration $4,000 Kitscoty Kitscoty and District Community and Seniors Association Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee $4,000 Kitscoty Association canadienne française de l'Alberta - Régionale Centralta Le jour du souvenir reconnaissance de nos vétérans $4,000 Legal Kimiwan Lake & Wildlife Preservation Society Queen's Jubilee Garden Project $5,000 McLennan Lions Club of Morinville Queen's Platinum Jubilee $3,000 Morinville Rocky Native Friendship Centre Society In-Honour of Long-Standing Relationships $5,000 Rocky Mountain House Village of Stirling Village of Stirling Settler Days $5,000 Stirling Town of Taber Taber Talks - Local Veteran Oral Histories $4,000 Taber Bigstone Cree Nation Bigstone's 70 Year Celebration $4,000 Wabasca



British Columbia

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Veterans Memorial Restoration Society Celebration of the Queen Jubilee $4,000 Abbotsford City Of Armstrong Royal Celebration for Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee $5,000 Armstrong Royal Canadian Legion Branch #35 - Armstrong Through Her Majesty's Eyes $4,500 Armstrong The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 211 Victoria Day Jubilee Celebration $4,750 Bowser Thrive-4-Blacks Community Service Society Celebrating 70 Years of Her Majesty's Reign - Understanding the Monarchy $2,140 Burnaby Desert Mesa Club Jubilee Geocaching Walk $5,000 Cache Creek 744 Cowichan Squadron Administration Society Parade Square Covering $4,000 Duncan The Corporation of The City of Fernie Platinum Jubilee Celebrations $4,000 Fernie The Field Recreation/Advisory Association 70 Years in Review - Honouring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $3,398 Field North Galiano Community Association Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden $4,000 Galiano Island City of Kamloops Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden $5,000 Kamloops Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52 - Kamloops Celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee $2,500 Kamloops Canadian Museum of Flight Association Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Family Day and Display $4,100 Langley New Westminster Citizens Platinum Jubilee The Rhythm and Tradition of Her Majesty's Reign $5,000 New Westminster Society of the Officers of The Honourable Guard Platinum Jubilee Community Display $3,750 New Westminster Salmon Arm and District Pipe Band Society Queens Platinum Jubilee Concerts $3,435 Salmon Arm 3300 BCR Parent Sponsoring Committee Celebrations in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II $4,000 Surrey City of Surrey Celebrating Seniors - Seniors Week Event $4,000 Surrey HeadHeartHand Foundation Community Youth Empowerment & Education for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $4,000 Surrey Nigeria-Canada Association of British Columbia 70 Glorious Years of the Canadian Crown - How Black Communities Have Faired $4,575 Surrey Historic Joy Kogawa House Society Spring Open House and Community Celebration $1,852 Vancouver The British Isles Historic Society Queen's Platinum Jubilee Festival $1,750 Vancouver The Royal Commonwealth Society, Mainland of British Columbia Branch Queen's Platinum Jubilee Plaque and Tree Re-dedication Ceremony in QE Park $4,500 Vancouver Vancouver Visual Art Foundation Art Downtown - Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen $3,605 Vancouver S.O.S. Kildonnan Camp Society Queen's Platinum Jubilee Park Project $5,000 Vernon Island String Players Society Raven Baroque Summer Celebrations in 2022, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee $4,000 Victoria Soroptimist International of Victoria Westshore Stella's Jubilee Supper for Seniors $4,000 Victoria Victoria Highland Games Association Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden at Craigflower Heritage Site $5,000 Victoria Victoria Military Music Festival Society Sunset Ceremony $5,000 Victoria Westside Celebration Society Westside Daze $5,000 West Kelowna













Manitoba

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Settlers, Rails & Trails Inc. The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II $4,900 Argyle Boissevain-Morton Arts Council Connecting Us Through it All: Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee $4,500 Boissevain Boyne Regional Library Platinum Jubilee Summer Reading Program $4,000 Carman Fort Dauphin Museum Inc. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 70th Jubilee Celebration $5,000 Dauphin Midwinter Heritage Association Inc. Garden Party for Queen's Platinum Jubilee $1,900 East Braintree Inwood Memorial Community Center Inc. Honouring a Legacy $3,800 Inwood Edith Avenue Community Association Edith Avenue Royal Celebration $900 Petersfield City of Portage la Prairie Beautification - Stride Place Recreational Complex Ground (in recognition of Royal Road historical significance to the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II) $5,000 Portage La Prairie Bibliothèque régionale Jolys Regional Library Bilingual Children's Summer Reading Program $4,855 St-Pierre-Jolys Madeline Armstrong Local Inc. A Day of Tea to Honor the Queen $2,375 Teulon Storytellers' Film Festival Storytellers' Film Festival $5,000 The Pas The Sam Waller Museum Board Lighting Ceremony to Commemorate the Queen's 70th Year $4,000 The Pas Canadian Multicultural Disability Centre Inc. Celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the Disability Lens $4,000 Winnipeg Day of Pink / Journée Rose Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Winnipeg Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba-Stronger Together Inc. Stronger Together Multiculturalism Day Project $5,000 Winnipeg Garden City Residents' Association Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Project - Garden City $5,000 Winnipeg Good Neighbours Active Living Centre Inc. Queen's Jubilee Tea $2,695 Winnipeg Kendricks Outdoor Adventures Crown Cycle $5,000 Winnipeg Pan African Legacy Jubilee Celebration for Her Majesty the Queen: 70 Years of Leadership $4,000 Winnipeg Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba (PHCM) Inc. PHCM 2022 Platinum Jubilee Celebration in the Park $5,000 Winnipeg Sanskriti-The Bengali Cultural Society of Manitoba Inc. Sanskriti Regalia Platinum 2022 $4,000 Winnipeg Sierra Leone Nationals Association of Manitoba (SALNAM) Inc. Celebrating the Throne (Platinum) $4,000 Winnipeg Winnipeg Architecture Foundation Inc. Winnipeg's Elizabethan Era: Architecture of Her Majesty's 70 Years as Queen $5,000 Winnipeg



New Brunswick

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location St. Andrews Arts Council Inc. Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebration in St. Andrews $5,000 Bocabec Cape Tormentine Community Development Corporation Inc. The Queen's Jubilee 70th Anniversary 2022 $4,000 Cape Tormentine Drummond Brunch Royal $5,000 Drummond Fredericton Heritage Trust Inc. The Queen in Fredericton - A Fredericton Built Heritage Tour $5,000 Fredericton St. Mary's First Nation Psqahsuweski Commemoration $4,000 Fredericton The City of Fredericton Celebrating the Coronation $5,000 Fredericton Dr. V.A. Snow Centre Inc. Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Canada's Queen: Queen Elizabeth II $3,920 Hampton Town Of Hampton Queen Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea & Play in the Park $4,000 Hampton Town Of Hartland Hartland Anniversary Celebrations $4,250 Hartland Heritage Hillsborough Inc. The Queen's Corner Garden $5,000 Hillsborough Albert County Historical Society Incorporated 70th Jubilee Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II at Historic Court House $5,000 Hopewell Cape Juniper Community Centre Inc. Canada Day Platinum Jubilee Celebration $4,470 Juniper Peninsula Heritage Inc. Platinum Jubilee Garden Party $4,000 Kingston Codiac Pipes & Drums Band Association A Celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee $3,070 Moncton Royal Canadian Legion Moncton # 6 Canada Day and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Celebration $1,866 Moncton Village of Plaster Rock Jubilee Garden Party $5,000 Plaster Rock Village of Port Elgin Mark the Jubilee and Centennial through Celebrations and Commemoration $5,000 Port Elgin Kings Landing Corporation A Visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Kings Landing Featuring the Saint John River $5,000 Prince William Town of Sackville Sackville Celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70th Jubilee in Story and Song $5,000 Sackville Royal Kennebecasis Yacht Club Sovereign Square unveiling and ceremonial tree planting $5,000 Saint John Saint John Horticultural Association The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Royal Cipher Garden $4,968 Saint John Turnbull Chapter, Canadian Aviation Historical Society Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting - 2022 $5,000 Saint John Welsford Community Association Limited New Brunswick Day Platinum Jubilee Celebration $2,500 Welsford



Newfoundland and Labrador

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Town of Bauline Celebrate Our Queen $5,000 Bauline Town of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam's Cove Platinum Jubilee Celebration $5,000 Broad Cove Burlington Recreation Local Art Exhibit $2,400 Burlington Town of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity Celebrating 70 years of history $4,000 Centreville Cow Head Conservation and Heritage Inc. Celebrating Our Queen, Monarchy and Country $5,000 Cow Head Town of Gander Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Afternoon Tea $4,700 Gander Town of Grand Le Pierre 2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $3,200 Grand Le Pierre Town of Lawn Queen Memorial Picnic Area $1,298 Lawn New Harbour Youth, Recreation and Heritage Committee Inc. Jubilee Garden $5,000 New Harbour Town of Parkers Cove All Hail the Queen! $4,000 Parkers Cove Town of Pasadena Let's Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $4,000 Pasadena Town of Placentia Placentia Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Placentia Local Service District of Sheaves Cove Corp A Platinum Tribute to Our Queen $5,000 Port au Port Port De Grave Peninsula Heritage Society Inc. Commemoration of the Queen's 70th Anniversary $5,000 Port de Grave Town of Portugal Cove - St. Philip's Intergenerational High Tea $5,000 Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Town of Seal Cove Coronation Day $4,700 Seal Cove White Bay Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion, Long-term Care, Eastern Health Queen's Jubilee Garden $5,000 St. John's Creative Cultural Experiences Corp. Royal Platinum Jubilee Celebration - Bringing Together Family and Friends $5,000 St. John's Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador Storyboards and Interactive Elements - Commonwealth Commemorative Walkway $5,000 St. John's St. Shotts Recreation Committee Inc. Honouring Her Majesty's 70 Year Reign $4,000 St. Shotts Town of Terra Nova Queen's Jubilee Big Lunch $4,000 Terra Nova Trinity Historical Society Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee $5,000 Trinity















Northwest Territories

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Gwich'in Tribal Council Display of Governor General Prize and Gwinch'in Traditional Place Names $4,887 Inuvik



Nova Scotia

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Antigonish Heritage Museum Board The Material Culture of Monarchy in Canada $2,000 Antigonish Bras D'or Lakes Day Camps Association BOLD Tea Party and Heritage Festivities $2,485 Baddek The Village of Bible Hill Canada Day Parade and Celebrations $4,000 Bible Hill Bridgewater Fire Department Band Vivat Regina: A Platinum Jubilee Concert $4,000 Bridgewater South Shore Multicultural Association A History of the Crown in Lunenburg County - A Photo Exhibit $5,000 Bridgewater Burlington Community Club Platinum Park Project $5,000 Burlington Chester Municipal Heritage Society We Salute You $4,000 Chester Monarchist League of Canada - Halifax and Southwest Nova Scotia Branch The Queen of Canada's (Red and) Green Canopy-Plant a Tree for the Jubilee! $5,000 Dartmouth Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Society The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Canada Day Parade $5,000 Dartmouth Ecum Secum Volunteer Fire Brigade Ecum Secum Community Green Space $4,000 Ecum Secum Société Mi-Carême On fête Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II $4,000 Grand-Étang The Friends of The Public Gardens 70 Trees $4,500 Halifax B.L.T. Rails to Trails Association Peace and Friendship Community Rock Garden $5,000 Lakeside Queens Home for Special Care Society (Queens Manor) Her Majesty Gardens $2,500 Liverpool Maitland & District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Jubilee 2022 $4,000 Maitland The Chart Society - Culture, Heritage & Art Connections to The Crown - Platinum Jubilee Season of Celebrations $5,000 Maitland Town of New Glasgow Queen's View $5,000 New Glasgow Village of Pugwash Canada Day 2022 - Platinum Jubilee $5,000 Pugwash Village of St. Peter's St. Peter's Community Cultural and Heritage Greenspace $4,000 St. Peter's



Ontario

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Pak-Canadian Society of Durham Queen Elizabeth II: Soaring with Grace, Grit and Endurance $4,000 Ajax People Of Motherland A World of Cultures Un Monde De Cultures Célébrons le Jubilé de Platine à travers l'histoire des symboles du Canada $4,670 Ajax Town Of New Tecumseth Reflection Garden $4,000 Alliston Corporation of the Municipality of Brooke-Alvinston Alvinston Cenotaph Enhancement $5,000 Alvinston Corporation of the Town of Amherstburg 2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Event $5,000 Amherstburg The Corporation of Loyalist Township - Recreation Services Department "Tunes" day in the Township $3,200 Amherstview The Township of Mcnab/Braeside Jubilee Garden Project at Waba Cottage Museum and Gardens Historical Site $5,000 Arnprior Corporation of the Town of Atikokan Platinum Jubilee - Atikokan Community Project $3,100 Atikokan The Corporation of The Town of Aurora Aurora's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Aurora Bancroft Business Improvement Area Bancroft Platinum Jubilee Installation $2,500 Bancroft Corporation of the Town of Bancroft Veteran's Banner Project to Honour Cenotaph Names $4,000 Bancroft Friends of St. Alban's Adolphustown Jubilee United Empire Loyalist Service and Traditional British Tea $750 Bath Beeton Horticultural Society Platinum Jubilee Community Garden project $2,500 Beeton Royal Canadian Legion Bobcaygeon Branch 239 Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration (70 Years) $3,445 Bobcaygeon 2072343 Ontario Inc. 70th Anniversary Celebrations in Gujarati $4,000 Brampton Creditview Seniors Club Victoria Day and the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II Celebrations $4,000 Brampton Priority Wellness Canada Inc. Celebrate Canada and the Crown $4,000 Brampton The JunCtian Network Inc The Role of the Crown and Jubilee Celebrations Initiatives $3,600 Brampton The Township of Selwyn Public Library Platinum Jubilee Memengwaa Garden $3,836 Bridgenorth The Corporation of The Municipality of Brighton Canada Day $2,500 Brighton Canada Truffle Association Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Truffle Garden $4,000 Brockville Corporation of the City of Brockville The Queen's Landing $5,000 Brockville Kent Regiment Chapter Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire Platinum Jubilee Tribute Table $5,000 Burford Carleton Place and Beckwith Historical Society Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden Party $5,000 Carleton Place Canadian Research and Mapping Associations Queen Elizabeth's 1959 Royal Visit to Canada $5,000 Casselman Corporation of the Town of Cobourg Town of Cobourg's Celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee $4,000 Cobourg Corporation of the Town of Collingwood - Downtown Collingwood Business Improvement Area (BIA) Board Celebrating Collingwood's Veterans in Honour of the Queen's Platinum $4,000 Collingwood Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Historical Society 2022 Proclamation & the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon Ceremony $4,000 Cornwall JunCtian Community Initiatives Inc. Jubilee Crown / Queen's Role in Canada's History and Accomplishments $4,000 Dundalk Hamilton Olympic Club Hamilton Olympic Club Platinum Jubilee Celebration Event $5,000 Dundas Municipal Corporation of North Algona Wilberforce Township Plant a Tree for the Jubilee $5,000 Eganville Maidstone and Area Historical Society Maidstone Museum Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee $4,950 Essex Gramen : Groupe d'amitié et d'entreprenariat Gramen célèbre la reine Elisabeth II $4,000 Etobicoke Past Railway Society of Ceylon-Canada Chapter HM Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 Celebration of Community Organizations $1,720 Etobicoke Toronto All-Star Big Band Canadian Big Band with the Toronto All-Star Big Band $2,500 Etobicoke Kawartha Works Community Cooperative, Inc Queen's Platinum Jubilee Community Beacon Lighting and Celebration Event $5,000 Fenelon Falls Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 Ontario Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming Queen $4,800 Fergus Light Up the Hills Festival of Halton Queen's Jubilee Celebration $5,000 Georgetown Community Living-Central Huron Growing Inclusion and Belonging a Community Garden $5,000 Goderich Frontenac Community Arena Frontenac Community Arena Queens Jubilee Celebration $4,000 Godfrey Royal Canadian Legion Zone K-1 & Area Veterans Home Corporation Jubilee Gardens $5,000 Haileybury Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire 70 years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II reign, IODE's Patron $2,000 Hamilton Westdale Village BIA Westdale Village Jubilee Celebrations $4,000 Hamilton Corporation of the Municipality of South Dundas Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opens the St Lawrence Seaway $2,000 Iroquois The Corporation of The Town of Kearney Mirror Bay Park Expansion $4,000 Kearney The Corporation of The City of Kenora 70th anniversary of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen Protocol Ceremony $3,000 Kenora Corporation of the Municipality of Kincardine Municipality of Kincardine Canada Day 2022 Celebrations $3,240 Kincardine Waterloo Region Chinese Community Association 70 years striving, a celebration and connection $3,600 Kitchener Young Canadian Alliances Plant 70 Platinum Jubilee Trees $5,000 Kleinburg Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire IODE Errol Egremont Platinum Jubilee Project $5,000 Lambton Shores Battle of the Atlantic Memorial Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Garden $5,000 London The Township of Lucan Biddulph Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Lucan Corporation of the Township of Assiginack Learn About the Crown In Assiginack $2,800 Manitowaning Canada Long Voyage Seniors Recreation Society Celebration Party of Queen's Platinum Jubilee and 155th Anniversary of Canada $3,860 Markham Kindred Spirits Orchestra Concert for the 2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Markham Township of Black River-Matheson Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II $2,500 Matheson The Corporation of The Municipality of Meaford Canada Day Celebrations 2022 $4,000 Meaford Metcalfe Agricultural Society Metcalfe Fair Presents the Queen's 70th Jubilee Celebration $4,000 Metcalfe 2437813 Ontario Inc. Royal Legacy and History of Canada $3,323 Mississauga Chinese Age-Well Research and Education Citizenship learning and political participation among Chinese seniors $4,000 Mississauga Crane Creations Theatre Company Elizabeth $5,000 Mississauga Ontario Schools Cricket Association The Crown, Cricket and Canada (CCC) $4,000 Mississauga Streetsville Business Improvement Association Streetsville Canada Day Celebrations - Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen $4,000 Mississauga Study Circle for Math Science and Languages Royal Legacy and History of Canada $3,962 Mississauga Study Circle Program for Children and Youth Development Celebrating our Culture, History and Glory $4,852 Mississauga The Corporation of The City of Mississauga 2022 Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Ceremony $5,000 Mississauga Communauté Sawa Du Canada Ngond'a Sawa O Canada Journée culturelle de la communauté Sawa pour le jubilé de la reine $4,000 Nepean Little Claybelt Homesteaders Museum Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II $2,925 New Liskeard Northdale Manor Queen's Jubilee Celebration $2,500 New Liskeard Timiskaming District Secondary School Cultural Celebration Garden $2,500 New Liskeard Ontario Provincial Police Museum and Friends of the OPP Museum A Crown Service - Celebrating 70 Years of Serving and Protecting HRH ERII $4,000 Orillia Canadian Automotive Museum Inc. Royal Symbols and the Canadian Car $5,000 Oshawa Le Conseil des organismes francophones de la région de Durham La Reine Elizabeth II est célébrée à Durham $5,000 Oshawa Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians Celebrating Canada, Parliament and the Queen $4,000 Ottawa Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa – CICOO Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa $4,000 Ottawa Communauté camerounaise du Canada - Région de la capitale nationale Jubilé de platine de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II: Soirée camerounaise $4,950 Ottawa Connected Through Multi-Lenses Canada Chinese Newcomers Understanding the Relationship with the Crown in Canada $4,000 Ottawa Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire Jubilee Garden Party $3,903 Ottawa Nepean Community Support Services Commonwealth Day Celebration in Parkwood Hills $1,736 Ottawa Queen Elizabeth Public School In Circle Together: Building and dedicating our outdoor gathering space $3,840 Ottawa RCAF Association de l'ARC Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Album St James' House Publisher $4,000 Ottawa Rockcliffe Flying Club (1961) Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Flight $2,500 Ottawa Tanglewood Hillsdale Community Association Celebration of 70th anniversary of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen $1,640 Ottawa The Sons of Scotland Pipe Band / Mac An Alba A Platinum Party $5,000 Ottawa Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire IODE White Cloud Chapter Bench Project $4,000 Owen Sound Ottawa Valley Media Network Jubilee Garden Tea $4,992 Pembroke Peterborough New Horizons Bands Jubilee Celebration Concert $4,000 Peterborough Corporation Of the Town of Petrolia Canada Day in Petrolia $4,000 Petrolia Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire Jubilee Trail $2,500 Petrolia The Corporation of The County of Prince Edward A Royal Exhibit $5,000 Picton The Corporation of The Municipality of Port Hope Port Hope Arboretum - Tree-bilee Section $5,000 Port Hope Royal Canadian Legion Branch 231 Celebrating Our Veterans $1,972 Portland Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization Inc. Celebrate Canada and the Crown $4,000 Richmond Hill City of Clarence-Rockland Clarence-Rockland Canada Day Jubilee Celebration $2,500 Rockland Sarnia Historical Society Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden Party and Commemoration $5,000 Sarnia 11740377 Canada Center Celebrations in honour of the 70-year Reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $4,000 Scarborough Artists And Artisans Development and Network (AADN) Learning About Canada and the Crown $4,000 Scarborough CA-CN Connect Company Celebrating the platinum Jubilee or the 70-year reign of Her Majesty $2,500 Scarborough Niro Dance Creations Celebrate Canada with Performing Arts $4,000 Scarborough Stoney Creek BIA Downtown Stoney Creek Jubilee Celebrations $4,000 Stoney Creek Markham Contemporary Music Festival Cultural performance of a newly commissioned piece $5,000 Stouffville First Strathroy Scouts Jubilee Camporee 2022 $4,875 Strathroy Sudbury Multicultural - Folk Arts Association To Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the reign of the Queen of Canada $5,000 Sudbury Sudbury Prarthana Samaj Inc Celebrating the 70th Year Jubilee concurrent with our 35th year Dewali-Festival of Light $2,500 Sudbury The Corporation of The Township of South Frontenac Glendower Heritage Garden $5,000 Sydenham Rockwalk Park Inc Jubilee Geology Educational Signage $2,500 Temiskaming Shores Lakehead University Connecting Canadian Youth to "Imagined Communities" Related to the Queen $4,320 Thunder Bay Porcupine Art Club Platinum Jubilee Royal Tea and Paint Party $4,030 Timmins The Corporation of The City of Timmins Porcupine Commons $4,000 Timmins The Corporation of The Township of Tiny Township of Tiny Community BBQ $5,000 Tiny Bangladesh Centre and Community Services Celebration of Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 $5,000 Toronto Beaver With U Celebration of the 70-year Reign of Queen Elizabeth II $4,000 Toronto Caucus des organismes communautaires ethnoculturels francophones de l'Ontario - COCEFO Sa Majesté Reine Elizabeth II et ses 70 ans de Jubilé platine $3,960 Toronto City of Toronto Commemorative Trees to mark the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Toronto Dancing Damsels Celebrate Canada and the Crown $4,000 Toronto Family Inter-Generation Link (Fig Link) The Crown Awareness Project (CAP) $5,000 Toronto Fondation Sylvenie Lindor & Centre Multiculturalisme Jean Marcelin Fontaine Inc. (FSL & CMJMF) Sylvenie Lindor Victoria Day Celebration $4,000 Toronto National Congress of Chinese Canadians Memorize Her Majesty the Queen Serve Canada 70th Anniversary $4,000 Toronto Office Of the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Platinum Jubilee Garden $5,000 Toronto Roll Kart Inc. Georgina Community Picnic (Coronation Day) $4,000 Toronto Royal Canadian Military Institute / Institute Royal Militaire Canadien Royal Commemoratives in Canada from Queen Victoria to Elizabeth II $4,800 Toronto The Governing Council of The University of Toronto Her Majesty's Royal Chapel of the Mohawk: Virtual Exhibition and Lecture $5,000 Toronto The Master and Fellows of Massey College GI-Chi-Twaa Gimaa Kwe Mississauga Anishinaabek AName Amik $5,000 Toronto The Ontario Historical Society The Crown in Canada - A Podcast Miniseries $5,000 Toronto The Town of York Historical Society The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Announcement in Old Town Toronto $2,125 Toronto Toronto Community & Culture Centre Celebration Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Community $4,000 Toronto Toronto Developmental Association of Youth The Role of the Monarch in Canada $5,000 Toronto Vision Afri-Cana 2000 Cultural Groupe Vive, les 70 ans de règne de la Reine Elizabeth II $4,000 Toronto We Are Big Family Shining Development of Canada under Her Majesty's Reign $5,000 Toronto The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 110 Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by Honouring Veterans $4,000 Trenton Tweed and Area Historical Society Tweed Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee $645 Tweed United Hindus Federation of Canada Our Canada - Our Commonwealth and Our Proud History $4,000 Unionville The Corporation of The City of Vaughan Vaughan Commemorates the Platinum Jubilee of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Vaughan Tyrconnell Heritage Society Canada, The Crown, and The Platinum Decades $5,000 Wallacetown Rotary Club of Waterdown Platinum Jubilee Treaty Forest $4,000 Waterdown All Saint's Anglican Church The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden $5,000 Waterloo All Seeds Academy Defender of the Forest $3,950 Whitby The Corporation of The Township of North Dundas Queen's Platinum Jubilee Butterfly Garden $5,000 Winchester Communauté Congolaise de Windsor-Essex (COCOWE) Représentation culturelle $2,275 Windsor Épelle-Moi Canada Autour de la reine Elizabeth II $5,000 Windsor The Art Gallery of Windsor Coronation Day Celebration at the AGW $5,000 Windsor



Prince Edward Island

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Annandale Lighthouse Incorporated The Platinum Garden (at Annandale Lighthouse) $5,000 Annandale Victoria Historical Association Coronation Open House $500 Charlottetown Resort of Municipality Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview Cavendish, and North Rustico Jubilee Remembrance Day Ceremony $2,640 Hunter River Milton Community Hall, Inc. Miltonvale Park Platinum Jubilee Royal Teas and Tunes $4,000 North Milton Town of O'Leary Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Victoria Day O'Leary Celebration $4,000 O'Leary Town of Souris Celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with the Community $4,000 Souris Municipality of St. Peter's Bay Victoria Day at the Bay 2022 $4,000 St. Peter's Bay Conseil Scolaire-Communautaire Évangéline Ltée La visite de Sa Majesté dans la région Évangéline $5,000 Wellington La Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel Ltée. Spectacle du jubilé $5,000 Wellington Rural Municipality of North Shore Canada Day $2,720 York



Quebec

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Ville de Beaconsfield Activités de célébration - Jubilé $5,000 Beaconsfield Ambulance Saint-Jean division Gatineau (d0907) Revue annuelle de l'Ambulance Saint-Jean de Gatineau $4,000 Gatineau Communauté Bandjoun Ottawa-Gatineau Histoire des Afro-Canadiens et intégration des immigrants africains $5,000 Gatineau Les amis des jardins de Métis Inc. Thé à l'anglaise avec le chef Ricardo Larrivée $5,000 Grand-Métis Organisation MRU 230 Mouvement Celebrating Canada's roots in the name of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Lachine Légion Royale Canadienne Succ. 11, Lacolle Parc commémoratif à la Légion Royale Canadienne filiale 11 $4,000 Lacolle Atelier occupationnel rive-sud Inc. Jardin du Jubilé de Platine $4,997 Lévis Acte d'amour! La couronne canadienne en fête! $5,000 Magog Heritage Lower Saint Lawrence - Héritage Bas-Saint-Laurent 70 years of devotion of service - Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee $5,000 Métis-sur-Mer Société d'histoire de parc extension / Park Extension Historical Society Jubilee Concert Night - Soirée jubilé 70e $3,907 Montreal The Drummond Foundation / La Fondation Drummond Celebrate in Song - The Saint Margaret's Platinum Jubilee Concert $4,000 Montreal Association des bénévoles du CHSLD François-Séguenot En l'honneur de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II $1,300 Montréal Compagnie théâtre créole LE BAL D'ART $5,000 Montréal Himalaya Seniors of Québec / Himalaya séniors du Québec Celebration Of Platinum Jubilee Year of Queen Elizabeth II Rule $4,500 Montréal Centre d'interprétation et de recherche philatélique du Canada-CIRPC Le jubilé platine de la Reine Elizabeth II $5,000 Montréal Les artisans bénévoles du CHSLD Providence Notre-Dame de Lourdes «God save the Queen » « Vive la Reine » $3,000 Montréal Regroupement des bénévoles du CHSLD Joseph-François-Perrault Le jubilé de la Reine cela se fête $2,100 Montréal Town of Montreal West Montreal West Celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee $5,000 Montreal West Aditya Youth Trust Fund Strong Youth for A Strong Canada (SYSC) $4,950 Pointe-Claire L'Académie du cinéma Il était une fois la Reine $5,000 Québec Rendez-vous d'histoire de Québec Elizabeth II au Canada français : contestation, soutien et visites royales $5,000 Québec Fondation du foyer de Rigaud Jubilé de platine 2022 de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II $700 Rigaud Fondation Canadian Grenadiers Guards / Canadian Grenadier Guards Foundation Honouring our Colonel-in-Chief Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $4,000 Rosemère Fondation québécoise des vétérans Célébrations du Jubilé de platine 2022 de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II $4,000 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Centre des loisirs de Ste-Louise Inc. Commémoration du Jubilé royal de platine, au Kamouraska-L'Islet $1,975 Sainte-Louise Résidence Fleuri-Bois Inc. Souvenirs canadiens $4,000 Sherbrooke Résidence Haut-Bois inc. Souvenirs canadiens $4,000 Sherbrooke Comité social de la Légion canadienne du Cap-de-la-Madeleine Inc. Accessibilité pour tous $4,000 Trois-Rivières Atwater Library and Computer Centre Quebecers' Reflections of the 70-Year Reign of Queen Elizabeth II $5,000 Westmount Ville de Westmount Perfectly Platinum Party - Celebrating 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II Reign $5,000 Westmount













Saskatchewan

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Town of Aberdeen Aberdeen Days celebrates Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee $4,000 Aberdeen Biggar Museum and Gallery Inc. The Platinum Jubilee High Tea $4,206 Biggar Town of Dundurn ER Urban Reforestation & Commemorative Project $5,000 Dundurn Town of Foam Lake Foam Lake Jubilee Rejuvenation $5,000 Foam Lake Town of Hague Hague's Platinum Jubilee Celebration $5,000 Hague City of Humboldt Humboldt Celebrates Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee $5,000 Humboldt Invermay Golden Age Club No. 140 Celebrating Royal Service $1,350 Invermay Town of Lumsden-Saskatchewan 2022 Lumsden Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II $3,200 Lumsden Melfort & District Museum Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee $4,000 Melfort Melfort Agricultural Society Inc. Queen Platinum Jubilee Tea $2,500 Melfort Village of Tuxford Jubilee, Honouring the Queen $5,000 Moose Jaw Town of Moosomin Celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign $4,000 Moosomin Mont St Joseph Foundation Inc. Grandparent's Day Queen's Jubilee BBQ $2,500 Prince Albert P.A. Community Housing Society Inc Commemoration of Platinum Jubilee $4,755 Prince Albert Prince Albert Métis Women's Association Inc. Celebrating our Queen's 70 year reign $5,000 Prince Albert Qu'appelle Historical Society Children's Platinum Jubilee Colouring Book $5,000 Qu'Appelle St. Thomas Vernon Anglican Church Platinum Jubilee Church Service $900 Qu'Appelle Albert Park Community Association Queen's Ride $4,000 Regina Bravo Regina Winterfest Inc. Wascana Winter Festival $5,000 Regina Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum Inc. African Descent and Indigenous Connections in the Year of Queen's Jubilee $4,000 Regina The Provincial Capital Commission - Government House Platinum Jubilee Exhibit $5,000 Regina Town of Regina Beach Last Mountain Trail $5,000 Regina Beach Saskatoon Concert Band Inc. Saskatoon Concert Band - The Queen's Coronation Celebration Concerts 1 & 2 $4,000 Saskatoon Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts Incorporated Queen's Platinum Jubilee Virtual Reality Experience $5,000 Saskatoon Shamrock Regional Park Authority Celebrate Canada Day! 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II contributions to Canada $4,000 Shamrock Resort Village of Saskatchewan Beach RV of Saskatchewan Beach Celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee! $4,000 Silton Northern Lakes Economic Development Corporation Spiritwood's Cultural Jubilee Celebration $1,940 Spiritwood Town of Waldheim Jubilee Garden $5,000 Waldheim Weyburn Agricultural Society Inc. Tree Planting and Torch lighting $2,000 Weyburn Weyburn Regional Economic Development Authority Inc High Tea $2,500 Weyburn













Yukon

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Tagish Community Association 2022 Platinum Jubilee $5,000 Tagish Office of the Commissioner of Yukon Community Tours $5,000 Whitehorse











The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Canadian Heritage

The 2022 Royal Tour of Canada—The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall

