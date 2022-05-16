Celebrations and community projects across the country for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Français

The Government of Canada invests over $2 million in 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - This year, Canada celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For the past 70 years, Her Majesty has been a constant presence in the lives of many Canadians and has cultivated enduring ties with Canada connecting with our rich cultures and traditions.

On the eve of the Royal Tour of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced $2.14 million in funding for celebrations and community projects marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This funding will support 360 community events and 3 major national projects. The funded initiatives will allow Canadians to learn more about the role of The Crown in Canada and to celebrate Canadian achievements over the past seven decades.

Projects involving diverse communities include community gatherings, gardens and tree plantings linked to the British initiative The Queen's Green Canopy, exhibitions, concerts and artistic performances, military parades, and educational activities.

To find out more about the recipients of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund, see the Project Table.

Quotes

"For more than 70 years, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a model of dedication and a privileged witness to the growth of and accomplishments of Canadians, and to the values that unite us. That's why I'm pleased to announce the funded projects that will allow Canadians across the country to learn more about our sovereign, celebrate this historic anniversary and reflect on the meaning of public service in today's society."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Rideau Hall Foundation is honoured to be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Department of Canadian Heritage and Canadians across the country. Thanks to this funding, we will be able to showcase the work of our Queen Elizabeth Scholars, young global leaders who are creating lasting impacts both in Canada and abroad, while highlighting themes of national and global importance from Her Majesty's 70-year reign. This is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the value of global education and the engagement of young people in the future of our country and the world at large, while celebrating Her Majesty's commitment to the diplomacy of knowledge."

—Teresa Marques, President and CEO, Rideau Hall Foundation

Quick Facts

The Celebration and Commemoration Program's Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund was created to fund community-based projects and celebrations in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70–year reign.

In 2022, Canada celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. She is Canada's longest reigning sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

The Government of Canada launched the Canadian Platinum Jubilee celebrations on February 6, 2022. Throughout the year, the Government of Canada and partners will host numerous events across the country to celebrate this historic reign. These activities include the Royal Tour, a national illumination initiative, exhibits, commemorative gardens, educational resources, and a commemorative stamp and coins.

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada from May 17 to 19, 2022. This tour is one of the many ways Canada is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Table – Recipients of Funding from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund

National Projects

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Rideau Hall Foundation

Queen Elizabeth Scholars Platinum Jubilee Symposium

$75,000

Monarchist League of Canada

Canadian Monarchy Platinum Jubilee Educational Booklet

$187,500

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society

The RCGS commemorates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$407,000


Provincial and Community Projects

Alberta

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Anzac Family Community Support Society

The Queen's Jubilee High Tea and Trivia Scavenger Hunt

$5,000

Anzac

12346290 Canada Association

The Platinum Festival Victoria Day Long Weekend

$4,000

Balzac

Beiseker Station Museum Society

Queen's Tea

$2,500

Beiseker

Bruderheim Agricultural Society

Development of Queen's Park

$5,000

Bruderheim

604 (Moose) Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Association

604 Squadron - Queen's Green Canopy

$5,000

Calgary

783 (Calgary) Wing, Air Force Association of Canada

783 (Calgary) Wing RCAFA Queen's Jubilee Parade and Reception

$4,000

Calgary

Pamir Canadian Multiculturalism Council

Celebrating Her Majesty The Queen Seventy Years of Service

$3,600

Calgary

The Aero-Space Museum Association of Calgary

British Commonwealth Air Training Plan Welcome Exhibit

$4,000

Calgary

W.P. Puppet Theatre Society

Puppet Power 2022 explores the pageantry and impact of the Queen's Jubilee

$2,500

Calgary

Centennial Museum Society of Canmore

Platinum Jubilee Garden Party

$4,000

Canmore

City of Chestermere

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

$5,000

Chestermere

Tri-Town Museum Society

Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022

$1,800

Cold Lake

Didsbury and District Historical Society

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration

$5,000

Didsbury

Georges P. Vanier School

Beautifying Outdoor Space

$4,000

Donnelly

700 (City of Edmonton) Wing, RCAF Association

Aviation Memorial and Walkway Garden Refresh

$5,000

Edmonton

Canadian Art and Leisure Association

Positive Reign

$4,000

Edmonton

Explore Edmonton Corporation

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative First Nations Garden

$4,000

Edmonton

St. Michael's Extended Care Centre Society

High Tea for the Queen's Birthday

$1,600

Edmonton

Town of Fairview

Canada Day / Jubilee Celebrations

$4,000

Fairview

Granum and District Canada Day Society

Our Royal Heritage: Small Town Connections

$4,000

Granum

Ross Haven Community League

Queen Elizabeth Jubilee - Canada Day Celebration

$2,000

Gunn

County of Vermilion River

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

$4,000

Kitscoty

Kitscoty and District Community and Seniors Association

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

$4,000

Kitscoty

Association canadienne française de l'Alberta - Régionale Centralta

Le jour du souvenir reconnaissance de nos vétérans

$4,000

Legal

Kimiwan Lake & Wildlife Preservation Society

Queen's Jubilee Garden Project

$5,000

McLennan

Lions Club of Morinville

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$3,000

Morinville

Rocky Native Friendship Centre Society

In-Honour of Long-Standing Relationships

$5,000

Rocky Mountain House

Village of Stirling

Village of Stirling Settler Days

$5,000

Stirling

Town of Taber

Taber Talks - Local Veteran Oral Histories

$4,000

Taber

Bigstone Cree Nation

Bigstone's 70 Year Celebration

$4,000

Wabasca


British Columbia

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Veterans Memorial Restoration Society

Celebration of the Queen Jubilee

$4,000

Abbotsford

City Of Armstrong

Royal Celebration for Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

$5,000

Armstrong

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #35 - Armstrong

Through Her Majesty's Eyes

$4,500

Armstrong

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 211

Victoria Day Jubilee Celebration

$4,750

Bowser

Thrive-4-Blacks Community Service Society

Celebrating 70 Years of Her Majesty's Reign - Understanding the Monarchy

$2,140

Burnaby

Desert Mesa Club

Jubilee Geocaching Walk

$5,000

Cache Creek

744 Cowichan Squadron Administration Society

Parade Square Covering

$4,000

Duncan

The Corporation of The City of Fernie

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

$4,000

Fernie

The Field Recreation/Advisory Association

70 Years in Review - Honouring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$3,398

Field

North Galiano Community Association

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden

$4,000

Galiano Island

City of Kamloops

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden

$5,000

Kamloops

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52 - Kamloops

Celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

$2,500

Kamloops

Canadian Museum of Flight Association

Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Family Day and Display

$4,100

Langley

New Westminster Citizens Platinum Jubilee

The Rhythm and Tradition of Her Majesty's Reign

$5,000

New Westminster

Society of the Officers of The Honourable Guard

Platinum Jubilee Community Display

$3,750

New Westminster

Salmon Arm and District Pipe Band Society

Queens Platinum Jubilee Concerts

$3,435

Salmon Arm

3300 BCR Parent Sponsoring Committee

Celebrations in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II

$4,000

Surrey

City of Surrey

Celebrating Seniors - Seniors Week Event

$4,000

Surrey

HeadHeartHand Foundation

Community Youth Empowerment & Education for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$4,000

Surrey

Nigeria-Canada Association of British Columbia

70 Glorious Years of the Canadian Crown - How Black Communities Have Faired

$4,575

Surrey

Historic Joy Kogawa House Society

Spring Open House and Community Celebration

$1,852

Vancouver

The British Isles Historic Society

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Festival

$1,750

Vancouver

The Royal Commonwealth Society, Mainland of British Columbia Branch

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Plaque and Tree Re-dedication Ceremony in QE Park

$4,500

Vancouver

Vancouver Visual Art Foundation

Art Downtown - Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen

$3,605

Vancouver

S.O.S. Kildonnan Camp Society

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Park Project

$5,000

Vernon

Island String Players Society

Raven Baroque Summer Celebrations in 2022, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$4,000

Victoria

Soroptimist International of Victoria Westshore

Stella's Jubilee Supper for Seniors

$4,000

Victoria

Victoria Highland Games Association

Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden at Craigflower Heritage Site

$5,000

Victoria

Victoria Military Music Festival Society

Sunset Ceremony

$5,000

Victoria

Westside Celebration Society

Westside Daze

$5,000

West Kelowna






Manitoba

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Settlers, Rails & Trails Inc.

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

$4,900

Argyle

Boissevain-Morton Arts Council

Connecting Us Through it All: Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$4,500

Boissevain

Boyne Regional Library

Platinum Jubilee Summer Reading Program

$4,000

Carman

Fort Dauphin Museum Inc.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 70th Jubilee Celebration

$5,000

Dauphin

Midwinter Heritage Association Inc.

Garden Party for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$1,900

East Braintree

Inwood Memorial Community Center Inc.

Honouring a Legacy

$3,800

Inwood

Edith Avenue Community Association

Edith Avenue Royal Celebration

$900

Petersfield

City of Portage la Prairie

Beautification - Stride Place Recreational Complex Ground (in recognition of Royal Road historical significance to the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II)

$5,000

Portage La Prairie

Bibliothèque régionale Jolys Regional Library

Bilingual Children's Summer Reading Program

$4,855

St-Pierre-Jolys

Madeline Armstrong Local Inc.

A Day of Tea to Honor the Queen

$2,375

Teulon

Storytellers' Film Festival

Storytellers' Film Festival

$5,000

The Pas

The Sam Waller Museum Board

Lighting Ceremony to Commemorate the Queen's 70th Year

$4,000

The Pas

Canadian Multicultural Disability Centre Inc.

Celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the Disability Lens

$4,000

Winnipeg

Day of Pink / Journée Rose

Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Winnipeg

Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba-Stronger Together Inc.

Stronger Together Multiculturalism Day Project

$5,000

Winnipeg

Garden City Residents' Association

Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Project - Garden City

$5,000

Winnipeg

Good Neighbours Active Living Centre Inc.

Queen's Jubilee Tea

$2,695

Winnipeg

Kendricks Outdoor Adventures

Crown Cycle

$5,000

Winnipeg

Pan African Legacy

Jubilee Celebration for Her Majesty the Queen: 70 Years of Leadership

$4,000

Winnipeg

Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba (PHCM) Inc.

PHCM 2022 Platinum Jubilee Celebration in the Park

$5,000

Winnipeg

Sanskriti-The Bengali Cultural Society of Manitoba Inc.

Sanskriti Regalia Platinum 2022

$4,000

Winnipeg

Sierra Leone Nationals Association of Manitoba (SALNAM) Inc.

Celebrating the Throne (Platinum)

$4,000

Winnipeg

Winnipeg Architecture Foundation Inc.

Winnipeg's Elizabethan Era: Architecture of Her Majesty's 70 Years as Queen

$5,000

Winnipeg


New Brunswick

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

St. Andrews Arts Council Inc.

Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebration in St. Andrews

$5,000

Bocabec

Cape Tormentine Community Development Corporation Inc.

The Queen's Jubilee 70th Anniversary 2022

$4,000

Cape Tormentine

Drummond

Brunch Royal

$5,000

Drummond

Fredericton Heritage Trust Inc.

The Queen in Fredericton - A Fredericton Built Heritage Tour

$5,000

Fredericton

St. Mary's First Nation

Psqahsuweski Commemoration

$4,000

Fredericton

The City of Fredericton

Celebrating the Coronation

$5,000

Fredericton

Dr. V.A. Snow Centre Inc.

Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Canada's Queen: Queen Elizabeth II

$3,920

Hampton

Town Of Hampton

Queen Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea & Play in the Park

$4,000

Hampton

Town Of Hartland

Hartland Anniversary Celebrations

$4,250

Hartland

Heritage Hillsborough Inc.

The Queen's Corner Garden

$5,000

Hillsborough

Albert County Historical Society Incorporated

70th Jubilee Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II at Historic Court House

$5,000

Hopewell Cape

Juniper Community Centre Inc.

Canada Day Platinum Jubilee Celebration

$4,470

Juniper

Peninsula Heritage Inc.

Platinum Jubilee Garden Party

$4,000

Kingston

Codiac Pipes & Drums Band Association

A Celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$3,070

Moncton

Royal Canadian Legion Moncton # 6

Canada Day and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Celebration

$1,866

Moncton

Village of Plaster Rock

Jubilee Garden Party

$5,000

Plaster Rock

Village of Port Elgin

Mark the Jubilee and Centennial through Celebrations and Commemoration

$5,000

Port Elgin

Kings Landing Corporation

A Visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Kings Landing Featuring the Saint John River

$5,000

Prince William

Town of Sackville

Sackville Celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70th Jubilee in Story and Song

$5,000

Sackville

Royal Kennebecasis Yacht Club

Sovereign Square unveiling and ceremonial tree planting

$5,000

Saint John

Saint John Horticultural Association

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Royal Cipher Garden

$4,968

Saint John

Turnbull Chapter, Canadian Aviation Historical Society

Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting - 2022

$5,000

Saint John

Welsford Community Association Limited

New Brunswick Day Platinum Jubilee Celebration

$2,500

Welsford


Newfoundland and Labrador

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Town of Bauline

Celebrate Our Queen

$5,000

Bauline

Town of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam's Cove

Platinum Jubilee Celebration

$5,000

Broad Cove

Burlington Recreation

Local Art Exhibit

$2,400

Burlington

Town of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity

Celebrating 70 years of history

$4,000

Centreville

Cow Head Conservation and Heritage Inc.

Celebrating Our Queen, Monarchy and Country

$5,000

Cow Head

Town of Gander

Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Afternoon Tea

$4,700

Gander

Town of Grand Le Pierre

2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$3,200

Grand Le Pierre

Town of Lawn

Queen Memorial Picnic Area

$1,298

Lawn

New Harbour Youth, Recreation and Heritage Committee Inc.

Jubilee Garden

$5,000

New Harbour

Town of Parkers Cove

All Hail the Queen!

$4,000

Parkers Cove

Town of Pasadena

Let's Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$4,000

Pasadena

Town of Placentia

Placentia Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Placentia

Local Service District of Sheaves Cove Corp

A Platinum Tribute to Our Queen

$5,000

Port au Port

Port De Grave Peninsula Heritage Society Inc.

Commemoration of the Queen's 70th Anniversary

$5,000

Port de Grave

Town of Portugal Cove - St. Philip's

Intergenerational High Tea

$5,000

Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

Town of Seal Cove

Coronation Day

$4,700

Seal Cove White Bay

Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion, Long-term Care, Eastern Health

Queen's Jubilee Garden

$5,000

St. John's

Creative Cultural Experiences Corp.

Royal Platinum Jubilee Celebration - Bringing Together Family and Friends

$5,000

St. John's

Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador

Storyboards and Interactive Elements - Commonwealth Commemorative Walkway

$5,000

St. John's

St. Shotts Recreation Committee Inc.

Honouring Her Majesty's 70 Year Reign

$4,000

St. Shotts

Town of Terra Nova

Queen's Jubilee Big Lunch

$4,000

Terra Nova

Trinity Historical Society

Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee

$5,000

Trinity







Northwest Territories

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Gwich'in Tribal Council

Display of Governor General Prize and Gwinch'in Traditional Place Names

$4,887

Inuvik


Nova Scotia

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Antigonish Heritage Museum Board

The Material Culture of Monarchy in Canada

$2,000

Antigonish

Bras D'or Lakes Day Camps Association

BOLD Tea Party and Heritage Festivities

$2,485

Baddek

The Village of Bible Hill

Canada Day Parade and Celebrations

$4,000

Bible Hill

Bridgewater Fire Department Band

Vivat Regina: A Platinum Jubilee Concert

$4,000

Bridgewater

South Shore Multicultural Association

A History of the Crown in Lunenburg County - A Photo Exhibit

$5,000

Bridgewater

Burlington Community Club

Platinum Park Project

$5,000

Burlington

Chester Municipal Heritage Society

We Salute You

$4,000

Chester

Monarchist League of Canada - Halifax and Southwest Nova Scotia Branch

The Queen of Canada's (Red and) Green Canopy-Plant a Tree for the Jubilee!

$5,000

Dartmouth

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Society

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Canada Day Parade

$5,000

Dartmouth

Ecum Secum Volunteer Fire Brigade

Ecum Secum Community Green Space

$4,000

Ecum Secum

Société Mi-Carême

On fête Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II

$4,000

Grand-Étang

The Friends of The Public Gardens

70 Trees

$4,500

Halifax

B.L.T. Rails to Trails Association

Peace and Friendship Community Rock Garden

$5,000

Lakeside

Queens Home for Special Care Society (Queens Manor)

Her Majesty Gardens

$2,500

Liverpool

Maitland & District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary

Jubilee 2022

$4,000

Maitland

The Chart Society - Culture, Heritage & Art

Connections to The Crown - Platinum Jubilee Season of Celebrations

$5,000

Maitland

Town of New Glasgow

Queen's View

$5,000

New Glasgow

Village of Pugwash

Canada Day 2022 - Platinum Jubilee

$5,000

Pugwash

Village of St. Peter's

St. Peter's Community Cultural and Heritage Greenspace

$4,000

St. Peter's


Ontario

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Pak-Canadian Society of Durham

Queen Elizabeth II: Soaring with Grace, Grit and Endurance

$4,000

Ajax

People Of Motherland A World of Cultures Un Monde De Cultures

Célébrons le Jubilé de Platine à travers l'histoire des symboles du Canada

$4,670

Ajax

Town Of New Tecumseth

Reflection Garden

$4,000

Alliston

Corporation of the Municipality of Brooke-Alvinston

Alvinston Cenotaph Enhancement

$5,000

Alvinston

Corporation of the Town of Amherstburg

2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Event

$5,000

Amherstburg

The Corporation of Loyalist Township - Recreation Services Department

"Tunes" day in the Township

$3,200

Amherstview

The Township of Mcnab/Braeside

Jubilee Garden Project at Waba Cottage Museum and Gardens Historical Site

$5,000

Arnprior

Corporation of the Town of Atikokan

Platinum Jubilee - Atikokan Community Project

$3,100

Atikokan

The Corporation of The Town of Aurora

Aurora's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Aurora

Bancroft Business Improvement Area

Bancroft Platinum Jubilee Installation

$2,500

Bancroft

Corporation of the Town of Bancroft

Veteran's Banner Project to Honour Cenotaph Names

$4,000

Bancroft

Friends of St. Alban's Adolphustown

Jubilee United Empire Loyalist Service and Traditional British Tea

$750

Bath

Beeton Horticultural Society

Platinum Jubilee Community Garden project

$2,500

Beeton

Royal Canadian Legion Bobcaygeon Branch 239

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration (70 Years)

$3,445

Bobcaygeon

2072343 Ontario Inc.

70th Anniversary Celebrations in Gujarati

$4,000

Brampton

Creditview Seniors Club

Victoria Day and the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II Celebrations

$4,000

Brampton

Priority Wellness Canada Inc.

Celebrate Canada and the Crown

$4,000

Brampton

The JunCtian Network Inc

The Role of the Crown and Jubilee Celebrations Initiatives

$3,600

Brampton

The Township of Selwyn Public Library

Platinum Jubilee Memengwaa Garden

$3,836

Bridgenorth

The Corporation of The Municipality of Brighton

Canada Day

$2,500

Brighton

Canada Truffle Association

Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Truffle Garden

$4,000

Brockville

Corporation of the City of Brockville

The Queen's Landing

$5,000

Brockville

Kent Regiment Chapter Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

Platinum Jubilee Tribute Table

$5,000

Burford

Carleton Place and Beckwith Historical Society

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden Party

$5,000

Carleton Place

Canadian Research and Mapping Associations

Queen Elizabeth's 1959 Royal Visit to Canada

$5,000

Casselman

Corporation of the Town of Cobourg

Town of Cobourg's Celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$4,000

Cobourg

Corporation of the Town of Collingwood - Downtown Collingwood Business Improvement Area (BIA) Board

Celebrating Collingwood's Veterans in Honour of the Queen's Platinum

$4,000

Collingwood

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Historical Society

2022 Proclamation & the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon Ceremony

$4,000

Cornwall

JunCtian Community Initiatives Inc.

Jubilee Crown / Queen's Role in Canada's History and Accomplishments

$4,000

Dundalk

Hamilton Olympic Club

Hamilton Olympic Club Platinum Jubilee Celebration Event

$5,000

Dundas

Municipal Corporation of North Algona Wilberforce Township

Plant a Tree for the Jubilee

$5,000

Eganville

Maidstone and Area Historical Society

Maidstone Museum Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

$4,950

Essex

Gramen : Groupe d'amitié et d'entreprenariat

Gramen célèbre la reine Elisabeth II

$4,000

Etobicoke

Past Railway Society of Ceylon-Canada Chapter

HM Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 Celebration of Community Organizations

$1,720

Etobicoke

Toronto All-Star Big Band

Canadian Big Band with the Toronto All-Star Big Band

$2,500

Etobicoke

Kawartha Works Community Cooperative, Inc

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Community Beacon Lighting and Celebration Event

$5,000

Fenelon Falls

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 Ontario

Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming Queen

$4,800

Fergus

Light Up the Hills Festival of Halton

Queen's Jubilee Celebration

$5,000

Georgetown

Community Living-Central Huron

Growing Inclusion and Belonging a Community Garden

$5,000

Goderich

Frontenac Community Arena

Frontenac Community Arena Queens Jubilee Celebration

$4,000

Godfrey

Royal Canadian Legion Zone K-1 & Area Veterans Home Corporation

Jubilee Gardens

$5,000

Haileybury

Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire

70 years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II reign, IODE's Patron

$2,000

Hamilton

Westdale Village BIA

Westdale Village Jubilee Celebrations

$4,000

Hamilton

Corporation of the Municipality of South Dundas

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opens the St Lawrence Seaway

$2,000

Iroquois

The Corporation of The Town of Kearney

Mirror Bay Park Expansion

$4,000

Kearney

The Corporation of The City of Kenora

70th anniversary of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen Protocol Ceremony

$3,000

Kenora

Corporation of the Municipality of Kincardine

Municipality of Kincardine Canada Day 2022 Celebrations

$3,240

Kincardine

Waterloo Region Chinese Community Association

70 years striving, a celebration and connection

$3,600

Kitchener

Young Canadian Alliances

Plant 70 Platinum Jubilee Trees

$5,000

Kleinburg

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

IODE Errol Egremont Platinum Jubilee Project

$5,000

Lambton Shores

Battle of the Atlantic Memorial

Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Garden

$5,000

London

The Township of Lucan Biddulph

Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Lucan

Corporation of the Township of Assiginack

Learn About the Crown In Assiginack

$2,800

Manitowaning

Canada Long Voyage Seniors Recreation Society

Celebration Party of Queen's Platinum Jubilee and 155th Anniversary of Canada

$3,860

Markham

Kindred Spirits Orchestra

Concert for the 2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Markham

Township of Black River-Matheson

Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

$2,500

Matheson

The Corporation of The Municipality of Meaford

Canada Day Celebrations 2022

$4,000

Meaford

Metcalfe Agricultural Society

Metcalfe Fair Presents the Queen's 70th Jubilee Celebration

$4,000

Metcalfe

2437813 Ontario Inc.

Royal Legacy and History of Canada

$3,323

Mississauga

Chinese Age-Well Research and Education

Citizenship learning and political participation among Chinese seniors

$4,000

Mississauga

Crane Creations Theatre Company

Elizabeth

$5,000

Mississauga

Ontario Schools Cricket Association

The Crown, Cricket and Canada (CCC)

$4,000

Mississauga

Streetsville Business Improvement Association

Streetsville Canada Day Celebrations - Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen

$4,000

Mississauga

Study Circle for Math Science and Languages

Royal Legacy and History of Canada

$3,962

Mississauga

Study Circle Program for Children and Youth Development

Celebrating our Culture, History and Glory

$4,852

Mississauga

The Corporation of The City of Mississauga

2022 Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Ceremony

$5,000

Mississauga

Communauté Sawa Du Canada Ngond'a Sawa O Canada

Journée culturelle de la communauté Sawa pour le jubilé de la reine

$4,000

Nepean

Little Claybelt Homesteaders Museum

Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II

$2,925

New Liskeard

Northdale Manor

Queen's Jubilee Celebration

$2,500

New Liskeard

Timiskaming District Secondary School

Cultural Celebration Garden

$2,500

New Liskeard

Ontario Provincial Police Museum and Friends of the OPP Museum

A Crown Service - Celebrating 70 Years of Serving and Protecting HRH ERII

$4,000

Orillia

Canadian Automotive Museum Inc.

Royal Symbols and the Canadian Car

$5,000

Oshawa

Le Conseil des organismes francophones de la région de Durham

La Reine Elizabeth II est célébrée à Durham

$5,000

Oshawa

Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians

Celebrating Canada, Parliament and the Queen

$4,000

Ottawa

Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa – CICOO

Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa

$4,000

Ottawa

Communauté camerounaise du Canada - Région de la capitale nationale

Jubilé de platine de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II: Soirée camerounaise

$4,950

Ottawa

Connected Through Multi-Lenses Canada

Chinese Newcomers Understanding the Relationship with the Crown in Canada

$4,000

Ottawa

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

Jubilee Garden Party

$3,903

Ottawa

Nepean Community Support Services

Commonwealth Day Celebration in Parkwood Hills

$1,736

Ottawa

Queen Elizabeth Public School

In Circle Together: Building and dedicating our outdoor gathering space

$3,840

Ottawa

RCAF Association de l'ARC

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Album St James' House Publisher

$4,000

Ottawa

Rockcliffe Flying Club (1961)

Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Flight

$2,500

Ottawa

Tanglewood Hillsdale Community Association

Celebration of 70th anniversary of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen

$1,640

Ottawa

The Sons of Scotland Pipe Band / Mac An Alba

A Platinum Party

$5,000

Ottawa

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

IODE White Cloud Chapter Bench Project

$4,000

Owen Sound

Ottawa Valley Media Network

Jubilee Garden Tea

$4,992

Pembroke

Peterborough New Horizons Bands

Jubilee Celebration Concert

$4,000

Peterborough

Corporation Of the Town of Petrolia

Canada Day in Petrolia

$4,000

Petrolia

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

Jubilee Trail

$2,500

Petrolia

The Corporation of The County of Prince Edward

A Royal Exhibit

$5,000

Picton

The Corporation of The Municipality of Port Hope

Port Hope Arboretum - Tree-bilee Section

$5,000

Port Hope

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 231

Celebrating Our Veterans

$1,972

Portland

Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization Inc.

Celebrate Canada and the Crown

$4,000

Richmond Hill

City of Clarence-Rockland

Clarence-Rockland Canada Day Jubilee Celebration

$2,500

Rockland

Sarnia Historical Society

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden Party and Commemoration

$5,000

Sarnia

11740377 Canada Center

Celebrations in honour of the 70-year Reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$4,000

Scarborough

Artists And Artisans Development and Network (AADN)

Learning About Canada and the Crown

$4,000

Scarborough

CA-CN Connect Company

Celebrating the platinum Jubilee or the 70-year reign of Her Majesty

$2,500

Scarborough

Niro Dance Creations

Celebrate Canada with Performing Arts

$4,000

Scarborough

Stoney Creek BIA

Downtown Stoney Creek Jubilee Celebrations

$4,000

Stoney Creek

Markham Contemporary Music Festival

Cultural performance of a newly commissioned piece

$5,000

Stouffville

First Strathroy Scouts

Jubilee Camporee 2022

$4,875

Strathroy

Sudbury Multicultural - Folk Arts Association

To Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the reign of the Queen of Canada

$5,000

Sudbury

Sudbury Prarthana Samaj Inc

Celebrating the 70th Year Jubilee concurrent with our 35th year Dewali-Festival of Light

$2,500

Sudbury

The Corporation of The Township of South Frontenac

Glendower Heritage Garden

$5,000

Sydenham

Rockwalk Park Inc

Jubilee Geology Educational Signage

$2,500

Temiskaming Shores

Lakehead University

Connecting Canadian Youth to "Imagined Communities" Related to the Queen

$4,320

Thunder Bay

Porcupine Art Club

Platinum Jubilee Royal Tea and Paint Party

$4,030

Timmins

The Corporation of The City of Timmins

Porcupine Commons

$4,000

Timmins

The Corporation of The Township of Tiny

Township of Tiny Community BBQ

$5,000

Tiny

Bangladesh Centre and Community Services

Celebration of Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022

$5,000

Toronto

Beaver With U

Celebration of the 70-year Reign of Queen Elizabeth II

$4,000

Toronto

Caucus des organismes communautaires ethnoculturels francophones de l'Ontario - COCEFO

Sa Majesté Reine Elizabeth II et ses 70 ans de Jubilé platine

$3,960

Toronto

City of Toronto

Commemorative Trees to mark the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Toronto

Dancing Damsels

Celebrate Canada and the Crown

$4,000

Toronto

Family Inter-Generation Link (Fig Link)

The Crown Awareness Project (CAP)

$5,000

Toronto

Fondation Sylvenie Lindor & Centre Multiculturalisme Jean Marcelin Fontaine Inc. (FSL & CMJMF)

Sylvenie Lindor Victoria Day Celebration

$4,000

Toronto

National Congress of Chinese Canadians

Memorize Her Majesty the Queen Serve Canada 70th Anniversary

$4,000

Toronto

Office Of the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

Platinum Jubilee Garden

$5,000

Toronto

Roll Kart Inc.

Georgina Community Picnic (Coronation Day)

$4,000

Toronto

Royal Canadian Military Institute / Institute Royal Militaire Canadien

Royal Commemoratives in Canada from Queen Victoria to Elizabeth II

$4,800

Toronto

The Governing Council of The University of Toronto

Her Majesty's Royal Chapel of the Mohawk: Virtual Exhibition and Lecture

$5,000

Toronto

The Master and Fellows of Massey College

GI-Chi-Twaa Gimaa Kwe Mississauga Anishinaabek AName Amik

$5,000

Toronto

The Ontario Historical Society

The Crown in Canada - A Podcast Miniseries

$5,000

Toronto

The Town of York Historical Society

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Announcement in Old Town Toronto

$2,125

Toronto

Toronto Community & Culture Centre

Celebration Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Community

$4,000

Toronto

Toronto Developmental Association of Youth

The Role of the Monarch in Canada

$5,000

Toronto

Vision Afri-Cana 2000 Cultural Groupe

Vive, les 70 ans de règne de la Reine Elizabeth II

$4,000

Toronto

We Are Big Family

Shining Development of Canada under Her Majesty's Reign

$5,000

Toronto

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 110

Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by Honouring Veterans

$4,000

Trenton

Tweed and Area Historical Society

Tweed Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee

$645

Tweed

United Hindus Federation of Canada

Our Canada - Our Commonwealth and Our Proud History

$4,000

Unionville

The Corporation of The City of Vaughan

Vaughan Commemorates the Platinum Jubilee of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Vaughan

Tyrconnell Heritage Society

Canada, The Crown, and The Platinum Decades

$5,000

Wallacetown

Rotary Club of Waterdown

Platinum Jubilee Treaty Forest

$4,000

Waterdown

All Saint's Anglican Church

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden

$5,000

Waterloo

All Seeds Academy

Defender of the Forest

$3,950

Whitby

The Corporation of The Township of North Dundas

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Butterfly Garden

$5,000

Winchester

Communauté Congolaise de Windsor-Essex (COCOWE)

Représentation culturelle

$2,275

Windsor

Épelle-Moi Canada

Autour de la reine Elizabeth II

$5,000

Windsor

The Art Gallery of Windsor

Coronation Day Celebration at the AGW

$5,000

Windsor


Prince Edward Island

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Annandale Lighthouse Incorporated

The Platinum Garden (at Annandale Lighthouse)

$5,000

Annandale

Victoria Historical Association

Coronation Open House

$500

Charlottetown

Resort of Municipality Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview Cavendish, and North Rustico

Jubilee Remembrance Day Ceremony

$2,640

Hunter River

Milton Community Hall, Inc.

Miltonvale Park Platinum Jubilee Royal Teas and Tunes

$4,000

North Milton

Town of O'Leary

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Victoria Day O'Leary Celebration

$4,000

O'Leary

Town of Souris

Celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with the Community

$4,000

Souris

Municipality of St. Peter's Bay

 Victoria Day at the Bay 2022

$4,000

St. Peter's Bay

Conseil Scolaire-Communautaire Évangéline Ltée

La visite de Sa Majesté dans la région Évangéline

$5,000

Wellington

La Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel Ltée.

Spectacle du jubilé

$5,000

Wellington

Rural Municipality of North Shore

Canada Day

$2,720

York


Quebec

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Ville de Beaconsfield

Activités de célébration - Jubilé

$5,000

Beaconsfield

Ambulance Saint-Jean division Gatineau (d0907)

Revue annuelle de l'Ambulance Saint-Jean de Gatineau

$4,000

Gatineau

Communauté Bandjoun Ottawa-Gatineau

Histoire des Afro-Canadiens et intégration des immigrants africains

$5,000

Gatineau

Les amis des jardins de Métis Inc.

Thé à l'anglaise avec le chef Ricardo Larrivée

$5,000

Grand-Métis

Organisation MRU 230 Mouvement

Celebrating Canada's roots in the name of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Lachine

Légion Royale Canadienne Succ. 11, Lacolle

Parc commémoratif à la Légion Royale Canadienne filiale 11

$4,000

Lacolle

Atelier occupationnel rive-sud Inc.

Jardin du Jubilé de Platine

$4,997

Lévis

Acte d'amour!

La couronne canadienne en fête!

$5,000

Magog

Heritage Lower Saint Lawrence - Héritage Bas-Saint-Laurent

70 years of devotion of service - Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee

$5,000

Métis-sur-Mer

Société d'histoire de parc extension / Park Extension Historical Society

Jubilee Concert Night - Soirée jubilé 70e

$3,907

Montreal

The Drummond Foundation / La Fondation Drummond

Celebrate in Song - The Saint Margaret's Platinum Jubilee Concert

$4,000

Montreal

Association des bénévoles du CHSLD François-Séguenot

En l'honneur de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II

$1,300

Montréal

Compagnie théâtre créole

LE BAL D'ART

$5,000

Montréal

Himalaya Seniors of Québec / Himalaya séniors du Québec

Celebration Of Platinum Jubilee Year of Queen Elizabeth II Rule

$4,500

Montréal

 

Centre d'interprétation et de recherche philatélique du Canada-CIRPC

Le jubilé platine de la Reine Elizabeth II

$5,000

Montréal

Les artisans bénévoles du CHSLD Providence Notre-Dame de Lourdes

«God save the Queen » « Vive la Reine »

$3,000

Montréal

Regroupement des bénévoles du CHSLD Joseph-François-Perrault

Le jubilé de la Reine cela se fête

$2,100

Montréal

Town of Montreal West

Montreal West Celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$5,000

Montreal West

Aditya Youth Trust Fund

Strong Youth for A Strong Canada (SYSC)

$4,950

Pointe-Claire

L'Académie du cinéma

Il était une fois la Reine

$5,000

Québec

Rendez-vous d'histoire de Québec

Elizabeth II au Canada français : contestation, soutien et visites royales

$5,000

Québec

Fondation du foyer de Rigaud

Jubilé de platine 2022 de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II

$700

Rigaud

Fondation Canadian Grenadiers Guards / Canadian Grenadier Guards Foundation

Honouring our Colonel-in-Chief Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$4,000

Rosemère

Fondation québécoise des vétérans

Célébrations du Jubilé de platine 2022 de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II

$4,000

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Centre des loisirs de Ste-Louise Inc.

Commémoration du Jubilé royal de platine, au Kamouraska-L'Islet

$1,975

Sainte-Louise

Résidence Fleuri-Bois Inc.

Souvenirs canadiens

$4,000

Sherbrooke

Résidence Haut-Bois inc.

Souvenirs canadiens

$4,000

Sherbrooke

Comité social de la Légion canadienne du Cap-de-la-Madeleine Inc.

Accessibilité pour tous

$4,000

Trois-Rivières

Atwater Library and Computer Centre

Quebecers' Reflections of the 70-Year Reign of Queen Elizabeth II

$5,000

Westmount

Ville de Westmount

Perfectly Platinum Party - Celebrating 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II Reign

$5,000

Westmount






Saskatchewan

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Town of Aberdeen

Aberdeen Days celebrates Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

$4,000

Aberdeen

Biggar Museum and Gallery Inc.

The Platinum Jubilee High Tea

$4,206

Biggar

Town of Dundurn

ER Urban Reforestation & Commemorative Project

$5,000

Dundurn

Town of Foam Lake

Foam Lake Jubilee Rejuvenation

$5,000

Foam Lake

Town of Hague

Hague's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

$5,000

Hague

City of Humboldt

Humboldt Celebrates Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

$5,000

Humboldt

Invermay Golden Age Club No. 140

Celebrating Royal Service

$1,350

Invermay

Town of Lumsden-Saskatchewan

2022 Lumsden Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

$3,200

Lumsden

Melfort & District Museum

Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

$4,000

Melfort

Melfort Agricultural Society Inc.

Queen Platinum Jubilee Tea

$2,500

Melfort

Village of Tuxford

Jubilee, Honouring the Queen

$5,000

Moose Jaw

Town of Moosomin

Celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

$4,000

Moosomin

Mont St Joseph Foundation Inc.

Grandparent's Day Queen's Jubilee BBQ

$2,500

Prince Albert

P.A. Community Housing Society Inc

Commemoration of Platinum Jubilee

$4,755

Prince Albert

Prince Albert Métis Women's Association Inc.

Celebrating our Queen's 70 year reign

$5,000

Prince Albert

Qu'appelle Historical Society

Children's Platinum Jubilee Colouring Book

$5,000

Qu'Appelle

St. Thomas Vernon Anglican Church

Platinum Jubilee Church Service

$900

Qu'Appelle

Albert Park Community Association

Queen's Ride

$4,000

Regina

Bravo Regina Winterfest Inc.

Wascana Winter Festival

$5,000

Regina

Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum Inc.

African Descent and Indigenous Connections in the Year of Queen's Jubilee

$4,000

Regina

The Provincial Capital Commission - Government House

Platinum Jubilee Exhibit

$5,000

Regina

Town of Regina Beach

Last Mountain Trail

$5,000

Regina Beach

Saskatoon Concert Band Inc.

Saskatoon Concert Band - The Queen's Coronation Celebration Concerts 1 & 2

$4,000

Saskatoon

Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts Incorporated

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Virtual Reality Experience

$5,000

Saskatoon

Shamrock Regional Park Authority

Celebrate Canada Day! 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II contributions to Canada

$4,000

Shamrock

Resort Village of Saskatchewan Beach

RV of Saskatchewan Beach Celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee!

$4,000

Silton

Northern Lakes Economic Development Corporation

Spiritwood's Cultural Jubilee Celebration

$1,940

Spiritwood

Town of Waldheim

Jubilee Garden

$5,000

Waldheim

Weyburn Agricultural Society Inc.

Tree Planting and Torch lighting

$2,000

Weyburn

Weyburn Regional Economic Development Authority Inc

High Tea

$2,500

Weyburn






Yukon

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Tagish Community Association

2022 Platinum Jubilee

$5,000

Tagish

Office of the Commissioner of Yukon

Community Tours

$5,000

Whitehorse





