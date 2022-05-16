Celebrations and community projects across the country for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Français
May 16, 2022, 13:00 ET
The Government of Canada invests over $2 million in 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations
OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - This year, Canada celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For the past 70 years, Her Majesty has been a constant presence in the lives of many Canadians and has cultivated enduring ties with Canada connecting with our rich cultures and traditions.
On the eve of the Royal Tour of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced $2.14 million in funding for celebrations and community projects marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
This funding will support 360 community events and 3 major national projects. The funded initiatives will allow Canadians to learn more about the role of The Crown in Canada and to celebrate Canadian achievements over the past seven decades.
Projects involving diverse communities include community gatherings, gardens and tree plantings linked to the British initiative The Queen's Green Canopy, exhibitions, concerts and artistic performances, military parades, and educational activities.
To find out more about the recipients of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund, see the Project Table.
Follow us on social media to get the latest news on the Platinum Jubilee and The Crown in Canada. Join in the celebrations of this historic milestone by using the hashtag #PlatinumJubilee. Follow the #RoyalVisitCanada tour as The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall travel across Canada from May 17 to 19 as part of the celebrations.
Facebook: @TheCrownCa | @LaCouronneCa
Twitter: @TheCrownCa | @LaCouronneCa
YouTube: @CdnHeritage | @PatrimoineCdn
Instagram: @o_canadiana
"For more than 70 years, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a model of dedication and a privileged witness to the growth of and accomplishments of Canadians, and to the values that unite us. That's why I'm pleased to announce the funded projects that will allow Canadians across the country to learn more about our sovereign, celebrate this historic anniversary and reflect on the meaning of public service in today's society."
—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"The Rideau Hall Foundation is honoured to be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Department of Canadian Heritage and Canadians across the country. Thanks to this funding, we will be able to showcase the work of our Queen Elizabeth Scholars, young global leaders who are creating lasting impacts both in Canada and abroad, while highlighting themes of national and global importance from Her Majesty's 70-year reign. This is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the value of global education and the engagement of young people in the future of our country and the world at large, while celebrating Her Majesty's commitment to the diplomacy of knowledge."
—Teresa Marques, President and CEO, Rideau Hall Foundation
The Celebration and Commemoration Program's Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund was created to fund community-based projects and celebrations in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70–year reign.
In 2022, Canada celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. She is Canada's longest reigning sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee.
The Government of Canada launched the Canadian Platinum Jubilee celebrations on February 6, 2022. Throughout the year, the Government of Canada and partners will host numerous events across the country to celebrate this historic reign. These activities include the Royal Tour, a national illumination initiative, exhibits, commemorative gardens, educational resources, and a commemorative stamp and coins.
Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada from May 17 to 19, 2022. This tour is one of the many ways Canada is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
Celebrations and community projects across the country for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Government of Canada invests over $2 million in 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Table – Recipients of Funding from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Fund
National Projects
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Rideau Hall Foundation
|
Queen Elizabeth Scholars Platinum Jubilee Symposium
|
$75,000
|
Monarchist League of Canada
|
Canadian Monarchy Platinum Jubilee Educational Booklet
|
$187,500
|
The Royal Canadian Geographical Society
|
The RCGS commemorates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$407,000
Provincial and Community Projects
Alberta
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Anzac Family Community Support Society
|
The Queen's Jubilee High Tea and Trivia Scavenger Hunt
|
$5,000
|
Anzac
|
12346290 Canada Association
|
The Platinum Festival Victoria Day Long Weekend
|
$4,000
|
Balzac
|
Beiseker Station Museum Society
|
Queen's Tea
|
$2,500
|
Beiseker
|
Bruderheim Agricultural Society
|
Development of Queen's Park
|
$5,000
|
Bruderheim
|
604 (Moose) Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Association
|
604 Squadron - Queen's Green Canopy
|
$5,000
|
Calgary
|
783 (Calgary) Wing, Air Force Association of Canada
|
783 (Calgary) Wing RCAFA Queen's Jubilee Parade and Reception
|
$4,000
|
Calgary
|
Pamir Canadian Multiculturalism Council
|
Celebrating Her Majesty The Queen Seventy Years of Service
|
$3,600
|
Calgary
|
The Aero-Space Museum Association of Calgary
|
British Commonwealth Air Training Plan Welcome Exhibit
|
$4,000
|
Calgary
|
W.P. Puppet Theatre Society
|
Puppet Power 2022 explores the pageantry and impact of the Queen's Jubilee
|
$2,500
|
Calgary
|
Centennial Museum Society of Canmore
|
Platinum Jubilee Garden Party
|
$4,000
|
Canmore
|
City of Chestermere
|
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration
|
$5,000
|
Chestermere
|
Tri-Town Museum Society
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022
|
$1,800
|
Cold Lake
|
Didsbury and District Historical Society
|
Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Celebration
|
$5,000
|
Didsbury
|
Georges P. Vanier School
|
Beautifying Outdoor Space
|
$4,000
|
Donnelly
|
700 (City of Edmonton) Wing, RCAF Association
|
Aviation Memorial and Walkway Garden Refresh
|
$5,000
|
Edmonton
|
Canadian Art and Leisure Association
|
Positive Reign
|
$4,000
|
Edmonton
|
Explore Edmonton Corporation
|
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative First Nations Garden
|
$4,000
|
Edmonton
|
St. Michael's Extended Care Centre Society
|
High Tea for the Queen's Birthday
|
$1,600
|
Edmonton
|
Town of Fairview
|
Canada Day / Jubilee Celebrations
|
$4,000
|
Fairview
|
Granum and District Canada Day Society
|
Our Royal Heritage: Small Town Connections
|
$4,000
|
Granum
|
Ross Haven Community League
|
Queen Elizabeth Jubilee - Canada Day Celebration
|
$2,000
|
Gunn
|
County of Vermilion River
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration
|
$4,000
|
Kitscoty
|
Kitscoty and District Community and Seniors Association
|
Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
|
$4,000
|
Kitscoty
|
Association canadienne française de l'Alberta - Régionale Centralta
|
Le jour du souvenir reconnaissance de nos vétérans
|
$4,000
|
Legal
|
Kimiwan Lake & Wildlife Preservation Society
|
Queen's Jubilee Garden Project
|
$5,000
|
McLennan
|
Lions Club of Morinville
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$3,000
|
Morinville
|
Rocky Native Friendship Centre Society
|
In-Honour of Long-Standing Relationships
|
$5,000
|
Rocky Mountain House
|
Village of Stirling
|
Village of Stirling Settler Days
|
$5,000
|
Stirling
|
Town of Taber
|
Taber Talks - Local Veteran Oral Histories
|
$4,000
|
Taber
|
Bigstone Cree Nation
|
Bigstone's 70 Year Celebration
|
$4,000
|
Wabasca
British Columbia
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Veterans Memorial Restoration Society
|
Celebration of the Queen Jubilee
|
$4,000
|
Abbotsford
|
City Of Armstrong
|
Royal Celebration for Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
|
$5,000
|
Armstrong
|
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #35 - Armstrong
|
Through Her Majesty's Eyes
|
$4,500
|
Armstrong
|
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 211
|
Victoria Day Jubilee Celebration
|
$4,750
|
Bowser
|
Thrive-4-Blacks Community Service Society
|
Celebrating 70 Years of Her Majesty's Reign - Understanding the Monarchy
|
$2,140
|
Burnaby
|
Desert Mesa Club
|
Jubilee Geocaching Walk
|
$5,000
|
Cache Creek
|
744 Cowichan Squadron Administration Society
|
Parade Square Covering
|
$4,000
|
Duncan
|
The Corporation of The City of Fernie
|
Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
|
$4,000
|
Fernie
|
The Field Recreation/Advisory Association
|
70 Years in Review - Honouring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$3,398
|
Field
|
North Galiano Community Association
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden
|
$4,000
|
Galiano Island
|
City of Kamloops
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden
|
$5,000
|
Kamloops
|
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52 - Kamloops
|
Celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
|
$2,500
|
Kamloops
|
Canadian Museum of Flight Association
|
Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Family Day and Display
|
$4,100
|
Langley
|
New Westminster Citizens Platinum Jubilee
|
The Rhythm and Tradition of Her Majesty's Reign
|
$5,000
|
New Westminster
|
Society of the Officers of The Honourable Guard
|
Platinum Jubilee Community Display
|
$3,750
|
New Westminster
|
Salmon Arm and District Pipe Band Society
|
Queens Platinum Jubilee Concerts
|
$3,435
|
Salmon Arm
|
3300 BCR Parent Sponsoring Committee
|
Celebrations in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Surrey
|
City of Surrey
|
Celebrating Seniors - Seniors Week Event
|
$4,000
|
Surrey
|
HeadHeartHand Foundation
|
Community Youth Empowerment & Education for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Surrey
|
Nigeria-Canada Association of British Columbia
|
70 Glorious Years of the Canadian Crown - How Black Communities Have Faired
|
$4,575
|
Surrey
|
Historic Joy Kogawa House Society
|
Spring Open House and Community Celebration
|
$1,852
|
Vancouver
|
The British Isles Historic Society
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Festival
|
$1,750
|
Vancouver
|
The Royal Commonwealth Society, Mainland of British Columbia Branch
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Plaque and Tree Re-dedication Ceremony in QE Park
|
$4,500
|
Vancouver
|
Vancouver Visual Art Foundation
|
Art Downtown - Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen
|
$3,605
|
Vancouver
|
S.O.S. Kildonnan Camp Society
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Park Project
|
$5,000
|
Vernon
|
Island String Players Society
|
Raven Baroque Summer Celebrations in 2022, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$4,000
|
Victoria
|
Soroptimist International of Victoria Westshore
|
Stella's Jubilee Supper for Seniors
|
$4,000
|
Victoria
|
Victoria Highland Games Association
|
Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Garden at Craigflower Heritage Site
|
$5,000
|
Victoria
|
Victoria Military Music Festival Society
|
Sunset Ceremony
|
$5,000
|
Victoria
|
Westside Celebration Society
|
Westside Daze
|
$5,000
|
West Kelowna
Manitoba
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Settlers, Rails & Trails Inc.
|
The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II
|
$4,900
|
Argyle
|
Boissevain-Morton Arts Council
|
Connecting Us Through it All: Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$4,500
|
Boissevain
|
Boyne Regional Library
|
Platinum Jubilee Summer Reading Program
|
$4,000
|
Carman
|
Fort Dauphin Museum Inc.
|
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 70th Jubilee Celebration
|
$5,000
|
Dauphin
|
Midwinter Heritage Association Inc.
|
Garden Party for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$1,900
|
East Braintree
|
Inwood Memorial Community Center Inc.
|
Honouring a Legacy
|
$3,800
|
Inwood
|
Edith Avenue Community Association
|
Edith Avenue Royal Celebration
|
$900
|
Petersfield
|
City of Portage la Prairie
|
Beautification - Stride Place Recreational Complex Ground (in recognition of Royal Road historical significance to the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II)
|
$5,000
|
Portage La Prairie
|
Bibliothèque régionale Jolys Regional Library
|
Bilingual Children's Summer Reading Program
|
$4,855
|
St-Pierre-Jolys
|
Madeline Armstrong Local Inc.
|
A Day of Tea to Honor the Queen
|
$2,375
|
Teulon
|
Storytellers' Film Festival
|
Storytellers' Film Festival
|
$5,000
|
The Pas
|
The Sam Waller Museum Board
|
Lighting Ceremony to Commemorate the Queen's 70th Year
|
$4,000
|
The Pas
|
Canadian Multicultural Disability Centre Inc.
|
Celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the Disability Lens
|
$4,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Day of Pink / Journée Rose
|
Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba-Stronger Together Inc.
|
Stronger Together Multiculturalism Day Project
|
$5,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Garden City Residents' Association
|
Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Project - Garden City
|
$5,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Good Neighbours Active Living Centre Inc.
|
Queen's Jubilee Tea
|
$2,695
|
Winnipeg
|
Kendricks Outdoor Adventures
|
Crown Cycle
|
$5,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Pan African Legacy
|
Jubilee Celebration for Her Majesty the Queen: 70 Years of Leadership
|
$4,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba (PHCM) Inc.
|
PHCM 2022 Platinum Jubilee Celebration in the Park
|
$5,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Sanskriti-The Bengali Cultural Society of Manitoba Inc.
|
Sanskriti Regalia Platinum 2022
|
$4,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Sierra Leone Nationals Association of Manitoba (SALNAM) Inc.
|
Celebrating the Throne (Platinum)
|
$4,000
|
Winnipeg
|
Winnipeg Architecture Foundation Inc.
|
Winnipeg's Elizabethan Era: Architecture of Her Majesty's 70 Years as Queen
|
$5,000
|
Winnipeg
New Brunswick
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
St. Andrews Arts Council Inc.
|
Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebration in St. Andrews
|
$5,000
|
Bocabec
|
Cape Tormentine Community Development Corporation Inc.
|
The Queen's Jubilee 70th Anniversary 2022
|
$4,000
|
Cape Tormentine
|
Drummond
|
Brunch Royal
|
$5,000
|
Drummond
|
Fredericton Heritage Trust Inc.
|
The Queen in Fredericton - A Fredericton Built Heritage Tour
|
$5,000
|
Fredericton
|
St. Mary's First Nation
|
Psqahsuweski Commemoration
|
$4,000
|
Fredericton
|
The City of Fredericton
|
Celebrating the Coronation
|
$5,000
|
Fredericton
|
Dr. V.A. Snow Centre Inc.
|
Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Canada's Queen: Queen Elizabeth II
|
$3,920
|
Hampton
|
Town Of Hampton
|
Queen Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea & Play in the Park
|
$4,000
|
Hampton
|
Town Of Hartland
|
Hartland Anniversary Celebrations
|
$4,250
|
Hartland
|
Heritage Hillsborough Inc.
|
The Queen's Corner Garden
|
$5,000
|
Hillsborough
|
Albert County Historical Society Incorporated
|
70th Jubilee Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II at Historic Court House
|
$5,000
|
Hopewell Cape
|
Juniper Community Centre Inc.
|
Canada Day Platinum Jubilee Celebration
|
$4,470
|
Juniper
|
Peninsula Heritage Inc.
|
Platinum Jubilee Garden Party
|
$4,000
|
Kingston
|
Codiac Pipes & Drums Band Association
|
A Celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$3,070
|
Moncton
|
Royal Canadian Legion Moncton # 6
|
Canada Day and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Celebration
|
$1,866
|
Moncton
|
Village of Plaster Rock
|
Jubilee Garden Party
|
$5,000
|
Plaster Rock
|
Village of Port Elgin
|
Mark the Jubilee and Centennial through Celebrations and Commemoration
|
$5,000
|
Port Elgin
|
Kings Landing Corporation
|
A Visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Kings Landing Featuring the Saint John River
|
$5,000
|
Prince William
|
Town of Sackville
|
Sackville Celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70th Jubilee in Story and Song
|
$5,000
|
Sackville
|
Royal Kennebecasis Yacht Club
|
Sovereign Square unveiling and ceremonial tree planting
|
$5,000
|
Saint John
|
Saint John Horticultural Association
|
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Royal Cipher Garden
|
$4,968
|
Saint John
|
Turnbull Chapter, Canadian Aviation Historical Society
|
Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting - 2022
|
$5,000
|
Saint John
|
Welsford Community Association Limited
|
New Brunswick Day Platinum Jubilee Celebration
|
$2,500
|
Welsford
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Town of Bauline
|
Celebrate Our Queen
|
$5,000
|
Bauline
|
Town of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam's Cove
|
Platinum Jubilee Celebration
|
$5,000
|
Broad Cove
|
Burlington Recreation
|
Local Art Exhibit
|
$2,400
|
Burlington
|
Town of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity
|
Celebrating 70 years of history
|
$4,000
|
Centreville
|
Cow Head Conservation and Heritage Inc.
|
Celebrating Our Queen, Monarchy and Country
|
$5,000
|
Cow Head
|
Town of Gander
|
Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Afternoon Tea
|
$4,700
|
Gander
|
Town of Grand Le Pierre
|
2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$3,200
|
Grand Le Pierre
|
Town of Lawn
|
Queen Memorial Picnic Area
|
$1,298
|
Lawn
|
New Harbour Youth, Recreation and Heritage Committee Inc.
|
Jubilee Garden
|
$5,000
|
New Harbour
|
Town of Parkers Cove
|
All Hail the Queen!
|
$4,000
|
Parkers Cove
|
Town of Pasadena
|
Let's Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Pasadena
|
Town of Placentia
|
Placentia Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Placentia
|
Local Service District of Sheaves Cove Corp
|
A Platinum Tribute to Our Queen
|
$5,000
|
Port au Port
|
Port De Grave Peninsula Heritage Society Inc.
|
Commemoration of the Queen's 70th Anniversary
|
$5,000
|
Port de Grave
|
Town of Portugal Cove - St. Philip's
|
Intergenerational High Tea
|
$5,000
|
Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
|
Town of Seal Cove
|
Coronation Day
|
$4,700
|
Seal Cove White Bay
|
Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion, Long-term Care, Eastern Health
|
Queen's Jubilee Garden
|
$5,000
|
St. John's
|
Creative Cultural Experiences Corp.
|
Royal Platinum Jubilee Celebration - Bringing Together Family and Friends
|
$5,000
|
St. John's
|
Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Storyboards and Interactive Elements - Commonwealth Commemorative Walkway
|
$5,000
|
St. John's
|
St. Shotts Recreation Committee Inc.
|
Honouring Her Majesty's 70 Year Reign
|
$4,000
|
St. Shotts
|
Town of Terra Nova
|
Queen's Jubilee Big Lunch
|
$4,000
|
Terra Nova
|
Trinity Historical Society
|
Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee
|
$5,000
|
Trinity
Northwest Territories
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Gwich'in Tribal Council
|
Display of Governor General Prize and Gwinch'in Traditional Place Names
|
$4,887
|
Inuvik
Nova Scotia
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Antigonish Heritage Museum Board
|
The Material Culture of Monarchy in Canada
|
$2,000
|
Antigonish
|
Bras D'or Lakes Day Camps Association
|
BOLD Tea Party and Heritage Festivities
|
$2,485
|
Baddek
|
The Village of Bible Hill
|
Canada Day Parade and Celebrations
|
$4,000
|
Bible Hill
|
Bridgewater Fire Department Band
|
Vivat Regina: A Platinum Jubilee Concert
|
$4,000
|
Bridgewater
|
South Shore Multicultural Association
|
A History of the Crown in Lunenburg County - A Photo Exhibit
|
$5,000
|
Bridgewater
|
Burlington Community Club
|
Platinum Park Project
|
$5,000
|
Burlington
|
Chester Municipal Heritage Society
|
We Salute You
|
$4,000
|
Chester
|
Monarchist League of Canada - Halifax and Southwest Nova Scotia Branch
|
The Queen of Canada's (Red and) Green Canopy-Plant a Tree for the Jubilee!
|
$5,000
|
Dartmouth
|
Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Society
|
The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Canada Day Parade
|
$5,000
|
Dartmouth
|
Ecum Secum Volunteer Fire Brigade
|
Ecum Secum Community Green Space
|
$4,000
|
Ecum Secum
|
Société Mi-Carême
|
On fête Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Grand-Étang
|
The Friends of The Public Gardens
|
70 Trees
|
$4,500
|
Halifax
|
B.L.T. Rails to Trails Association
|
Peace and Friendship Community Rock Garden
|
$5,000
|
Lakeside
|
Queens Home for Special Care Society (Queens Manor)
|
Her Majesty Gardens
|
$2,500
|
Liverpool
|
Maitland & District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary
|
Jubilee 2022
|
$4,000
|
Maitland
|
The Chart Society - Culture, Heritage & Art
|
Connections to The Crown - Platinum Jubilee Season of Celebrations
|
$5,000
|
Maitland
|
Town of New Glasgow
|
Queen's View
|
$5,000
|
New Glasgow
|
Village of Pugwash
|
Canada Day 2022 - Platinum Jubilee
|
$5,000
|
Pugwash
|
Village of St. Peter's
|
St. Peter's Community Cultural and Heritage Greenspace
|
$4,000
|
St. Peter's
Ontario
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Pak-Canadian Society of Durham
|
Queen Elizabeth II: Soaring with Grace, Grit and Endurance
|
$4,000
|
Ajax
|
People Of Motherland A World of Cultures Un Monde De Cultures
|
Célébrons le Jubilé de Platine à travers l'histoire des symboles du Canada
|
$4,670
|
Ajax
|
Town Of New Tecumseth
|
Reflection Garden
|
$4,000
|
Alliston
|
Corporation of the Municipality of Brooke-Alvinston
|
Alvinston Cenotaph Enhancement
|
$5,000
|
Alvinston
|
Corporation of the Town of Amherstburg
|
2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Event
|
$5,000
|
Amherstburg
|
The Corporation of Loyalist Township - Recreation Services Department
|
"Tunes" day in the Township
|
$3,200
|
Amherstview
|
The Township of Mcnab/Braeside
|
Jubilee Garden Project at Waba Cottage Museum and Gardens Historical Site
|
$5,000
|
Arnprior
|
Corporation of the Town of Atikokan
|
Platinum Jubilee - Atikokan Community Project
|
$3,100
|
Atikokan
|
The Corporation of The Town of Aurora
|
Aurora's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Aurora
|
Bancroft Business Improvement Area
|
Bancroft Platinum Jubilee Installation
|
$2,500
|
Bancroft
|
Corporation of the Town of Bancroft
|
Veteran's Banner Project to Honour Cenotaph Names
|
$4,000
|
Bancroft
|
Friends of St. Alban's Adolphustown
|
Jubilee United Empire Loyalist Service and Traditional British Tea
|
$750
|
Bath
|
Beeton Horticultural Society
|
Platinum Jubilee Community Garden project
|
$2,500
|
Beeton
|
Royal Canadian Legion Bobcaygeon Branch 239
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration (70 Years)
|
$3,445
|
Bobcaygeon
|
2072343 Ontario Inc.
|
70th Anniversary Celebrations in Gujarati
|
$4,000
|
Brampton
|
Creditview Seniors Club
|
Victoria Day and the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II Celebrations
|
$4,000
|
Brampton
|
Priority Wellness Canada Inc.
|
Celebrate Canada and the Crown
|
$4,000
|
Brampton
|
The JunCtian Network Inc
|
The Role of the Crown and Jubilee Celebrations Initiatives
|
$3,600
|
Brampton
|
The Township of Selwyn Public Library
|
Platinum Jubilee Memengwaa Garden
|
$3,836
|
Bridgenorth
|
The Corporation of The Municipality of Brighton
|
Canada Day
|
$2,500
|
Brighton
|
Canada Truffle Association
|
Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Truffle Garden
|
$4,000
|
Brockville
|
Corporation of the City of Brockville
|
The Queen's Landing
|
$5,000
|
Brockville
|
Kent Regiment Chapter Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire
|
Platinum Jubilee Tribute Table
|
$5,000
|
Burford
|
Carleton Place and Beckwith Historical Society
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden Party
|
$5,000
|
Carleton Place
|
Canadian Research and Mapping Associations
|
Queen Elizabeth's 1959 Royal Visit to Canada
|
$5,000
|
Casselman
|
Corporation of the Town of Cobourg
|
Town of Cobourg's Celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$4,000
|
Cobourg
|
Corporation of the Town of Collingwood - Downtown Collingwood Business Improvement Area (BIA) Board
|
Celebrating Collingwood's Veterans in Honour of the Queen's Platinum
|
$4,000
|
Collingwood
|
Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Historical Society
|
2022 Proclamation & the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon Ceremony
|
$4,000
|
Cornwall
|
JunCtian Community Initiatives Inc.
|
Jubilee Crown / Queen's Role in Canada's History and Accomplishments
|
$4,000
|
Dundalk
|
Hamilton Olympic Club
|
Hamilton Olympic Club Platinum Jubilee Celebration Event
|
$5,000
|
Dundas
|
Municipal Corporation of North Algona Wilberforce Township
|
Plant a Tree for the Jubilee
|
$5,000
|
Eganville
|
Maidstone and Area Historical Society
|
Maidstone Museum Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
|
$4,950
|
Essex
|
Gramen : Groupe d'amitié et d'entreprenariat
|
Gramen célèbre la reine Elisabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Etobicoke
|
Past Railway Society of Ceylon-Canada Chapter
|
HM Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 Celebration of Community Organizations
|
$1,720
|
Etobicoke
|
Toronto All-Star Big Band
|
Canadian Big Band with the Toronto All-Star Big Band
|
$2,500
|
Etobicoke
|
Kawartha Works Community Cooperative, Inc
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Community Beacon Lighting and Celebration Event
|
$5,000
|
Fenelon Falls
|
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 Ontario
|
Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming Queen
|
$4,800
|
Fergus
|
Light Up the Hills Festival of Halton
|
Queen's Jubilee Celebration
|
$5,000
|
Georgetown
|
Community Living-Central Huron
|
Growing Inclusion and Belonging a Community Garden
|
$5,000
|
Goderich
|
Frontenac Community Arena
|
Frontenac Community Arena Queens Jubilee Celebration
|
$4,000
|
Godfrey
|
Royal Canadian Legion Zone K-1 & Area Veterans Home Corporation
|
Jubilee Gardens
|
$5,000
|
Haileybury
|
Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire
|
70 years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II reign, IODE's Patron
|
$2,000
|
Hamilton
|
Westdale Village BIA
|
Westdale Village Jubilee Celebrations
|
$4,000
|
Hamilton
|
Corporation of the Municipality of South Dundas
|
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opens the St Lawrence Seaway
|
$2,000
|
Iroquois
|
The Corporation of The Town of Kearney
|
Mirror Bay Park Expansion
|
$4,000
|
Kearney
|
The Corporation of The City of Kenora
|
70th anniversary of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen Protocol Ceremony
|
$3,000
|
Kenora
|
Corporation of the Municipality of Kincardine
|
Municipality of Kincardine Canada Day 2022 Celebrations
|
$3,240
|
Kincardine
|
Waterloo Region Chinese Community Association
|
70 years striving, a celebration and connection
|
$3,600
|
Kitchener
|
Young Canadian Alliances
|
Plant 70 Platinum Jubilee Trees
|
$5,000
|
Kleinburg
|
Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire
|
IODE Errol Egremont Platinum Jubilee Project
|
$5,000
|
Lambton Shores
|
Battle of the Atlantic Memorial
|
Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative Garden
|
$5,000
|
London
|
The Township of Lucan Biddulph
|
Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Lucan
|
Corporation of the Township of Assiginack
|
Learn About the Crown In Assiginack
|
$2,800
|
Manitowaning
|
Canada Long Voyage Seniors Recreation Society
|
Celebration Party of Queen's Platinum Jubilee and 155th Anniversary of Canada
|
$3,860
|
Markham
|
Kindred Spirits Orchestra
|
Concert for the 2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Markham
|
Township of Black River-Matheson
|
Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II
|
$2,500
|
Matheson
|
The Corporation of The Municipality of Meaford
|
Canada Day Celebrations 2022
|
$4,000
|
Meaford
|
Metcalfe Agricultural Society
|
Metcalfe Fair Presents the Queen's 70th Jubilee Celebration
|
$4,000
|
Metcalfe
|
2437813 Ontario Inc.
|
Royal Legacy and History of Canada
|
$3,323
|
Mississauga
|
Chinese Age-Well Research and Education
|
Citizenship learning and political participation among Chinese seniors
|
$4,000
|
Mississauga
|
Crane Creations Theatre Company
|
Elizabeth
|
$5,000
|
Mississauga
|
Ontario Schools Cricket Association
|
The Crown, Cricket and Canada (CCC)
|
$4,000
|
Mississauga
|
Streetsville Business Improvement Association
|
Streetsville Canada Day Celebrations - Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen
|
$4,000
|
Mississauga
|
Study Circle for Math Science and Languages
|
Royal Legacy and History of Canada
|
$3,962
|
Mississauga
|
Study Circle Program for Children and Youth Development
|
Celebrating our Culture, History and Glory
|
$4,852
|
Mississauga
|
The Corporation of The City of Mississauga
|
2022 Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Ceremony
|
$5,000
|
Mississauga
|
Communauté Sawa Du Canada Ngond'a Sawa O Canada
|
Journée culturelle de la communauté Sawa pour le jubilé de la reine
|
$4,000
|
Nepean
|
Little Claybelt Homesteaders Museum
|
Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II
|
$2,925
|
New Liskeard
|
Northdale Manor
|
Queen's Jubilee Celebration
|
$2,500
|
New Liskeard
|
Timiskaming District Secondary School
|
Cultural Celebration Garden
|
$2,500
|
New Liskeard
|
Ontario Provincial Police Museum and Friends of the OPP Museum
|
A Crown Service - Celebrating 70 Years of Serving and Protecting HRH ERII
|
$4,000
|
Orillia
|
Canadian Automotive Museum Inc.
|
Royal Symbols and the Canadian Car
|
$5,000
|
Oshawa
|
Le Conseil des organismes francophones de la région de Durham
|
La Reine Elizabeth II est célébrée à Durham
|
$5,000
|
Oshawa
|
Canadian Association of Former Parliamentarians
|
Celebrating Canada, Parliament and the Queen
|
$4,000
|
Ottawa
|
Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa – CICOO
|
Canadian Indo-Caribbean Organization of Ottawa
|
$4,000
|
Ottawa
|
Communauté camerounaise du Canada - Région de la capitale nationale
|
Jubilé de platine de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II: Soirée camerounaise
|
$4,950
|
Ottawa
|
Connected Through Multi-Lenses Canada
|
Chinese Newcomers Understanding the Relationship with the Crown in Canada
|
$4,000
|
Ottawa
|
Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire
|
Jubilee Garden Party
|
$3,903
|
Ottawa
|
Nepean Community Support Services
|
Commonwealth Day Celebration in Parkwood Hills
|
$1,736
|
Ottawa
|
Queen Elizabeth Public School
|
In Circle Together: Building and dedicating our outdoor gathering space
|
$3,840
|
Ottawa
|
RCAF Association de l'ARC
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Album St James' House Publisher
|
$4,000
|
Ottawa
|
Rockcliffe Flying Club (1961)
|
Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Flight
|
$2,500
|
Ottawa
|
Tanglewood Hillsdale Community Association
|
Celebration of 70th anniversary of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen
|
$1,640
|
Ottawa
|
The Sons of Scotland Pipe Band / Mac An Alba
|
A Platinum Party
|
$5,000
|
Ottawa
|
Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire
|
IODE White Cloud Chapter Bench Project
|
$4,000
|
Owen Sound
|
Ottawa Valley Media Network
|
Jubilee Garden Tea
|
$4,992
|
Pembroke
|
Peterborough New Horizons Bands
|
Jubilee Celebration Concert
|
$4,000
|
Peterborough
|
Corporation Of the Town of Petrolia
|
Canada Day in Petrolia
|
$4,000
|
Petrolia
|
Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire
|
Jubilee Trail
|
$2,500
|
Petrolia
|
The Corporation of The County of Prince Edward
|
A Royal Exhibit
|
$5,000
|
Picton
|
The Corporation of The Municipality of Port Hope
|
Port Hope Arboretum - Tree-bilee Section
|
$5,000
|
Port Hope
|
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 231
|
Celebrating Our Veterans
|
$1,972
|
Portland
|
Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization Inc.
|
Celebrate Canada and the Crown
|
$4,000
|
Richmond Hill
|
City of Clarence-Rockland
|
Clarence-Rockland Canada Day Jubilee Celebration
|
$2,500
|
Rockland
|
Sarnia Historical Society
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden Party and Commemoration
|
$5,000
|
Sarnia
|
11740377 Canada Center
|
Celebrations in honour of the 70-year Reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Scarborough
|
Artists And Artisans Development and Network (AADN)
|
Learning About Canada and the Crown
|
$4,000
|
Scarborough
|
CA-CN Connect Company
|
Celebrating the platinum Jubilee or the 70-year reign of Her Majesty
|
$2,500
|
Scarborough
|
Niro Dance Creations
|
Celebrate Canada with Performing Arts
|
$4,000
|
Scarborough
|
Stoney Creek BIA
|
Downtown Stoney Creek Jubilee Celebrations
|
$4,000
|
Stoney Creek
|
Markham Contemporary Music Festival
|
Cultural performance of a newly commissioned piece
|
$5,000
|
Stouffville
|
First Strathroy Scouts
|
Jubilee Camporee 2022
|
$4,875
|
Strathroy
|
Sudbury Multicultural - Folk Arts Association
|
To Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the reign of the Queen of Canada
|
$5,000
|
Sudbury
|
Sudbury Prarthana Samaj Inc
|
Celebrating the 70th Year Jubilee concurrent with our 35th year Dewali-Festival of Light
|
$2,500
|
Sudbury
|
The Corporation of The Township of South Frontenac
|
Glendower Heritage Garden
|
$5,000
|
Sydenham
|
Rockwalk Park Inc
|
Jubilee Geology Educational Signage
|
$2,500
|
Temiskaming Shores
|
Lakehead University
|
Connecting Canadian Youth to "Imagined Communities" Related to the Queen
|
$4,320
|
Thunder Bay
|
Porcupine Art Club
|
Platinum Jubilee Royal Tea and Paint Party
|
$4,030
|
Timmins
|
The Corporation of The City of Timmins
|
Porcupine Commons
|
$4,000
|
Timmins
|
The Corporation of The Township of Tiny
|
Township of Tiny Community BBQ
|
$5,000
|
Tiny
|
Bangladesh Centre and Community Services
|
Celebration of Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
Beaver With U
|
Celebration of the 70-year Reign of Queen Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Toronto
|
Caucus des organismes communautaires ethnoculturels francophones de l'Ontario - COCEFO
|
Sa Majesté Reine Elizabeth II et ses 70 ans de Jubilé platine
|
$3,960
|
Toronto
|
City of Toronto
|
Commemorative Trees to mark the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
Dancing Damsels
|
Celebrate Canada and the Crown
|
$4,000
|
Toronto
|
Family Inter-Generation Link (Fig Link)
|
The Crown Awareness Project (CAP)
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
Fondation Sylvenie Lindor & Centre Multiculturalisme Jean Marcelin Fontaine Inc. (FSL & CMJMF)
|
Sylvenie Lindor Victoria Day Celebration
|
$4,000
|
Toronto
|
National Congress of Chinese Canadians
|
Memorize Her Majesty the Queen Serve Canada 70th Anniversary
|
$4,000
|
Toronto
|
Office Of the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario
|
Platinum Jubilee Garden
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
Roll Kart Inc.
|
Georgina Community Picnic (Coronation Day)
|
$4,000
|
Toronto
|
Royal Canadian Military Institute / Institute Royal Militaire Canadien
|
Royal Commemoratives in Canada from Queen Victoria to Elizabeth II
|
$4,800
|
Toronto
|
The Governing Council of The University of Toronto
|
Her Majesty's Royal Chapel of the Mohawk: Virtual Exhibition and Lecture
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
The Master and Fellows of Massey College
|
GI-Chi-Twaa Gimaa Kwe Mississauga Anishinaabek AName Amik
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
The Ontario Historical Society
|
The Crown in Canada - A Podcast Miniseries
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
The Town of York Historical Society
|
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Announcement in Old Town Toronto
|
$2,125
|
Toronto
|
Toronto Community & Culture Centre
|
Celebration Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Community
|
$4,000
|
Toronto
|
Toronto Developmental Association of Youth
|
The Role of the Monarch in Canada
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
Vision Afri-Cana 2000 Cultural Groupe
|
Vive, les 70 ans de règne de la Reine Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Toronto
|
We Are Big Family
|
Shining Development of Canada under Her Majesty's Reign
|
$5,000
|
Toronto
|
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 110
|
Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by Honouring Veterans
|
$4,000
|
Trenton
|
Tweed and Area Historical Society
|
Tweed Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee
|
$645
|
Tweed
|
United Hindus Federation of Canada
|
Our Canada - Our Commonwealth and Our Proud History
|
$4,000
|
Unionville
|
The Corporation of The City of Vaughan
|
Vaughan Commemorates the Platinum Jubilee of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Vaughan
|
Tyrconnell Heritage Society
|
Canada, The Crown, and The Platinum Decades
|
$5,000
|
Wallacetown
|
Rotary Club of Waterdown
|
Platinum Jubilee Treaty Forest
|
$4,000
|
Waterdown
|
All Saint's Anglican Church
|
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Garden
|
$5,000
|
Waterloo
|
All Seeds Academy
|
Defender of the Forest
|
$3,950
|
Whitby
|
The Corporation of The Township of North Dundas
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Butterfly Garden
|
$5,000
|
Winchester
|
Communauté Congolaise de Windsor-Essex (COCOWE)
|
Représentation culturelle
|
$2,275
|
Windsor
|
Épelle-Moi Canada
|
Autour de la reine Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Windsor
|
The Art Gallery of Windsor
|
Coronation Day Celebration at the AGW
|
$5,000
|
Windsor
Prince Edward Island
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Annandale Lighthouse Incorporated
|
The Platinum Garden (at Annandale Lighthouse)
|
$5,000
|
Annandale
|
Victoria Historical Association
|
Coronation Open House
|
$500
|
Charlottetown
|
Resort of Municipality Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview Cavendish, and North Rustico
|
Jubilee Remembrance Day Ceremony
|
$2,640
|
Hunter River
|
Milton Community Hall, Inc.
|
Miltonvale Park Platinum Jubilee Royal Teas and Tunes
|
$4,000
|
North Milton
|
Town of O'Leary
|
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Victoria Day O'Leary Celebration
|
$4,000
|
O'Leary
|
Town of Souris
|
Celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with the Community
|
$4,000
|
Souris
|
Municipality of St. Peter's Bay
|
Victoria Day at the Bay 2022
|
$4,000
|
St. Peter's Bay
|
Conseil Scolaire-Communautaire Évangéline Ltée
|
La visite de Sa Majesté dans la région Évangéline
|
$5,000
|
Wellington
|
La Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel Ltée.
|
Spectacle du jubilé
|
$5,000
|
Wellington
|
Rural Municipality of North Shore
|
Canada Day
|
$2,720
|
York
Quebec
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Ville de Beaconsfield
|
Activités de célébration - Jubilé
|
$5,000
|
Beaconsfield
|
Ambulance Saint-Jean division Gatineau (d0907)
|
Revue annuelle de l'Ambulance Saint-Jean de Gatineau
|
$4,000
|
Gatineau
|
Communauté Bandjoun Ottawa-Gatineau
|
Histoire des Afro-Canadiens et intégration des immigrants africains
|
$5,000
|
Gatineau
|
Les amis des jardins de Métis Inc.
|
Thé à l'anglaise avec le chef Ricardo Larrivée
|
$5,000
|
Grand-Métis
|
Organisation MRU 230 Mouvement
|
Celebrating Canada's roots in the name of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Lachine
|
Légion Royale Canadienne Succ. 11, Lacolle
|
Parc commémoratif à la Légion Royale Canadienne filiale 11
|
$4,000
|
Lacolle
|
Atelier occupationnel rive-sud Inc.
|
Jardin du Jubilé de Platine
|
$4,997
|
Lévis
|
Acte d'amour!
|
La couronne canadienne en fête!
|
$5,000
|
Magog
|
Heritage Lower Saint Lawrence - Héritage Bas-Saint-Laurent
|
70 years of devotion of service - Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee
|
$5,000
|
Métis-sur-Mer
|
Société d'histoire de parc extension / Park Extension Historical Society
|
Jubilee Concert Night - Soirée jubilé 70e
|
$3,907
|
Montreal
|
The Drummond Foundation / La Fondation Drummond
|
Celebrate in Song - The Saint Margaret's Platinum Jubilee Concert
|
$4,000
|
Montreal
|
Association des bénévoles du CHSLD François-Séguenot
|
En l'honneur de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II
|
$1,300
|
Montréal
|
Compagnie théâtre créole
|
LE BAL D'ART
|
$5,000
|
Montréal
|
Himalaya Seniors of Québec / Himalaya séniors du Québec
|
Celebration Of Platinum Jubilee Year of Queen Elizabeth II Rule
|
$4,500
|
Montréal
|
Centre d'interprétation et de recherche philatélique du Canada-CIRPC
|
Le jubilé platine de la Reine Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Montréal
|
Les artisans bénévoles du CHSLD Providence Notre-Dame de Lourdes
|
«God save the Queen » « Vive la Reine »
|
$3,000
|
Montréal
|
Regroupement des bénévoles du CHSLD Joseph-François-Perrault
|
Le jubilé de la Reine cela se fête
|
$2,100
|
Montréal
|
Town of Montreal West
|
Montreal West Celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$5,000
|
Montreal West
|
Aditya Youth Trust Fund
|
Strong Youth for A Strong Canada (SYSC)
|
$4,950
|
Pointe-Claire
|
L'Académie du cinéma
|
Il était une fois la Reine
|
$5,000
|
Québec
|
Rendez-vous d'histoire de Québec
|
Elizabeth II au Canada français : contestation, soutien et visites royales
|
$5,000
|
Québec
|
Fondation du foyer de Rigaud
|
Jubilé de platine 2022 de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II
|
$700
|
Rigaud
|
Fondation Canadian Grenadiers Guards / Canadian Grenadier Guards Foundation
|
Honouring our Colonel-in-Chief Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Rosemère
|
Fondation québécoise des vétérans
|
Célébrations du Jubilé de platine 2022 de Sa Majesté la reine Elizabeth II
|
$4,000
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|
Centre des loisirs de Ste-Louise Inc.
|
Commémoration du Jubilé royal de platine, au Kamouraska-L'Islet
|
$1,975
|
Sainte-Louise
|
Résidence Fleuri-Bois Inc.
|
Souvenirs canadiens
|
$4,000
|
Sherbrooke
|
Résidence Haut-Bois inc.
|
Souvenirs canadiens
|
$4,000
|
Sherbrooke
|
Comité social de la Légion canadienne du Cap-de-la-Madeleine Inc.
|
Accessibilité pour tous
|
$4,000
|
Trois-Rivières
|
Atwater Library and Computer Centre
|
Quebecers' Reflections of the 70-Year Reign of Queen Elizabeth II
|
$5,000
|
Westmount
|
Ville de Westmount
|
Perfectly Platinum Party - Celebrating 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II Reign
|
$5,000
|
Westmount
Saskatchewan
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Town of Aberdeen
|
Aberdeen Days celebrates Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
|
$4,000
|
Aberdeen
|
Biggar Museum and Gallery Inc.
|
The Platinum Jubilee High Tea
|
$4,206
|
Biggar
|
Town of Dundurn
|
ER Urban Reforestation & Commemorative Project
|
$5,000
|
Dundurn
|
Town of Foam Lake
|
Foam Lake Jubilee Rejuvenation
|
$5,000
|
Foam Lake
|
Town of Hague
|
Hague's Platinum Jubilee Celebration
|
$5,000
|
Hague
|
City of Humboldt
|
Humboldt Celebrates Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
|
$5,000
|
Humboldt
|
Invermay Golden Age Club No. 140
|
Celebrating Royal Service
|
$1,350
|
Invermay
|
Town of Lumsden-Saskatchewan
|
2022 Lumsden Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
|
$3,200
|
Lumsden
|
Melfort & District Museum
|
Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
|
$4,000
|
Melfort
|
Melfort Agricultural Society Inc.
|
Queen Platinum Jubilee Tea
|
$2,500
|
Melfort
|
Village of Tuxford
|
Jubilee, Honouring the Queen
|
$5,000
|
Moose Jaw
|
Town of Moosomin
|
Celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign
|
$4,000
|
Moosomin
|
Mont St Joseph Foundation Inc.
|
Grandparent's Day Queen's Jubilee BBQ
|
$2,500
|
Prince Albert
|
P.A. Community Housing Society Inc
|
Commemoration of Platinum Jubilee
|
$4,755
|
Prince Albert
|
Prince Albert Métis Women's Association Inc.
|
Celebrating our Queen's 70 year reign
|
$5,000
|
Prince Albert
|
Qu'appelle Historical Society
|
Children's Platinum Jubilee Colouring Book
|
$5,000
|
Qu'Appelle
|
St. Thomas Vernon Anglican Church
|
Platinum Jubilee Church Service
|
$900
|
Qu'Appelle
|
Albert Park Community Association
|
Queen's Ride
|
$4,000
|
Regina
|
Bravo Regina Winterfest Inc.
|
Wascana Winter Festival
|
$5,000
|
Regina
|
Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum Inc.
|
African Descent and Indigenous Connections in the Year of Queen's Jubilee
|
$4,000
|
Regina
|
The Provincial Capital Commission - Government House
|
Platinum Jubilee Exhibit
|
$5,000
|
Regina
|
Town of Regina Beach
|
Last Mountain Trail
|
$5,000
|
Regina Beach
|
Saskatoon Concert Band Inc.
|
Saskatoon Concert Band - The Queen's Coronation Celebration Concerts 1 & 2
|
$4,000
|
Saskatoon
|
Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts Incorporated
|
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Virtual Reality Experience
|
$5,000
|
Saskatoon
|
Shamrock Regional Park Authority
|
Celebrate Canada Day! 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II contributions to Canada
|
$4,000
|
Shamrock
|
Resort Village of Saskatchewan Beach
|
RV of Saskatchewan Beach Celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee!
|
$4,000
|
Silton
|
Northern Lakes Economic Development Corporation
|
Spiritwood's Cultural Jubilee Celebration
|
$1,940
|
Spiritwood
|
Town of Waldheim
|
Jubilee Garden
|
$5,000
|
Waldheim
|
Weyburn Agricultural Society Inc.
|
Tree Planting and Torch lighting
|
$2,000
|
Weyburn
|
Weyburn Regional Economic Development Authority Inc
|
High Tea
|
$2,500
|
Weyburn
Yukon
|
Organization Name
|
Project Title
|
Amount Approved
|
Location
|
Tagish Community Association
|
2022 Platinum Jubilee
|
$5,000
|
Tagish
|
Office of the Commissioner of Yukon
|
Community Tours
|
$5,000
|
Whitehorse
The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
The 2022 Royal Tour of Canada—The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]
Share this article