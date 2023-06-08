Celebrating Two Years of #Desties4Besties: redtag.ca's Spectacular Giveaway Returns!

Celebrate your bestie for a chance to win $2,500 in travel!

TORONTO, ON, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Summer is almost here, and redtag.ca is turning up the heat with the revival of their sizzling giveaway to celebrate National Best Friend Day: #Desties4Besties! For one week, starting on June 8, 2023, eligible Canadians will be able to enter for a chance to win a $2,500 redtag.ca travel voucher on redtag.ca's Instagram page.

Travelling with your best friend is an epic journey filled with laughter, incredible moments, and endless adventures. From spontaneous road trips to discovering hidden gems or just chilling on the beach, together you create memories that fuel the spirit of friendship. With your partner-in-crime by your side, every trip and new destination becomes a playground. Grab your bestie and your passport, pack your sense of adventure, and get ready to see the world together.

To enter redtag.ca's #Desties4Besties, participants must follow redtag.ca on Instagram and tag their bestie in the comments. Participants who also follow redtag.ca on TikTok will receive five bonus entries.

#Desties4Besties is on until June 15, 2023. The winner will be randomly chosen and announced on June 16, 2023. Don't wait any longer! Join the fun and show your bestie how much you love them! Plus, stay tuned for more fun promotions and giveaways coming up.

For more information or to enter the giveaway, visit redtag.ca's Instagram account @redtag.ca.

