Since these joint programs were created, more than twenty-five 9-credit microprogram certificates and more than twenty 15-credit short program certificates have been awarded. The programs have also made it possible for some students to obtain a 30-credit specialized graduate diploma (DESS), allowing them to pursue a Master of Public Administration (Management) degree at ENAP. One DESS graduate is currently enrolled in a customized PhD program in Traditional Indigenous Governance at UQAT.

The joint programs reflect a commitment to institutional collaboration on the part of ENAP, UQAT and UQAC. First offered in 2018, they have benefitted from the financial support of Indigenous Services Canada through the Post-Secondary Partnerships Program. They were developed at the request of Indigenous stakeholders, with the support of the First Nations Education Council (FNEC). The programs seek to make a tangible contribution to strengthening governance in Indigenous communities.

Our three institutions are united in a sincere desire to recognize the dedication these students have shown and to congratulate them on their success.

For more information on the programs

ENAP

UQAT

UQAC

SOURCE Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)

For further information: Media inquiries: Mélanie Lanouette, Corporate Communications / General Secretariat, ENAP, 1-418-641-3000 ext. 6660 | [email protected], Marie-Ève Lacombe, Communications and Recruitment Branch, UQAT, 1-877-870-8728 ext. 2686 (toll-free) | [email protected]; Marie-France Audet, Director of Communications and Public Relations, UQAC, 1-418-545-5011 ext. 5006