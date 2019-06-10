Celebrating service to Canadians

OTTAWA, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Public servants from across the country begin a week of celebration to mark National Public Service Week. The week, which runs until June 15, is an opportunity for federal public servants to take pride in their accomplishments over the past year.

When flood waters rose to historic levels across many parts of the country this spring, public servants and members of the Canadian Forces were on-site to support the relief efforts. Public servants from across government came together with Wataynikaneyap Power to help 16 remote First Nations communities get connected to the provincial power grid. In 2018, public servants issued 4.8 million passports and processed 96 million travellers through our borders. Recently released apps for weather forecasts and job searching are making it easier for Canadians to access important information.

These are just a few of the many ways Canadians benefit from the skill, dedication and professionalism of Canada's public service. Every day, public servants have a meaningful impact on the life of our country. More information on the work of Canada's public service can be found in the recent annual report of the Clerk of the Privy Council to the Prime Minister of Canada.

Quote

"As a government we have placed great expectations upon public servants to deliver and it has been inspiring to see Canada's world-class public service continue to rise to the challenge for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Our public servants make up a talented, skilled and diverse workforce, and we can be truly thankful for their service and ability to innovate as Canada advances in the 21st century."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

Quick Facts

National Public Service Week takes place this year from June 9 to 15 .

. There are over 273,000 public service employees who work throughout the country and around the world delivering a myriad of services to Canadians.

In 1992, Parliament enacted the National Public Service Week: Serving Canadians Better Act.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Farees Nathoo, Media Relations, Office of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, 613-369-3170; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 613-369-9371, Email: media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca

