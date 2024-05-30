Celebrating Remarkable Canadians: 2024 Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards

The recipients for 2024 are:

Reneltta Arluk, actor, playwright, poet, director and producer

Kate Beaton, comics artist

René Homier-Roy, journalist, television and radio host

Rohinton Mistry, author

Shani Mootoo, writer, visual artist and video maker

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of LAC is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. LAC also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

About the Library and Archives Canada Foundation

The LAC Foundation is an independent non-governmental registered charity dedicated to supporting the work of LAC. The Foundation's mission is to raise funds to support LAC's programs and initiatives and to promote the importance of preserving and promoting Canada's cultural heritage.

Quotes

"The recipients honoured by LAC this year are among the most talented in Canada. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are evident in their work, which transcends mediums and captivates audiences."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Congratulations to the 2024 LAC Scholar Awards recipients. We take immense pride in recognizing the outstanding work of Canadians who leave a lasting impact in diverse ways. LAC plays an essential role in preserving our country's past, history and culture for generations to come."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"Since its inception in 2019, our excitement has grown with each recipient announcement. LAC plays an essential role as Canada's custodian of our collective memory. The LAC foundation takes pride in elevating LAC's visibility and positioning it as a dynamic creative force in our cultural landscape. Presenting these awards is always a special occasion for us and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 recipients."

– Roseann O'Reilly Runte, Chair of the LAC Foundation

Quick Facts

LAC and the LAC Foundation created the LAC Scholar Awards in 2019 with generous support from Air Canada.

The LAC Scholar Awards recognize the exemplary work of those who support its fundamental mission, which is to promote all aspects of Canadian culture, here and around the world.

The past recipients of the LAC Scholar Awards are: Marie-Louise Arsenault, Ronald Cohen, Lawrence Hill, Frances Itani, Shelagh Rogers, Margaret Atwood, Roch Carrier, Charlotte Gray, Serge Joyal, Terry O'Reilly, Deepa Mehta, Naomi Fontaine, Jeremy Dutcher, Stan Douglas, Jean-Marc Carisse, Anita Rau Badami, Michel Jean, Kevin Loring, Dorothy Williams and Eric Chan (also known as eepmon).

The distinguished recipients of the LAC Scholar Awards are presented with a unique pin, which depicts a central element of one of Alfred Pellan's murals featured in the LAC building at 395 Wellington Street in Ottawa.

Images and Media

Reneltta Arluk

Reneltta Arluk

Photo credit: Nahanni McKay

Alt-text

Reneltta Arluk standing in nature

Kate Beaton

Kate Beaton

Photo credit: Jason LeFrense

Alt-text

Kate Beaton standing in a park

René Homier-Roy

René Homier-Roy

Photo credit: Nic Chevalier

Alt-text

René Homier-Roy with a black background

Rohinton Mistry

Rohinton Mistry

Photo credit: Mark Leslie

Alt-text

Rohinton Mistry standing in a hallway with shelves

Shani Mootoo

Shani Mootoo

Photo credit: Mike Gaurdaur

Alt-text

Shani Mootoo with a grey background

Reneltta Arluk (recipient), Leslie Weir (Librarian and Archivist of Canada), Roseann O'Reilly Runte (LAC Foundation Chair), The Honourable Edith Dumont (Lieutenant Governor of Ontario), Kate Beaton (recipient), Dr. Pradeep Merchant (Committee Chair), Shani Mootoo (recipient)

Back row, left to right : Wanito Bernadin, Shelley Ambrose, Mike DeGagné, Guy Berthiaume, Dr. Pradeep Merchant, Eric Lauzon, Christine Ivory

Front row, left to right: Jacques Shore, Kevin Hanson, Roseann O'Reilly Runte, Reneltta Arluk, Leslie Weir, The Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Kate Beaton, Shani Mootoo, Sarah Jennings, Nancy Taillon, Sophie Montreuil, Nick Masciantonio

