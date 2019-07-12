Celebrating Diversity in the Greater Toronto Area

The Government of Canada supports the latest edition of Brampton's Carabram Festival

BRAMPTON, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism (Multiculturalism) and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park), today announced that the Government of Canada is investing $100,000 in Brampton's Carabram Festival. Mr. Anandasangaree made this announcement today on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The funding, provided through the Events component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, will support the 37th annual edition of the Carabram Festival. Visitors at the festival will have the opportunity to experience different cultures through authentic cuisine, as well as traditional dance, music and entertainment.

Quotes

"Our government firmly believes that Canada's diversity is one of its greatest strengths. That is why we are proud to support events like Brampton's Carabram festival, which help bring communities together by breaking down barriers and celebrating multiculturalism."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Festivals like Carabram showcase the diversity and beauty of communities, promote cross-cultural understanding and help make our cities better places to live."

—Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament (Scarborough–Rouge Park)

"On behalf of all of Carabram, we would like to thank Canadian Heritage for the generous contribution to Brampton's Multicultural Festival in its 37th year. We are committed to sharing our diverse community through culture, food and music with all citizens. Our goal is to communicate, educate and celebrate our cultural diversity by showcasing the rich cultures from which our participating groups come, and also to appreciate and learn about other cultures that contribute to the diverse makeup of our city. Funding from Canadian Heritage allows us to expand that horizon."

—Angela Johnson, President, Carabram

Quick Facts

Carabram started in 1982 as way to celebrate and showcase the diversity of communities living in Brampton. This year's edition showcases cultures from across the world, including China, Punjab, Portugal, Ireland and many more.

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society. The program has three funding components: Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building.

The Events component provides funding to community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, civic memory and pride, or respect for a healthy democracy, as well as celebrations of a community's history and culture, such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.

