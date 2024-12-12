Celebrating a Decade of Corby Safe Rides: From Toronto to Calgary, J.P. Wiser's is Providing a "Wiser Way Home" This New Year's Eve!

This year, #CorbySafeRides is unveiling a refreshed campaign and rebranding with the help of sponsor J.P. Wiser's, one of Canada's biggest whisky brands and the Official Whisky of the NHL. The "Wiser Way Home" campaign is bringing to life the typical scenarios faced when figuring out the best way home from New Year's Eve festivities, while emphasizing and encouraging the importance on choosing public transit for a safe and complimentary ride home.

To celebrate this momentous milestone, J.P. Wiser's is expanding the initiative to launch simultaneously on December 31st in Toronto with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) as well as in Calgary with Calgary Transit.

"For over a decade, the goal has been simple: empower Canadians to prioritize safety," said Kevin de Graaf, Senior Brand Manager at Corby. "Having J.P. Wiser's sponsor Wiser Way Home is a seamless extension of our values to give back in a way that keeps our community connected."

Debuting its latest campaign as the "Official Whisky of the NHL & Your Game Night Crew," J.P. Wiser's is building on its long legacy of creating moments that matter. By bringing friends and family together through shared passions, the brand is now going further by offering a safe way home so you can focus on celebrating with loved ones and not worrying about the journey home or its cost.

"We're excited to mark the 10-year partnership by continuing to provide complimentary service to riders thanks to our partner," said Greg Percy, CEO of the TTC. "Our commitment to safety remains unwavering, and we thank riders for trusting us for their first ride of 2025."

The Wiser Way Home campaign will be visible throughout the month of December in both cities across transit vehicles, station and digital advertising, ticket vending machines and social media. In Calgary, commuters will get an opportunity to enter social contests for 10 one-month transit passes.

"Providing safe and reliable transportation is at the heart of what we do at Calgary Transit. Partnering with J.P. Wiser's to bring the Wiser Way Home campaign to Calgary is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our service and support our community. We look forward to helping Calgarians celebrate responsibly this New Year's Eve," said Sharon Fleming, Director of Calgary Transit.

To date, the program has provided more than 2.6 million free rides to people celebrating New Year's Eve in Toronto as part of the annual campaign.

For more information about Wiser Way Home, visit corby.ca and engage on social media using the hashtag #WiserWayHome.

Service Information for the TTC:

Wiser Way Home will run from 7 p.m. on December 31 to 8 a.m. on January 1. Late-evening TTC subway service will continue until 3 a.m. The last subway train and bus departure times are as follows:

Line 1 – Yonge University

North from Union Station towards Finch Station, last train leaves at 2:31 a.m.

North from Union Station towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station, last train leaves at 2:27 a.m.

South from Finch Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 2:00 a.m.

South from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

East from Kipling Station, last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.

East or West from Bloor-Yonge Station , last train leaves at 2:39 a.m.

, last train leaves at West from Kennedy Station , last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Line 4 – Sheppard

East from Sheppard-Yonge Station , last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.

, last train leaves at West from Don Mills Station , last train leaves at 3:09 a.m.

Bus and streetcar service will operate at late evening service levels until 3 a.m. After 3 a.m., the Blue Night Network will operate.

Service Information for Calgary Transit:

On New Year's Eve, enhanced service will be available with more frequent routes and extended hours. Thanks to a sponsorship from J.P. Wiser's, transit will be free as part of the Wiser Way Home initiative. See below for our adjusted service:

CTrain Service:

The Red Line will run every 10 minutes until around 9:30 p.m. and then switch to every 15 minutes.

and then switch to every 15 minutes. The Blue Line will run every 10 minutes until around 9:30 p.m. and then switch to every 15 minutes.

and then switch to every 15 minutes. Service will end around 4 a.m.

Bus Service

Service is extended for Routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 22, 301, 302, MAX Orange, MAX Yellow, MAX Teal and MAX Purple – they'll run every 30-35 minutes.

Last trips will leave downtown at around 3 a.m.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

