MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This fall, the Palais des congrès will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its iconic glass façade, which was unveiled when the Palais expanded in 2002.

Over the years, the glass façade has become an unmissable feature of Montréal's architectural landscape. This true kaleidoscope was conceived as part of the 2002 expansion of the Palais' facilities. A Hal Ingberg creation, its development was overseen by three architectural firms: Tétreault Parent Languedoc et associés; Saia Barbese Topouzanov, architectes; and Ædifica.

Representing a window out onto Montréal's effervescence, brimming with transparency and light, the Palais' glass façade is like timeless stained glass shining out towards the public, tourists and those who work in the downtown area.

A contest to celebrate 20 colourful years

To highlight this colourful structure's 20th anniversary, the Palais has launched a photography contest, open to the public, running from August 19 to September 30, 2022.

Both professional and amateur photographers are invited to submit a photograph of the façade via an online form on the Palais' website. Contest details are available now at: Celebrating 20 years: A contest highlighting the Palais' glass façade.

Two prizes will be awarded at the close of the contest, including one that will give the winner the privilege of having their photo exhibited during the Palais' 40th anniversary celebrations in the spring of 2023.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Hosting more than 350 events each year, the Palais generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. A genuine trailblazer, the Palais created the Events Lab, which is reinventing the way events are conceived hand in hand with up-and-coming businesses that are among the most innovative in the field. A leader in sustainable development and social impact, the Palais was one of the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is a dynamic, innovative and forward-looking entity. Visit https://congresmtl.com/en/

