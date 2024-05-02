CELEBRATING 150 YEARS OF INNOVATION IN CANADIAN HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS: THE STEVENS COMPANY MARKS MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Stevens Company, a leading Canadian supplier of medical supplies and equipment, proudly commemorates its 150th anniversary this year. The company has been at the forefront of advancing healthcare by delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to healthcare providers across Canada.

Established in 1830 in the UK, The Stevens Company (Stevens) opened its doors in Canada in 1874 and has grown from humble beginnings to become a trusted partner in Canadian Healthcare distribution. Stevens' focus is to improve the Canadian healthcare system by challenging the status quo with new products and technologies to help Canadian healthcare providers provide care more efficiently and effectively.

Over the past century and a half, Stevens has achieved numerous milestones, including:

Opening six facilities across Canada in Ontario , Nova Scotia , Québec, Manitoba , Alberta , and British Columbia , and recently expanding into Saskatchewan in a partnership with Schaan Healthcare Products.





in , , Québec, , , and , and recently expanding into in a partnership with Schaan Healthcare Products. Became the 11th business registered in British Columbia – and is currently one of the oldest businesses operating in the province.





– and is currently one of the oldest businesses operating in the province. Supporting Canadian Healthcare during times of crisis. During the SARS outbreak and COVID-19 pandemic, Stevens leveraged many of its relationships to ensure the continuity of supply of critical goods, working closely with Health Authorities across Canada .





. Remains a private, family-owned business, operating for 194 years. Stevens has been led by six generations of family members, most recently by Jay Stevens , who took over in 2018.

"Our 150th anniversary is a testament to our enduring commitment to innovation, excellence, and service," said Jay Stevens, President of The Stevens Company. "We are proud of our Canadian heritage and the fact that we have grown up with the country. It's about more than just shipping boxes; we're working to improve the patient outcomes of Canadians and we hope to do so for another 150 years to come."

To commemorate this historic occasion, Stevens has planned a series of events throughout the year, at its six locations:

Vancouver | May 28, 2024 : 19051-27th Avenue, Surrey, BC V3Z 5T1

| : 19051-27th Avenue, V3Z 5T1 Calgary | May 30, 2024 : 1—292236 Nose Creek Blvd., Rocky View County, Alberta T4A 3N7

| : 1—292236 Nose Creek Blvd., Rocky View County, T4A 3N7 Halifax | June 11, 2024 : 101 Thornhill Drive–Unit 109, Dartmouth, NS B3B 1S3

| : 101 Thornhill Drive–Unit 109, B3B 1S3 Montreal | June 13 : 2024: 9390 boul des Sciences, Anjou, QC H1J 3A9

| : 2024: 9390 boul des Sciences, H1J 3A9 Brampton | June 25, 2024 : 425 Railside Drive, Brampton, ON L7A 0N8

| : 425 Railside Drive, L7A 0N8 Winnipeg | Late September (TBD): 475 De Baets Street–Unit 2, Winnipeg, MB R2J 4M3

For more information about Stevens and its rich 150-year Canadian history, please visit www.stevens.ca .

About The Stevens Company:

For 150 years in Canada, Stevens has been a leading distributor of medical supplies, equipment, and services to healthcare providers across Canada from its facilities in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia. Owned and operated by six generations of Stevens family leaders since its original founding in London, England in 1830, The Stevens Company has introduced and supported valuable products and services to healthcare providers, helping them serve the needs of their patients and clients for the better part of 200 years.

SOURCE The Stevens Company Limited

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Candace Huntly, [email protected], 416.721.6858