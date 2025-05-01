WINNIPEG, MB , May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - FireSmart TM Canada is excited to announce that Wildfire Community Preparedness Day returns on Saturday, May 3, 2025, with the highest number of community events scheduled in program history! This national event encourages neighbourhoods across the country to come together to reduce the risk of wildland fire in their communities, one project at a time.

Thanks to the continued support from Co-operators, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR), and wildland fire agencies across Canada, individuals were invited to apply for a $500 award to help implement FireSmart principles in their community and reduce their shared wildland fire risk.

The popularity of this program continues to grow!

In its tenth year FireSmart Canada received a record number of applications and awarded the highest number of events, reflecting a growing commitment to wildland fire preparedness nationwide. In 2024, 381 communities from all provinces and two territories received awards. In 2025, FireSmart Canada received a record 466 applications, resulting in 404 communities awarded funding to host preparedness events between May and October.

"Every year we see more and more communities stepping up and taking action, and that's what Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is all about. It's not just about reducing risk, it's about building stronger, more connected neighbourhoods that are ready to face the risks of wildland fire together," said Lisa Walker, Director of Resiliency and Partnerships at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

"As a co-operative and an insurer, we're in the business of protecting our communities which requires a partnership in which insurance companies, emergency responders, property owners, and community leaders each play a crucial role", noted Maya Milardovic, Associate Vice President of Government Relations for Co-operators. "On the tenth anniversary of WCPD, we are proud communities across the country are participating in record numbers."

From clearing flammable debris away from structures to hosting FireSmart educational events, past recipients have found creative ways to build up both their community and property level wildland fire resilience. To-date, hundreds of communities have taken proactive steps toward wildland fire preparedness, from coast to coast.

For more information, and to get involved in future FireSmart events, visit www.firesmartcanada.ca.

FireSmart, Intelli-feu and other associated Marks are trademarks of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).

About FireSmartTM Canada

FireSmart Canada™ is a program committed to helping Canadians reduce their wildland fire risk and become resilient to wildland fire through community-based solutions. Through publications, programs, outreach training, and workshops, FireSmart Canada provides tools for Canadians to be pro-active in preparing their homes, properties and neighborhoods for the threat of wildland fire. FireSmart Canada operates under a mandate from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, and is supported by federal, provincial, and territorial wildland fire management agencies and partners with municipal governments and the private sector. For more information visit www.firesmartcanada.ca.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $71 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. www.cooperators.ca

About ICLR

Established in 1998 by Canada's property and casualty insurers, ICLR is an independent, not-for-profit research institute based in Toronto and at the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada. ICLR is a centre of excellence for disaster loss prevention research and education. ICLR's research staff is internationally recognized for pioneering work in a number of fields including wind and seismic engineering, atmospheric sciences, water resources engineering and economics. Multi-disciplined research is a foundation for ICLR's work to build communities more resilient to disasters. Visit www.iclr.org

