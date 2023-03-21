TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - After a successful first event, Corby Spirit and Wine is thrilled to announce the return of the Absolut Mixer. The upcoming Absolut Mixer – Spring Fling is a collaboration between Absolut Vodka and Common Froot to host a daytime disco and social gathering that welcomes people of all sexual identities and gender expressions to chat, meet, and mix.

Celebrate the Return of Absolut Mixer with Our Spring Fling! (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications) Absolut Mixer - Spring Fling (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

Scheduled for Saturday, March 25 from 1 p.m to 6 p.m at APT 200 - 1034 Queen St. W. Toronto, the Absolut Mixer - Spring Fling is the perfect opportunity for the 2SLGBTQ+ community to connect offline and with the intention of making meaningful connections of any kind. The event will feature delicious brunch bites, signature Absolut cocktails, and sunny disco beats all day long!

Absolut has always been a brand that believes in mixing people, ideas and drinks as a proponent for a world that is more open, free and fun. Embodying the brand's core belief that the world becomes a better place when we mix together beyond differences, the Absolut Mixer shakes things up by encouraging people to open up and connect – for more inspiring and memorable moments.

Don't miss out on this Spring kick-off! Grab your friends and join us for an afternoon of disco, cocktails, and Queer love at the Absolut Mixer - Spring Fling!

Visit Absolut Mixer - Absolut Vodka to learn more and follow @commonfroot on social media for updates.

