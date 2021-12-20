Celebrate winter in Canada at Winterlude from February 4 to 21, 2022!

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, is pleased to present the 44th Winterlude programming! Celebrate the joys of the Canadian winter from February 4 to 21, 2022, with fun and safe activities in Canada's Capital Region and other locations around the country.

Admire Ice Sculptures in Person

Ice sculptures are the biggest stars at Winterlude! On February 5 and 6, 2022, you can admire world-class works of art in ice during the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship.

Ten experienced ice-sculpting duos representing the ten Canadian provinces will compete simultaneously. They will have 20 hours to sculpt 15 blocks of ice and create a piece of art representing the Olympic and Paralympic spirit.

The public can cheer on the sculptors and admire their creations on site in:

Vote Online for Your Three Favourite Sculptures

Starting on February 11, all the sculptures will be featured on the Winterlude website, and you can vote for your three favourites. The voting period will end on Sunday, February 20 at 5 p.m. (local time). The winning sculptures will be announced on February 21.

Celebrate Winter in Canada's Capital Region

The can't-miss event of this winter's tourist season in Canada's capital region will take place for three weekends in Ottawa–Gatineau.

The Snowflake Kingdom, presented in collaboration with Ville de Gatineau , will be back in the northern part of Jacques-Cartier Park, with snow tubing and other activities for the whole family.

, will be back in the northern part of Jacques-Cartier Park, with snow tubing and other activities for the whole family. Sparks Street in Ottawa will be decorated with interactive light installations and incredible ice sculptures. The Winterlude Ice-Carving Challenge, featuring professional Canadian sculptors, will also take place here during the second weekend.

will be decorated with interactive light installations and incredible ice sculptures. The Winterlude Ice-Carving Challenge, featuring professional Canadian sculptors, will also take place here during the second weekend. The iconic Rideau Canal Skateway will be the site of many activities, including the sixth Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival during the second weekend.

Activities will be organized in other Ottawa–Gatineau locations by our programming partners, including the Canadian Museum of History, the National Arts Centre and Capital Pride.

Indigenous Culture Lights the Way

Winterlude will present Circle of Life, a light installation featuring works by Indigenous artists. The exhibit, designed by Lucion, will be set up in Ottawa's Confederation Park.

Consult the calendar of events for more Winterlude activities.

COVID-19 – Prepare for Winterlude

To ensure everyone's safety against COVID-19, we are working on preventive measures that will be put into place in accordance with public health instructions.

Before heading out to participate in an activity, visit our website and prepare for your Winterlude adventure. Don't forget your masks!

Quotes

"I am thrilled to present the 2022 Winterlude schedule today. This huge festival celebrates the joys of the Canadian winter, as well as Canada's vibrant arts scene, Indigenous culture, LGBTQ2+ pride, and diversity. The Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship is the perfect opportunity to enjoy exceptionally talented professional sculptors working all across the country. A ton of fun activities for families and friends await. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind winter experience at Winterlude from February 4 to 21, 2022."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The 44th Winterlude will take place from February 4 to 21, 2022.

The Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship will be held February 5 and 6, 2022, in Canada's ten provinces. The online voting period will be February 11 to 20, 2022 (until 5 p.m. local time). The three winning sculptures will be announced on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank OLG, Tim Hortons and Rogers, the official sponsors of Winterlude 2022.



