MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie and Société du parc Jean-Drapeau have combined their expertise and are inviting the public to celebrate the total solar eclipse in the Parc's enchanting setting, and to mark this unique and entirely free event together, starting at 11 am on April 8.

The view of this striking astronomical phenomenon will be especially outstanding from Parc Jean-Drapeau, which offers plenty of unobstructed vantage points and an incomparable view of the river and the city.

For this very special occasion, since the next total eclipse will not reoccur in Montréal until 2205, the Planétarium and Parc Jean-Drapeau teams have come up with a standout educational and festive program that will long be remembered.

As soon as they exit the Jean-Drapeau metro station, visitors will be greeted by music and festive entertainment. Guides will hand out free protective eclipse eyeglasses, courtesy of the Trottier Family Foundation, before directing them to the heart of the action: the Espace 67 amphitheatre. There, a central stage will welcome special guests and artists. Together with Espace pour la vie's public and educational program teams, the Planétarium's activities team will also be on hand to answer questions from curious visitors of all ages.

Rain or shine – The festive event will be held whatever the weather conditions, and will adapt to the whims of Mother Nature!

N.B.: Detailed program coming soon

About

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

The mission of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is to preserve, build, promote and develop this great urban park, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. In marking this milestone, a festive and diversified program is being planned all year long, while many renovation and redevelopment programs will be rolled out to coincide with the park's transformation. Providing an unprecedented experience for its visitors, along with a wide array of landscapes and facilities, this bold initiative will enable the site to achieve its full potential, making Parc Jean-Drapeau one of the most emblematic parks, worldwide.

The Trottier Family Foundation's vision is to make a meaningful and positive impact on the world. We believe we can achieve this by promoting science, education, health and the environment. Our mission is to support organizations that work towards the advancement of scientific inquiry, the promotion of education, fostering better health, protecting the environment and mitigating climate change.

