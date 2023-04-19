Celebrate the Earth with FREE Coffee at Good Earth Coffeehouse

CALGARY, AB, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse, an environmentally responsible chain of specialty coffeehouses, is gearing up for an ambitious Earth Day promotion that will put a free cup of coffee, tea or espresso based beverage in the hands of thousands of people. On April 22nd customers can bring in a travel mug and Good Earth will fill it with your beverage of choice for free.

"We celebrate the earth every day by inviting our customers to join us in supporting important environmental initiatives," says Nan Eskenazi, Co–Founder, Good Earth Coffeehouse. "This year we are excited to be giving back to our guests as they continue to support our mission of being Good to the Earth."

Good Earth Coffeehouse strives to make sound business decisions with their environmental impact in mind. The company makes daily efforts to reduce their carbon footprint through various programs and initiatives including:

Sustainable Coffee Program - Good Earth coffee selection is sourced through Direct Trade with farmers enabling them to make purchases based on environmental and social sustainability practices on the coffee farms. With their Roaster, Good Earth use a variety of certifications and criteria for coffee purchasing, including Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Organic, and Direct Trade.

- Good Earth coffee selection is sourced through Direct Trade with farmers enabling them to make purchases based on environmental and social sustainability practices on the coffee farms. With their Roaster, Good Earth use a variety of certifications and criteria for coffee purchasing, including Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Organic, and Direct Trade. Tree Planting Partnership - with every bag of coffee purchased Good Earth make's a donation to TreeEra to plant trees in Canada .

- with every bag of coffee purchased Good Earth make's a donation to TreeEra to plant trees in . Grounds for your Garden Program – Good Earth locations provide free bags of spent coffee grounds that guests can take home and add to their compost or garden.

– Good Earth locations provide free bags of spent coffee grounds that guests can take home and add to their compost or garden. Reusable Mug Program - guests can bring in their travel mugs and Good Earth will fill them up to 20oz for the price of a small.

guests can bring in their travel mugs and Good Earth will fill them up to 20oz for the price of a small. Compostable Packaging - Good Earth uses compostable packaging for all hot drink cups, hot food containers, paper napkins, and cup sleeves. These can be safely and fully composted where commercial composting facilities are available.

- Good Earth uses compostable packaging for all hot drink cups, hot food containers, paper napkins, and cup sleeves. These can be safely and fully composted where commercial composting facilities are available. Ceramic Dishware - Good Earth offer products to-stay in ceramic dishware to reduce waste and provide an authentic coffeehouse atmosphere, in most locations.

Good Earth offer products to-stay in ceramic dishware to reduce waste and provide an authentic coffeehouse atmosphere, in most locations. Waste Not Food Donation Program - excess food production is collected and donated to local organizations giving back to those in need and reducing food waste.

Good Earth Coffeehouses offer exceptional, ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food served in an inviting coffeehouse environment. The company pays special attention to community interaction and environmental responsibility. The brand attracts like-minded customers, landlords, and franchisees who want to better align their social and environmental values with a business. For more information about Good Earth, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

