CELEBRATE THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA WITH THE ROYAL SALUTE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III EDITION

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - First created as a gift for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her Coronation in 1953, Royal Salute, the master of exceptional aged Scotch whisky, marks the start of a new era of contemporary monarchy with a precious limited-edition expression, the Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition.

Since its inception, Royal Salute has honoured the British Monarchy and marked significant milestones with unique expressions that represent and embody a moment in history. As the Scotch originated as a Coronation gift 70 years ago, there couldn't be a more fitting moment for Royal Salute to pay homage once again.

Expertly crafted by Royal Salute Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, the coveted expression is a timeless whisky to be treasured and savoured for years to come. A blend of over 53 rare malt and grain whiskies, to reflect the year Royal Salute was first crafted, the Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition is a beautifully rich and complex expression with notes of fresh redcurrants, dark chocolate praline, and freshly roasted chestnuts, and a palate of sweet figs and fresh ginger leading up to a long and rich finish with a playful spice.

Commenting on the precious release, Sandy Hyslop, said: "This expression is a momentous tribute to both the British Monarchy and Royal Salute's unique origin story. I wanted to mark this memorable occasion with a blend that was as iconic and special as the original Royal Salute 21-Year-Old Signature Blend that was created in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Crafting this blend has been the perfect occasion to reflect on the innovative approach we've taken to blending whisky for the past 70 years, and a moment to look forward to what can be achieved in years to come."

The Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition is housed in a Dartington Crystal decanter, tinted in a deep sapphire blue hue, reminiscent of the precious stones set within the Imperial State Crown. In keeping with Royal Salute's signature style, the decanter is presented in a stunning wooden box inspired by the iconic Westminster Abbey, with details intricately chiselled into the wood, paying tribute to the historic setting of British Coronation ceremonies since 1066. The jewels and crests of each country forming Great Britain were the inspiration for the artwork inside the gift box, symbolising the unity under the Crown and enduring solidarity between the nations.

Only 500 precious bottles of the Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition will be available from April 2023, at selected specialist retailers for RRP $35,000 CAD.

About Royal Salute

Royal Salute is an exceptional aged, blended Scotch whisky, starting where others end at 21 years old. Created in 1953 to mark the coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the 21 gun salute that honoured her, the brand is steeped in tradition and proud of its royal lineage while firmly engaged in the modern world. Royal Salute seamlessly blends traditionalism and modernity with new and innovative expressions that stay true to its rich heritage. As a brand, it celebrates creativity through enchanting partnerships with a diverse selection of creatives in the luxury lifestyle space from artists to fashion designers, inviting new audiences into the wondrous world of Royal Salute.

About Chivas Brothers

Chivas Brothers is the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky and gin. Its award-winning portfolio features some of the world's most revered single malt and blended Scotch whisky brands, including Chivas, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet, which are exported from Scotland to over 100 countries worldwide. The world's No.2 Scotch whisky producer, Chivas Brothers and its 1,600-strong team across 26 sites is committed to upholding the heritage and pursuing the progress of Scotch and ensuring its sustainable future, as well as opening it up to new audiences across the globe. Chivas Brothers was awarded 'Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year' at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2021 and the 2020 & 2021 & 2022 International Spirits Challenge.

