Celebrate National Coffee Day with a Free Coffee or Other Tims Rewards™ with Eligible Purchases at Tim Hortons® restaurants across Canada

Quotes "With over two billion cups of coffee sold every year and with 80 per cent of all Canadians visiting a Tim Hortons restaurant every month, we wanted to reward our loyal guests with something special on National Coffee Day. There's no better place for coffee lovers to celebrate our favourite day of the year than at a Tim Hortons and we want to reward Canadians who love coffee just as much as we do." – Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons

"Our iconic recipe has never changed since we opened the doors to our first restaurant in 1964. We use only premium 100% Arabica beans for our original blend coffee to deliver our smooth taste that Canadians fell in love with 55 years ago and still love today. So, grab a cup or two of our coffee this weekend and reward yourself with one or two more through Tims Rewards, because Canadians deserve the best brewed coffee around."

– Kevin West, Head of Coffee Operations, Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons Coffee Facts

With over 5 million cups of coffee served every day, here are a few of the most popular facts surrounding Tim Hortons brew:

For 55 years – since 1964 – Tim Hortons coffee has been made using the same delicious recipe.

Tim Hortons has never shared or sold their coffee recipe with other companies, and there are only three Tim Hortons employees in the world who know the formula for blending and roasting Tim Hortons signature brew coffee.

Canadians can enjoy a taste of home when they travel – Tim Hortons beloved coffee is the same at every Tim Hortons restaurant around the world.

Some popular coffee customizations are half hot chocolate or French vanilla and half coffee, adding an extra shot of coffee to an Iced Capp, chocolate milk instead of cream and more!

Tim Hortons FreshBrewer™ Technology

In 1964, Tim Hortons created a signature coffee recipe with premium beans that Canadians fell in love with. In 2019, Tim Hortons still serves that same great signature coffee using the same premium beans to millions of Canadians every day. But since that day in Hamilton when the first Tim Hortons restaurant opened its doors, more advanced brewing technologies have been developed and perfected that help drive guest experience.

Tim Hortons in-house coffee experts conducted market tests with restaurant owners and guests and worked closely with engineers to develop a better and more consistent brewing technology, while maintaining the original secret recipe.

After three years of testing and developing our custom brewing technology, Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada have started to roll out Tims FreshBrewerTM Technology. The FreshBrewerTM ensures our coffee remains uniquely Tims while improving consistency from cup to cup at every restaurant from coast-to-coast. This evolution of brewing technology allows Tim Hortons to keep the always brewed fresh every 20 minutes promise to guests, while delivering Tims iconic taste in every cup.

Link a physical Tims Rewards card to a Tim Hortons mobile app to keep all rewards linked in one account. For more information on Tims Rewards, or to register a Tims Rewards card, visit TimHortons.com.

*Guests must have their Tims Rewards card registered on the Tim Hortons App. Guests must use the Tim Hortons app to make an eligible purchase of 50 cents or more (excluding taxes and including discounts) on September 28 and / or September 29, 2019. The free reward will appear in a Tims Rewards account 24-60 hours after an eligible purchase is made (subject to the offer terms). Limit of one (1) eligible purchase per account per day. Tims Rewards accounts at the maximum number of five (5) banked rewards are not eligible for this promotion. Free rewards can be redeemed for hot brewed coffee or hot tea (any size) or baked good (except for Timbits® and bagels).

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced CappsTM – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

