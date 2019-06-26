Celebrate Citizenship this Canada Day - Support our new Canadians, reaffirm your own citizenship and become an active citizen!

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Each year, citizenship ceremonies take place across the country on Canada Day to welcome our newest Canadians. This year, 42 citizenship ceremonies will be held across Canada on July 1.

Canada Place in Vancouver, Riding Mountain National Park near Brandon, Manitoba, Black Creek Pioneer Village in Toronto, the Old Port of Montréal, and Skmaqn-Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst National Historic Site in Rocky Point, Prince Edward Island are just a few of the many locations hosting Canada Day special citizenship ceremonies.

Canada Day is a time to celebrate and be proud of our country. It provides a moment to reflect on how we can all be active citizens, engage with others in our communities and strengthen everyone's sense of belonging.

Canadians are encouraged to attend a citizenship ceremony in their town or city to celebrate what it means to be Canadian: the rights we enjoy, the responsibilities we share, and the diversity that makes us strong. Each citizenship ceremony is also an opportunity for the Canadian citizens who attend to repeat the Oath of Citizenship and express their commitment to Canada.

Quote

"People from every walk of life and of every race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and cultural background share in the pride of being Canadian – true North, strong and free, with the protection of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Every July 1, we remind each other of just how lucky we are to call Canada home. I encourage you to attend a citizenship ceremony and reaffirm your oath as citizens and make the most of today with your friends, your family and your fellow Canadians. We The North! Happy Canada Day!"

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

Citizenship ceremonies are the last part of the long process of immigration, settlement and integration for newcomers to Canada . The ceremonies are moving and emotional celebrations.

. The ceremonies are moving and emotional celebrations. Taking the Oath of Citizenship is also a necessary legal step to citizenship.

Becoming a Canadian means integrating into our diverse Canadian society and accepting the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. The Government encourages all immigrants to take the path to citizenship and to actively engage in Canadian society, as this can lead to a greater sense of belonging.

From our country's very beginning, and continuing today, Indigenous peoples have contributed to building a stronger, more inclusive Canada .

. Canada is now made up of people from more than 200 ethnic origins, with 13 of those ethnic groups having Canadian populations more than a million. Over the last 10 years, nearly 1.7 million people have become Canadian citizens.

is now made up of people from more than 200 ethnic origins, with 13 of those ethnic groups having Canadian populations more than a million. Over the last 10 years, nearly 1.7 million people have become Canadian citizens. Active citizenship is the ongoing expression and demonstration of the rights and responsibilities that accompany Canadian citizenship.

All people in Canada , newcomers and citizens alike, are encouraged to become active citizens in their communities and to work with all Canadians to make our country better and more inclusive.

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Mathieu Genest, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-954-1064; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.cic.gc.ca

