DRESDEN, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 To celebrate Black History Month, the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History is offering in-person and virtual tours for all ages. The museum will also explore the historical legacy of Mary Ann Shadd Cary – a trailblazer across publishing, education and law – who made a profound mark in Canadian Black history.

Black History Month programing

In-person general tours at the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

February 7-10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum will be open to the public for guided tours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. from February 7 to 10. Advanced booking is required for groups of 20 people or more by contacting [email protected] .

FREE virtual tour of the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

February 28, 2023, from 2-3:15 p.m. ET

Join a free 75-minute live tour to learn the story of Reverend Josiah Henson, abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor, and the history of the Underground Railroad in Ontario. Your livestream experience will incorporate a tour of the museum and the property. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the tour. Reserve your spot today.

Virtual tours for school groups of the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

February through March on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

This popular 60-minute live tour for schools is sold out for February, but there are plenty of spots left for March. Designed for educators, the tour brings the history of the Underground Railroad to life through artifacts, a walking tour of the historical buildings, interactive activities and incredible storytelling. A brief question-and-answer session will follow each tour. Registration required. Book an educator tour here.

Beyond the Underground Railroad: The living legacy of Mary Ann Shadd Cary

Tune in for engaging pre-recorded conversations celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, a 19th-century pioneer in publishing, education and law. Cary was the first Black woman publisher in Canada, established a racially integrated school in Windsor, and in 1883, became one of the first Black women to earn a law degree in North America. The videos will be available to watch starting in mid-February on the Ontario Heritage Trust's YouTube channel.

FREE virtual program: Black Voices (In)Justice: Supporting Black Youth

Representation in the Legal Profession

March 2, 2023, from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. ET

Join the Ontario Heritage Trust and law firm Aird & Berlis for a complimentary program to learn about the legacy of Mary Ann Shadd Cary and her accomplishments in law. Hear from a roster of Black legal professionals at various stages of their careers, as they share stories about their challenges, successes and opportunities for entering the sector. The program will conclude with an enchanting portrayal of Cary by actor and playwright Leslie McCurdy, who will share an excerpt from her one-woman play. The program is ideal for high school and post-secondary students, educators, lawyers and other legal sector representatives. Register here.

For more programs and additional Ontario Heritage Trust resources to celebrate Black History Month, visit the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History's Special event and Programming page.

About the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

The Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History is owned and operated by the Ontario Heritage Trust. This two-hectare (five-acre) complex celebrates the life and work of Reverend Josiah Henson and explores the history of the Underground Railroad in Ontario. The Museum provides a space to discuss the legacy of slavery and racism and the enduring pursuit for social justice. Visit www.heritagetrust.on.ca/jhm to learn more.

Stay connected

Follow the Ontario Heritage Trust on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to the Heritage Matters ... more! e-newsletter.

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Government of Ontario. The Trust conserves, interprets and shares Ontario's heritage. We conserve provincially significant cultural and natural, tangible and intangible heritage, interpret Ontario's history, celebrate its diversity and educate Ontarians of its importance in our society. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For further information: For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact Patricia Njovu at 437-248-1439 or [email protected]