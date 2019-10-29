Celebrate 7-Eleven's Reverse Birthday this November 7th (11/7)

Canadian Slurpee lovers can head down to their neighborhood 7-Eleven on November 7th rocking their reverse clothing in order to claim a free medium Slurpee drink. Fans are encouraged to fully embrace this reverse birthday by going all out, wearing tops on bottom, bottoms on top, hoodies backwards, dresses upside down, you name it. Let your imagination run wild as you push the limits and celebrate 7-Eleven's reverse birthday in a funky, flavourful and backwards style.

On top of trying out a whole new look for the day, fans are encouraged to dive into the Slurpee-filled fun by switching up their go-to flavour. Delicious Slurpee flavours will be available, including Mountain Dew Citrus Slurpee and Crush Cream Soda Lite Slurpee with 30% fewer calories, and the same mouth-watering taste.

To learn more about Reverse 7-Eleven Day, click here and spread the Reverse 7-Eleven Day spirit by tagging @SlurpeeCanada and #Reverse711 in your photos on social media.

Who: Open to any age.



What: Reverse 7-Eleven Day - Dress backwards by wearing your clothes in reverse for a FREE medium Slurpee.



Where: Participating 7-Eleven stores across Canada.



When: Thursday, November 7th, 2019

In addition to receiving a free medium Slurpee, 7Rewards members are encouraged to scan their 7-Eleven App when checking out to get one step closer to receiving their 7th cup for free. Customers who are not yet a 7Rewards member can download the 7-Eleven app, text APP to 711247 or sign up at 7-eleven.ca/7rewards/ to start claiming rewards today.

