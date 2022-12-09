Celebrate 12 Days of Exclusive Holiday Savings with Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Just in time for the holidays, customers' favourite Christmas savings event is back at Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop stores: 12 Days of Deals!

Starting Tuesday, December 13th and running through Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24th), shoppers can take advantage of exclusive, one-day-only deals on items across the store—from essentials for house and home to the latest in must-have gadgets, toys, clothing and more to make the holidays extra-special.

Each day's amazing deal will be revealed first thing in the morning in stores and online1, and will expire at the end of each day or while quantities last.

"With the most sought-after toys and electronics, stylish décor, seasonal sparkle and apparel, grocery products, chocolate and other enticing stocking stuffers and more, it truly is the most wonderful time of year to share in the Christmas spirit while also taking advantage of the lowest prices of the season on all the goodies and essentials needed for the holidays," said Brendan Proctor, President.

For details on each day's exclusive deal, customers can visit their local store or stay connected with Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop by visiting our website, joining our E-club and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores — branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple — have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more — but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

1 The first day's deal will be posted online on Monday, December 12th, 7:00 p.m. ET.

