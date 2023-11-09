STE-ADÈLE, QC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Cégep de Saint-Jérôme and Équipe Laurence have entered into a solid partnership, enabling the latter to welcome a new cohort of students seeking advanced training to its Ste-Adèle campus, starting in February 2024. They will be able to obtain an Attestation of Collegial Studies (ACS) in Civil Engineering Drafting. This new college program in the region will enable students to work as draftspersons specializing in civil engineering at the end of their studies.

Students will benefit from a professional environment that will pave the way for their eventual integration into the civil engineering job market. (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

The announcement was made today by Pierre-Luc Tremblay, Assistant Director of Pedagogical Development for Continuing Education at the Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, and Alexandre Latour, President and CEO of Équipe Laurence. They pointed out that this initiative is a perfect illustration of how industry and educational institutions can work together, for the benefit of customers seeking career opportunities that give them rapid access to the specialized job market, with excellent prospects for career advancement and personal development.

On completion of their training, graduates will be able to understand the fundamental concepts of civil engineering fields related to their functions (buildings, engineering structures and civil engineering infrastructures), interpret overall plans, design and produce drawings, use a computer to carry out all the tasks performed by a technical draftsman, and evaluate the quantities of construction materials required. "Like the other courses offered at the Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, this short-term credit program was set up for adults undergoing career reorientation, in response to the specific realities of the job market in the greater Laurentians region," explained Mr. Tremblay.

Mr. Tremblay pointed out that the Cégep has received over thirty letters from municipalities and companies seeking to support the implementation of this training program in the region.

As for the president of Équipe Laurence, he was delighted to see that future students would also benefit from immersion in an active professional environment during their apprenticeship, which would prepare them well for their future duties.

"We even dare to hope that Équipe Laurence will have the privilege of welcoming several applications from potential graduates of this formidable training program," added Mr. Latour, who concluded by expressing his conviction that this initiative will convince future students from the Laurentians and elsewhere in search of concrete training with attractive job prospects.

