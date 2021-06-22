CE Brands/eBuy Now Virtually Opens the Market

CE Brands develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand licensors by utilizing proprietary data which identifies key market opportunities. With sales today in over 70 countries, CE Brands innovative, highly repeatable process, called the CE Method, has created an optimal growth path for CE Brands to be the premier gloCE Brands/eBuy Now Cutline - FINALbal licensed brand manufacturer.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday June 22, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Kalvie Legat, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 403-870-4621

