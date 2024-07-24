QUÉBEC, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - CDPQ, a global investment group, today announced an agreement to provide USD 75 million (CAD 103 million) as part of a senior financing to Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data centers1, to support the expansion of its Québec City Data Center Campus, QC2. This new investment will finance the construction of the third facility on the four-building campus and will deliver an additional 16MW of IT capacity to serve increasing demand for cloud services across Québec and Eastern Canada. The total USD 130 million (CAD 179 million) credit facility was structured and underwritten by Societe Generale.

Strategically located in Québec's National Capital region, the hyperscale data center is currently under construction by Pomerleau Inc., one of Canada's leading construction companies. Once fully developed, the 925,000-square-foot (86 000-square-metre) Québec City Data Center Campus will generate 86MW of total combined IT capacity, and deliver reliable and efficient high computing power to Vantage's global top-tier customers.

"The surge in data-intensive technologies and cloud service adoption is reshaping the North American digital infrastructure market. Vantage Data Centers is in a leading position to seize this opportunity due to its vast experience in data center buildout and operations, and longstanding customer relationships," said Marc Cormier, Executive Vice-President and Head of Fixed Income, CDPQ. "This new investment in Vantage leverages CDPQ's global experience in financing critical digital infrastructure to support the delivery of this important local project."

"CDPQ's investment will play a crucial role in our expansion in Québec City and in fueling our capacity to deliver high-quality digital infrastructure in the region," said Maxime Guévin, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Canada, Vantage Data Centers. "We're excited to complete this facility in the Spring of 2025, and to deepen our partnership with CDPQ to meet the growing demand for advanced cloud services in Eastern Canada."

"We are pleased to partner with CDPQ and to provide a tailored financing solution to support this expansion by Vantage Data Centers in Québec", said Valtin Gallani, Head of Digital Infrastructure Finance and Advisory, Societe Generale.

1Hyperscale data centers are typically leased to organizations that operate massive-scale cloud and AI infrastructure to support their business operations.

CDPQ's growing footprint in financing digital infrastructure

In addition to this investment in Vantage Data Centers' Québec City campus, earlier this year, CDPQ invested in Vantage Data Center's EMEA platform serving key markets in Europe and participated in the USD 7.5-billion debt financing facility to support the growth of AI hyperscaler CoreWeave.

