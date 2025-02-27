Incremental investment brings cumulative total to $2.5 billion CAD to fuel cutting-edge technology, job opportunities and environmental advancements in the Quebec region

DENVER and QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced today a $500 million CAD (more than $350 million USD) investment to further expand its footprint in Canada. The investment will fuel the development of QC24, the fourth and final facility on the company's growing Quebec City campus. QC24 will deliver an additional 32MW of IT capacity, bringing the four-data-center campus to a total of 86MW, strengthening the Capitale-Nationale region's digital infrastructure and supporting its rapidly growing economy.

(from left to right): Frédérik Boisvert, CEO, Chambre de commerce et d’industrie de Québec (CCIQ) ; Hubert Bolduc, CEO, Investissement Québec International ; Dave Rhéaume, Executive Vice-President – Energy Planning and Customer Experience, Hydro-Québec ; Carl Viel, CEO, Québec International ; Mario Asselin, Member of the Assemblée nationale in Québec for Vanier-Les Rivières ; Maxime Guévin, Vice President and General Manager of Vantage Data Centers Canada ; Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec city and David Weiser, Municipal Councillor for the Plateau District, Québec city. Photo credit: Vantage Data Centers (CNW Group/Vantage Data Centers)

Driven by significant customer demand for sustainable data centers in the province, QC24 is being developed in alignment with LEED Gold certification standards. The facility reflects Vantage's commitment to building sustainable data center campuses and will feature low carbon emissions, water conservation measures, state-of-the-art energy efficiency and an energy management plan that ensures optimal operational performance. QC24 will also be powered by nearly 100% renewable energy provided by Hydro-Québec.

Expected to be operational in early 2027, the large-scale QC24 development project will employ a workforce of up to 400 construction workers during its peak period, and it will generate an additional 100 full-time onsite jobs once operational.

"We are proud to have contributed to the continued growth of Canada's burgeoning digital economy over the past six years and are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to delivering sustainable digital infrastructure through our latest investment," said Maxime Guévin, senior vice president and general manager, Canada. "This project will help drive innovation, meet cloud and AI demand, and create high-quality jobs while supporting a digital future in Quebec. We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in the province, and we look forward to welcoming customers to this facility next year."

Earlier today, Vantage hosted a celebration at the developing QC2 campus in recognition of this latest investment. Distinguished guests included Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Hubert Bolduc, president of Investissement Québec International.

"The increasing importance of information technology in our businesses makes Vantage Data Centers a highly strategic player in Quebec City," said Marchand. "We continue to collaborate with this organization to maximize its social and economic impact within our community."

Vantage's Canadian portfolio currently includes four developing or operational campuses in Quebec City and Montreal. Upon completion, the campuses will offer a total computing capacity of 178MW and represent a cumulative investment of nearly $2.5 billion CAD ($1.75 billion USD).

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

