MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today released its Stewardship Investing Report for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The report sets out CDPQ's tangible actions and results obtained over the last year. Here are some highlights:

Climate change

Low-carbon assets valued at $36 billion , double the value of our investments compared to 2017 ( $18 billion )

, double the value of our investments compared to 2017 ( ) A 38% decrease in our portfolio's carbon intensity since 2017, exceeding the objective of a 25% reduction by 2025

The creation of a platform for innovation in stewardship investing that aligns with our focus on generating new partnerships that will enable us to expand our expertise and lead to business opportunities in key sustainable-economy sectors.

Equity, diversity and inclusion

The adoption of a target for our portfolio companies to have women represent 30% of:

Their Boards of Directors and executive committees, to be achieved by 2022



Those holding positions representing CDPQ on Boards of Directors by 2023.

A sustained commitment alongside our peers to maximize our impact and push forward diversity and inclusion in the finance sector.

Responsible governance

355 ESG analyses were used across all our investing activities

Rigorous processes in place to anticipate cybersecurity issues

A new tax commitment representing our conviction and approach against the abusive use of tax planning

The 2020 Stewardship Investment report is available online (the English version will be available next week).

