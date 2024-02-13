QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - CDPQ today announced an investment of CAD 125 million to support the acquisition strategy of Levio, a leading consulting firm that leverages its expertise to achieve digital transformations, tailoring new technologies to ever-changing business realities.

Founded in 2014 and now present in five countries, the company specializes in supporting institutional and corporate clients when planning, managing and executing large-scale digital transformation programs.

"CDPQ is proud to partner with Levio to support its expansion plan, which will grow its North American presence and consolidate its position in the market. Digital transformation is central to the sustainability and productivity of organizations, and this partnership is perfectly in line with our investment priorities and supports the company's growth," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ.

"Today marks Levio's first decade of operations. In addition to contributing significant value creation for our clients, these ten years have been characterized by strong, organic growth, complemented by strategic acquisitions which together, represented a compound annual growth rate of more than 40% over the past five years," said François Dion, President and Founder of Levio. "With the arrival of CDPQ as a partner, we are looking to increase our rate of expansion to achieve our company acquisition strategy by associating with successful entrepreneurs, primarily in Canada and the U.S. This agreement provides us with significant financial leverage to continue building partnerships with our clients to execute large-scale digital transformations."

In a context where new technologies enable evolving organization's business models, Levio shares the risk of project execution with its clients and commits to delivering the expected solutions and benefits.

With a dozen acquisitions under its belt, Levio is a disciplined buyer that has demonstrated its integration capabilities through an approach that aims to develop new skills.

The company is currently entering a new expansion phase, primarily in North America, with a view to increasing its geographic footprint, further strengthening its value-added offering, and developing new business practices.

Levio currently has nearly 2,000 consultants working in 12 offices in Canada, the United States, Morocco, India and France.

As part of this transaction, Desjardins Capital Markets acted as Levio's exclusive financial advisor.

ABOUT LEVIO

Levio is a digital native consulting firm providing services covering all aspects of digital transformation, from business strategies to information technologies (IT), to organizational management, including cybersecurity, data valorization, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Since its creation in 2014, Levio has grown by leaps and bounds, and was listed on America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 for its sustainable growth. Moreover, for a second year in a row, Levio ranks among the top 25 Best Places to Work in Canada according to Glassdoor.

The firm specializes in supporting its institutional and corporate clients when implementing digital transformation programs or mega-projects. For close to 10 years, Levio has built its reputation on an outstanding team of consultants who deliver substantial solutions benefiting from new technologies to help its clients gain efficiency and profitability.

Learn more about Levio at levioconsulting.com.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2023, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 424 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

