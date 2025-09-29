Levio and Sid Lee Join Forces to Redefine Innovation Through AI and Creativity

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - In the wake of Canada's largest AI summit, ALL IN, Levio and Sid Lee announce a strategic partnership that bridges advanced technology and creative excellence. This collaboration marks a bold step forward in how organizations can harness artificial intelligence not just as a tool, but as a medium for human expression, innovation, and impact.

Levio, a leader in AI-powered transformation, and Sid Lee, a globally recognized creative agency, are combining their strengths to help clients navigate the evolving landscape of customer experience, digital strategy, and intelligent automation. Together, they are proving that technology and creativity are not opposites. They are co-drivers/leaders in shaping the future.

"AI is helping us rethink how employee work is organized and how client journeys are designed. It removes repetitive tasks, accelerates outcomes, and enables organizations to deliver greater value. When used responsibly, it becomes a catalyst for meaningful change and helps scale impact," said Marc-Antoine Pinard, Chief Technology and Artificial Intelligence Officer at Levio.

Digital transformations that once took years to show results are now delivering measurable impact in just 100 days. Levio encourages organizations to start with focused, high-impact use cases, then scale with confidence. This approach is helping clients move from experimentation to execution, faster and with measurable results.

Levio's AI expertise has been shaped in some of the most demanding environments. From supporting the Canadarm3 space robotics program to developing decision-support systems designed for NATO naval fleets, Levio delivers space-grade AI solutions. This expertise, developed in high-stakes contexts, is now being leveraged to address enterprise challenges in insurance, banking, government, and retail, with the same level of rigor, reliability, and impact.

"At Sid Lee, we see AI as a new material, like Play-Doh, that our creatives can shape, mold, and animate. It's not about pressing play and hoping for the best. It's about crafting with intention, with control, and with purpose," added Yanick Bédard, EVP, Innovation, Digital and Strategy at Sid Lee.

Sid Lee brings a unique creative lens to the partnership, exploring synthetic characters and generative storytelling to push the boundaries of brand experience. The agency is also deeply committed to ethical AI. Internally, Sid Lee sets clear boundaries to ensure technology enhances, rather than replaces, the work of artists and creators. Their teams are trained to use AI responsibly, always prioritizing craft, originality, and respect for the creative process.

The collaboration also reflects Levio's commitment to ethical AI. By signing Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on AI in 2024, Levio strengthens its pioneering role and dedication to responsible, human-centered innovation.

As the AI economy continues to grow, Levio and Sid Lee are inviting clients to think differently. AI is not a threat. It is an opportunity to create more beauty, more value, and more meaning.

Levio is one of the two most important 100% Canadian-owned system integrators specializing in digital transformation. With over 2,000 professionals, Levio helps organizations transform their vision into measurable value. The firm specializes in large-scale digital transformations, leveraging deep industry expertise in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data to deliver impactful outcomes. Levio is recognized for its ability to orchestrate complex initiatives across sectors such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, aerospace, and retail.

Sid Lee is a multidisciplinary global creative agency headquartered in Montreal, with offices across North America and Europe. For over 20 years, Sid Lee has pioneered a collaborative approach to creativity, blending strategy, design, content, digital, architecture, and experiential marketing. The agency is known for producing work that is ambitious, impactful, and rooted in culture. As part of the kyu collective, Sid Lee believes creativity has the power to move the economy and society forward.

