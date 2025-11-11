MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Levio, one of Canada's two largest fully Canadian-owned system integrators known for its expertise in digital transformation, announces a strategic partnership with PINQ² (Digital and Quantum Innovation Platform), marking a major milestone in quantum computing.

It's a key milestone in positioning Quebec and Canada as leaders in applied quantum innovation. Post this IBM QS1 quantum computer, located in Bromont, Quebec. Photo credit: IBM (CNW Group/Levio)

Through this partnership, Levio becomes the first integrator to secure access to PINQ²'s IBM QS1 quantum computer, located in Bromont, Quebec. Access to this computer is exclusively available through PINQ² and was previously reserved for universities and companies, mainly in research and development contexts. This offering positions Levio as a pioneer in integrating quantum computing into enterprise projects for business strategy purposes, paving the way for democratizing this technology among Quebec and Canadian organizations.

As a 100% Canadian-owned integrator, Levio provides a trusted environment where emerging technologies can be explored responsibly and securely. This alliance strengthens Levio's ability to guide clients into the quantum era, combining scientific innovation with operational excellence. As a result of this partnership, Levio will help organizations evaluate the relevance and impact of quantum technologies on their architectures and integrate post-quantum cryptography (PQC) into existing systems to ensure data protection, compliance, and long-term resilience.

"This collaboration with PINQ² allows us to accelerate our quantum practice and offer our clients unprecedented access to cutting-edge infrastructure. It's a key milestone in positioning Quebec and Canada as leaders in applied quantum innovation," said Marc-Antoine Pinard, Chief Technology and Artificial Intelligence Officer at Levio.

"This partnership with Levio marks an important milestone for PINQ². By collaborating with a leading Canadian integrator, we are developing a strategic approach to enterprise quantum adoption, enabling organizations to learn, plan their quantum journey, establish foundational initiatives, and create a prioritized roadmap with use cases based on relevance and potential value. All these steps are carried out using a quantum computer, ensuring the plan is grounded in real-world experience," added Marie-Claude Messier, General Manager at PINQ².

About Levio

Levio is one of Canada's two largest fully Canadian-owned system integrators specializing in digital transformation. With over 2,000 professionals, Levio helps organizations turn vision into measurable value. The firm excels at orchestrating large-scale, complex initiatives, leveraging deep expertise in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data. Levio serves diverse sectors including financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, aerospace, and retail.

Learn more about Levio: levioconsulting.com

About PINQ²

PINQ² is a non-profit organization founded by the Université de Sherbrooke and the Government of Quebec. It operates Canada's first Advanced Hybrid Platform (AHP), integrating classical, quantum, and hybrid computing. Its mission is to democratize access to cutting-edge infrastructure, reduce innovation risks, and bridge the gap between advanced computing potential and practical adoption. PINQ² supports enterprises, SMEs, and startups in their digital transformation and aims to become an innovation accelerator in priority sectors such as energy and environment, finance, and aerospace.

Learn more about PINQ²: pinq2.com

SOURCE Levio

For more information, please contact: Anne-Marie Côté, Partner, Co-Lead Communications and Marketing, Levio, [email protected], 514-969-8884; Marie-Claude Messier, General Manager, PINQ², [email protected], 514-249-1093