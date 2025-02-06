MONTRÉAL, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Users have observed that the REM is operating with wider intervals and an increased use of single units (short REMs) recently. These occurrences are due to a temporary shortage in the availability of cars from our supplier Alstom, impacting the level of service.

We acknowledge and understand our users' frustration, and therefore, we will implement a plan in the coming days where the REM service will operate less frequently but continuously during non-peak traffic hours. This measure is intended to maintain service continuity and ensure an adequate number of cars are available for deployment during rush hour.

In the meantime, the maintenance rate is being increased in order to bring as many cars back into service as quickly as possible.

Necessary adjustments to Alstom's winter systems

As announced earlier this week, the REM cars, supplied and maintained by Alstom, must undergo increased maintenance. The main cause of this unfortunate situation is the winter system used during snowfall periods. The teams found that regular use of this system requires more frequent maintenance of the wheels of Alstom cars. Trains are operating, but the temporary increase in maintenance frequency is reducing the number of cars in service, leading to longer intervals between passes.

As part of the REM project, we selected a rolling stock supplier according to a rigorous process based on clear performance criteria, including precise train operation, in all seasons, throughout the network.

Committing to do more and better

During this period, frequent communications will be made with users through digital platforms (website and social media) to keep them informed of the status of the service before their trips and once in the network. Our operator GPMM, made up of the companies Alstom and AtkinsRealis, must support users more effectively and deploy sustainable solutions so that messages are delivered to users.

CDPQ Infra is committed to taking concrete measures to ensure that the customer experience returns to the level of quality expected of our users and is also committed to reaching out to the public to report on the solutions provided.

