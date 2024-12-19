QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - CDPQ Infra announces the publication of a procurement notice as part of the TramCité project to enable the industry to properly prepare for the various phases of the procurement processes of this major project. The TramCité project is a new 19 km tramway system, including 29 stations, linking the Le Gendre, Sainte-Foy, Université Laval, Colline Parlementaire, Saint-Roch and Charlesbourg sectors of Québec City. This important step in the project's planning follows the signing of an agreement between CDPQ Infra and the Government of Québec on the project's implementation.

CDPQ Infra launches a procurement notice for the TramCité project (CNW Group/CDPQ Infra Inc.)

CDPQ Infra invites local and international companies to learn about the procurement processes for this project, which will be developed in progressive design-build (PDB) mode. Construction shall begin in 2027, with commissioning in 2033.

Procurement process governance and requirements will comply with industry best practices and with CDPQ Infra's procurement policies in order to ensure fair, transparent and impartial treatment of all stakeholders. An information session will be held in Québec City on February 19, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information on the TramCité project and to read the procurement notice, visit CDPQ Infra's website at this link.

SOURCE CDPQ Infra Inc.

For more information: 514 847-2896, [email protected]