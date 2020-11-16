MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ") has announced a $150 million equity investment in CAE (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE), a world leader in training and operational support in the civil aviation, defence and security and health care markets. With this transaction, CDPQ is supporting the Québec company's expansion plans, including the acquisition of Flight Simulation Company B.V., which will allow CAE to grow its capacity to offer training services to customers in Europe, primarily airlines and cargo carriers. This transaction was done in conjuction with the company's previously announced drive to raise $300 million in capital.

Despite the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19, the Québec company has proven the resilience of its business model over the last year. The investment announced today will allow CAE to finance potential future growth and acquisition opportunities.

"Our investment is rooted in a desire to support a resilient Québec business like CAE in its recovery and growth efforts. In a global context that is challenging for the aeronautics sector, CAE continues to demonstrate the capacity to innovate in various growth sectors of the economy and strengthen its competitive position with a view to fully resume activities," declared Kim Thomassin, CDPQ's Executive Vice-President and Head of Investments in Quebec and Stewardship Investing.

"The successful completion of the public offering and private placement will provide CAE with additional financial flexibility to pursue our strategic growth opportunities and capitalize on potential future acquisition opportunities, while maintaining a solid financial position," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with the continued partnership with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and we are proud with the trust they have placed in CAE, a Quebec-based high-technology and training leader."

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2020, it held CA$333.0 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

ABOUT CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

