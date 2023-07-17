MONTRÉAL, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - CDPQ announced today an investment in AMB Modulaire (AMB Modular), a leader in the development, sale and rental of pre-fabricated modular buildings geared primarily toward the educational market (pre-school to university).

This investment will enable AMB Modulaire, in which Lise Bernier and Jacques Latreille have been shareholders for over 15 years, to finalize their transfer process begun in 2016 with their sons Marc Latreille, co-president - operations, and Philippe Latreille, co-president - finance and development.

As part of this rigorous succession process, the Laval-based company will be moving forward with its cross-Canada development and growth acceleration plan within the rapidly expanding modular construction industry. The company has a number of innovative and environmentally friendly projects to its credit, which aligns closely with CDPQ's interest in sustainable investment.

"As a long-term investment partner, CDPQ is proud to facilitate and support the Bernier-Latreille planned family succession process, with a view to ensuring the long-term viability and growth of a high-performing Québec company," said Kim Thomassin, CDPQ's Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec. "With this investment, CDPQ is supporting AMB Modulaire in accelerating its growth plan in Canada, in addition to helping the company's two young co-presidents achieve their ambitions."

"Our partnership with CDPQ will definitely provide additional leverage so we can accelerate the company's growth. Jacques and Lise understood the potential of modular construction and gave us the autonomy to grow the business significantly in recent years. My brother and I have some ambitious goals for AMB Modulaire, and we firmly believe that this new partnership with CDPQ will lead to our company expanding even more, particularly in Eastern Canada and in the private sector. The modular construction sector is constantly growing, and CDPQ is helping us maximize our business opportunities and support our outreach efforts by drawing on its vast network of contacts. These are all major pluses for us," said Philippe Latreille, Co-President and Head of Finance and Development at AMB Modulaire.

This transaction aligns with CDPQ's Ambition ME strategy, which involves supporting mid-sized companies with strong growth potential while driving their next stage of growth.

About CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build companies that serve to drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD $402 billion. For more information about CDPQ, please visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de depôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

About AMB Modulaire

AMB Modulaire is a family-owned company based in Laval. It specializes in developing, selling and renting prefabricated buildings, primarily for the educational market across Eastern Canada (pre-school to university). Our high-quality modular solutions are designed to be either temporary or permanent. Thanks to fast delivery and rigorous budget and quality controls, modular construction is the ideal option for all your space-related needs. We also provide spaces for offices, first aid units, institutions, as well as lodgings for temporary workers or students. For more information, please visit ambmodulaire.com.

