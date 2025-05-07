QUÉBEC CITY, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Norda Stelo was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2025 Canada's Best Managed Companies award.

Norda Stelo won its initial Best Managed award in 2021 and has successfully retained its status, becoming a Gold Standard winner in 2025.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

The 2025 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance.

"We are extremely proud to be among Canada's Best Managed Companies. Achieving Gold Standard recognition this year is a true validation of our impact business model," says Alex Brisson, President and CEO of Norda Stelo. "Our promise of impact engineering permeates each of our projects, always seeking to produce positive effects on the community and the environment. It is heartwarming to see our efforts in innovation, technological advancements, resilience, and governance recognized in this program."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world–class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

"For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners, including Norda Stelo, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

About Norda Stelo

Established in 1963 and headquartered in Quebec, Canada, Norda Stelo stands as an esteemed independent engineering firm. For six decades, it has been distinguished for its comprehensive expertise in executing integrated projects across a spectrum of sectors. These include transportation infrastructures like roads, ports, and railways, as well as diverse industries such as mining and metals, energy, and manufacturing and processing. The firm's enduring legacy is marked by its commitment to innovation, quality, and the successful delivery of complex projects. The company supports its customers at every stage of their projects, emphasizing its commitment to quality, innovation, and value creation.

Norda Stelo operates in over 50 countries and is B Corp certified, demonstrating its commitment to the common good and sustainability. For more information on Norda Stelo and its services, visit www.norda.com.

About Norda Stelo's Innovations and Solutions Group

Norda Stelo's Innovations and Solutions group develops and delivers innovative solutions and services to customers in road, port, and rail transport infrastructures, as well as in various industries including mining and metals, energy and manufacturing and processing. These solutions include asset management, ESG initiatives, decarbonization and the STELAR asset management technology platform. For more information on the Stelar platform, visit www.stelar.ai.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

